The time for change has come for the Gettysburg Youth Soccer Club.
Citing the need for an organizational overhaul and revamped approach to training and player development, leadership has launched an aggressive plan for the club, which serves players of wide-ranging ages and abilities in Adams County. The structural and philosophic changes put in motion are intended to shake the club from what some see as a period of stagnation.
“This is definitely a rebranding from the ground up,” said GYSC Board of Directors member Ryan Kunkel. “This has been really exciting, and we’ve had an outpouring of support from the community so far.”
The most notable of changes was the hiring of Bryan Cunningham as GYSC’s technical director. Cunningham, who has served as the Mount St. Mary’s University men’s head coach since 2017, previously coached at the University of Central Florida for 10 seasons. He brings his wealth of experience to GYSC, where he will oversee training and a coaching staff that includes Dany O’Rourke, one of his assistants at the Mount.
O’Rourke, who hails from Ireland, had prior coaching stints at Frostburg State and East Stroudsburg University, specializing in work with goalkeepers.
Cunningham and O’Rourke offer more than three decades of coaching experience to GYSC as it begins its transformation. O’Rourke will serve as the director of coaching, which includes oversight of not only paid staff coaches, which will oversee every practice, but also volunteer coaches who Kunkel said are vital to the process.
“These guys are just amazing, they shocked us with how organized they were and how well they communicate,” said Kunkel. “They’re qualified to set up curriculum and create a framework to develop practices and make sure every team has equitable coaching and age-appropriate instruction based on where they’re at.”
Kunkel, who played for GYSC, said it had become apparent that the club needed a fresh look, both on the field and off.
“We were constantly losing to big clubs and had to ask, why are we losing?” he said. “We had people outside the club suggest change, and this is a new system that is progression-based, which builds on things the whole way through practices.”
Kunkel believes a stigma had become attached to GYSC, one they are eager to shed.
“Too many people think GYSC is only for players that are already good,” he said.
O’Rourke didn’t suggest he and Cunningham would be re-inventing the wheel in terms of the club’s approach to development, rather offering new voices and input.
“It’s an injection of fresh new ideas, re-writing the curriculum that has been in the program,” he said. “Foundations of the club are fantastic, just a little stagnant. (We want to) inject little bit of life and a new way of thinking.”
Kunkel believed having open lines of communication with Gettysburg High School head coaches Scott Hancock, Ian Hancock and John Colgan was important, and all three ‘are giving us full support of the changes,’ he said.
So too, have area kids who have come out in droves. Kunkel said more than 160 players participated in tryouts, a hike of more than 40 percent from the last set of evaluations. Additional tryouts are being scheduled for June and the club is still taking on new players with hopes of adding as many as three new teams for the fall season.
GYSC offers programs for players from U5-U19, ranging from recreational play to travel leagues and beyond.
“We want to increase the level of coaching provided to kids in the community and help them become the best players they can be,” said O’Rourke. “Developing players, that’s why we do it, that’s the biggest joy in this job. I want to watch them develop and create opportunities that were given to me.”
The driving purpose behind the changes is to create a stronger, more organized club that can compete on any youth level, but Kunkel says there is far more to it than simply producing elite players.
“We want to take a holistic approach to youth soccer and develop great people, not just great players,” he said. “There is more to life than soccer, and we’re willing to admit that. We want to build character and attitude, and we want to be a better club. We want to have a home for every player who wants to play soccer.”
