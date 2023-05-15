Littlestown 3, New Oxford 2
Littlestown 1, New Oxford 0
The Dodgers claimed a pair of tightly-contested games on Sunday to secure a sweep over the Twins in South Penn League action.
In the opener, it was a Jacon Ingle RBI double that gave Ltown a walk-off win. Ingle’s hit plated Jacob Crawmer, who drew a one-out walk to set up the winning play.
Justin Keith belted a two-run shot to square the game in the fourth, after the Twins had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Gavin Miller singled and later scored on an error before Derek Huff singled home AJ Bullock for the Ox.
Dodger ace Justin Gladhill went all eight innings, piling up 11 punchouts against four walks. Ingle and Keith finished with two hits apiece.
Miller had a hot bat for the Twins as he went 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Calvin Benevento edged Jordan Arnold in a matchup of veteran hurlers in the second game. Benevento tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out six while working around seven base hits. He fired strikes on 61 of 78 total pitches.
Arnold was saddled with the loss despite yielding just one base hit, a Sam Wertz single. Arnold fanned three and needed only 68 pitches to complete six innings.
The Dodgers plated what proved to be the winning run in the fifth when Keith was hit by a pitch with two outs. Trent Copenhaver’s ground ball would be misplayed later in the inning, allowing Keith to hustle home with the game’s lone run.
Bullock had three hits, including a double, while Huff went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger as well.
New Oxford 020 000 00 – 2 7 1
Littlestown 000 200 01 – 3 8 2
Miller, Gillin (5). Gladhill. WP: Gladhill. LP: Gillin. SO-BB: Miller 3-4, Gillin 2-1. Gladhill 11-4. 2B: L-Ingle, Saylor. HR: L-Keith
New Oxford 000 000 0 – 0 6 3
Littlestown 000 010 x – 1 1 0
WP: Benevento. LP: Arnold. SO-BB: Arnold 3-1, Benevento 6-0. 2B: NO-Huff, Bullock
Biglerville 5, Brushtown 3
Biglerville 8, Brushtown 0
The Black Sox took a twinbill from the visiting Bulldogs on Sunday to improve to 5-1 on the season. Steve Gentzler and Branson Diller struck out seven batters apiece in their respective starts to lead the hosts.
Biglerville used a four-run second inning to take the opener, with Dylan Johnson smacking a two-run home run as the big blow. Johnson was 3-for-3 with three RBI. Ethan Shearer added a pair of hits, including a double, while Chase Long went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Long and Pat Armor both doubled as well.
Braden Unger paced the Bulldogs (0-4) by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Alex Clark had an RBI double. Ethan Slusser struck out nine over six innings.
Seven different Sox had hits in the 8-0 triumph, including Ty Schuchart who was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger. Noah Ayers, Tucker Byers, Schuchart and Lane Runk drove in runs as part of a five-run third.
Blake DiPietro was 3-for-3 for Brushtown.
Brushtown 001 011 0 – 3 3 0
Biglerville 140 000 x – 5 9 0
Slusser. Gentzler, Knight (6), Travers (7), Byers (7). WP: Gentzler. LP: Slusser. SO-BB: Slusser 9-0, Gentzler 7-5, Knight 2-1, Travers 0-2, Byers 0-0. 2B: Br-Clark; Big-Armor, Shearer, Long. HR: Big-Johnson
Brushtown 000 000 0 – 0 9 0
Biglerville 105 002 x – 8 8 0
Phillips, Unger (5). Diller, Black (7). WP: Diller. LP: Phillips. SO-BB: Phillips 3-1, Unger 3-1, Diller 7-0, Black 1-0. 2B: Big-Schuchart
Cashtown 14, Hanover 1
The Pirates smashed three homers to make quick work of the Raiders on Sunday. Michael Tempel plated four runs while Chris Schachle and Cameron Bailey collected three RBI apiece as the trio with longballs.
Zach Koons singled twice and Chase King popped a double and scored three times in the win. Aden Juelich allowed four hits and struck out four over five innings for the win.
Jon Karlheim singled and scored the lone run for Hanover.
Cashtown 506 03 – 14 9 3
Hanover 000 10 – 1 4 1
Juelich. Peterson, Aa. Smith (1), Weaver (3). WP: Juelich. LP: Peterson. SO-BB: Juelich 4-5, Peterson 1-3, Smith 0-3, Weaver 2-0. 2B: C-King. HR: C-Tempel, Bailey, Schachle
