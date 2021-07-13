Rising senior Cameron D’Amica of the Gettysburg College women’s golf team earned her third consecutive All-American Scholar honor by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, it was recently announced.
During a pandemic-shortened season, D’Amica led the Bullets with a 96.3 scoring average through four rounds of competition. She placed fourth at the McDaniel Spring Invitational, tied for third at the Gettysburg Invitational, and finished 11th at the Centennial Conference Championship. In three seasons for Gettysburg, the English major has a career scoring average of 93.2 in 25 rounds of competition and five top-five finishes. She helped the Bullets claim their ninth-straight CC title and a sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA Division III Championship in 2019.
D’Amica was also named to the CC Academic Honor Roll and CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team this past season.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: The Gettysburg College volleyball team will celebrate its return to action on its home court to kick off a full slate of competition in 2021.
Gettysburg, which finished 14-12 in 2019 before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, opens the new season at home against York College on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. The match will mark the first athletic event held inside Bream Gym since a basketball doubleheader against Muhlenberg College on Feb. 22, 2020.
The ensuing weekend witnesses the return of the annual Battlefield Classic, which was a staple of the schedule from 1989-2019. The Bullets will face off with four teams in two days, beginning with Gallaudet University and Penn State Berks on Friday, Sept. 3. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Gettysburg will battle Penn State Altoona and Rowan. In the four previous Classics before the pandemic, the Bullets won 14 of 16 matches.
Gettysburg embarks on its most challenging portion of the schedule over the next two weeks. The Bullets hit the road for seven matches in 11 days, beginning with a tri-match with Messiah and Lynchburg on Sept. 11. Four days later, the team heads to eight-time defending Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth champion Stevenson University for a match at 7 p.m.
On Sept. 17-18, Gettysburg participates in the University of Mary Washington Classic. The Bullets will face the hosts at 6 p.m. on the opening day before squaring off with Washington and Lee University and Catholic University at noon and 2 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, Sept. 18. Gettysburg closes the road trip with a date at defending Atlantic East Conference champion Marymount on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.
The remaining schedule features predominately Centennial Conference competition beginning with a home match with Bryn Mawr on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. The Bullets head to Franklin & Marshall and Swarthmore on Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, respectively, before entertaining 2019 NCAA Division III champion Johns Hopkins on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. Gettysburg hosts Muhlenberg on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.
Gettysburg’s final non-conference outing will occur at Penn State Mont Alto on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. After a two-match road swing through Washington College on Oct. 16 and Dickinson on Oct. 20, the Bullets return home for their final two home competitions. Gettysburg takes on Haverford on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. and McDaniel on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. The 2021 regular season finishes off at Ursinus on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m.
All home matches will be streamed live on the Centennial Conference Digital Network.
