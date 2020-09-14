GOLF
YAIAA-3 at Range End Golf Course
Delone Catholic made it two straight wins to start the 2020 season, when it claimed top honors on Monday at Range End.
Nick Carpenter spearheaded the Squire charge with a 73, one shot behind York Catholic’s Patrick Doran for scoring honors.
Trenton Kopp (83), Camden Keller (87, Bryson Kopp (95) and Tim Burke (95) rounded out the solid performance.
Hanover’s Jack Huston and Fairfield’s Eric Ball both carded 90s while Matt Nawn of Hanover turned in a 94.
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 338, 2. York Catholic 352, 3. York Tech 399, 4. Bermudian Springs 401, 5. Fairfield 408, 6. Hanover 420
Individual: 1. Patrick Doran (YC) 72, 2. Nick Carpenter (DC) 73, 3. Trenton Kopp (DC) 83, 4. Camden Keller (DC) 87, 5. Jack Huston (Han) 90, 6. Eric Ball (F) 90, 7. Walker (YC) 91, 8. Sutton (YC) 92, 9. Matt Nawn (Han) 94, 10. Bryson Kopp (DC) & Tim Burke (DC) 95
Delone Catholic: Nick Carpenter 73, Trenton Kopp 83, Camden Keller 87, Bryson Kopp 95, Tim Burke 95, Evan Glass 100
Bermudian Springs: Jordyn Waltermyer 99, Tyler Pifer 100, Mason Diaz 101, Aaron Weigle 101, Riley Martin 106, Caleb Knisley 110
Fairfield: Eric Ball 90, Sarah Devilbiss 100, Elisabeth Haugh 103, Griffith 115
Hanover: Jack Huston 90, Matt Nawn 94, Tyler Newman 111, Eli Swope 125, Andrew Nawn 132
YAIAA-1 at Outdoor Country Club
A trio of South Western players finished inside the top 10 on Monday at Outdoor Country Club.
Ryan Small and Evan Twyman carded 77s while Dylan Poalucci came home with an 80, helping the Mustangs place second in the team race.
Central York posted a 314 to edge South Western by four strokes.
Luke Rickrode led New Oxford with an 85 and Isaac Haugh posted an 87.
Team: 1. Central York 314, 2. South Western 318, 3. Dallastown 326, 4. Northeastern 331, 5. Spring Grove 351, 6. Red Lion 365, 7. New Oxford 370
Individual: 1. Alex Gekas (CY) 71, 2. Karl Trisk (SG) 76, 3. Cole Sevick 77, 4. Lane Krosse (Dal) 77, 5. Makensy Knaub 77, 6. Cadon Blanchette (NE) 77, 7. ryan Small (SW) 77, 8. Evan Twyman (SW) 77, 9. Dylan Poalucci (SW) 80, 10. Noah Keener (SG) 80
South Western: Ryan Small 77, Evan Twyman 77, Dylan Poalucci 80, Nathan Panizari 84, Ryan Hanson 95, Cobie Caler 106
New Oxford: Luke Rickrode 85, Isaac Haugh 87, Jake Sharrer 95, Trent Uhler 103, Aaron Smith 107, Curtis Smith 108
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 3, York Catholic 2
The Warriors improved to 2-0 by sweeping the Irish in singles play Monday.
Kaitlyn Then and Kim Heinzelmann yielded just one game between them at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Grace Neller sealed the deal at No. 3.
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Carina Roberts 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Annie Stich 6-1, 6-0; Grace Neller (G) d. Natalie Javitt 6-2, 7-6 (3)
Doubles: 1. Ireland Brennan/Ella Linthicum (YC) d. Chelsea Zimmann/Bridget Duffy 6-4, 3-0 retired; 2. Alexis Weigard/Ella Mayer (YC) d. Sidney Stultz/Carmen Ray 6-0, 6-4
Bermudian Springs 4,
Biglerville 1
The Eagles won a trio of three-set matches to take down the host Canners on Monday.
Haley Sullivan and Cheyenne Lehman rallied from a set down to win their respective matches at No. 2 and No. 3. Eagle Anne Miles rolled from the top spot 6-0, 6-3.
Biglerville picked up a point when Sierra Popella and Graciela Beltran edged Rebekah Gerringer and Abby Myers 4-6, 6-4, 1-0. A super tiebreaker was used to determine the winner.
Singles: 1. Anne Miles (BS) d. Mariana Hartman 6-0, 6-3; 2. Haley Sullivan (BS) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-0, 6-3; 3. Cheyenne Lehman (BS) d. Tori Pirich 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Chris Becker/Olivia Snelbecker (BS) d. Hannah Orndorff/Hope Strouth 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Sierra Popella/Graciela Beltran (Big) d. Rebekah Gerringer/Abby Myers 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7)
New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 0
The Colonials kicked off their season with a shutout of the Rockets last Friday.
Kayla Hoffman and Allison Horick posted 6-0, 6-0 wins at second and third singles while teammate Eryn Little breezed to a 6-0, 6-2 decision at No. 1.
The Ox doubles tandems of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, and Maddie Dockter and Kaelyn Kennedy also won in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Eryn Little (NO) d. Sara Diehl 6-0, 6-2; 2. Kayla Hoffman (NO) d. Maddie Groomes 6-0, 6-0; 3. Allison Horick (NO) d. Emily Sentz 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. McKayla Fertrow/Edie Rumbaugh 6-2, 6-0; 2. Maddie Dockter/Kaelyn Kennedy (NO) d. Bess Eliott/Emily Lupian 6-0, 6-0
