When Levi Haines takes the mat on Friday for the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, he’ll be following in some large footsteps, both figuratively and literally.
Haines, who opted not to compete scholastically as a high school senior at Biglerville, will be the second member of his family to compete in the event formerly known as Dapper Dan. His father, Biglerville wrestling coach Ken Haines, competed in the event in 1995 after winning a PIAA Class 3A championship for Gettysburg High School.
The event pits a lineup of senior standouts from Pennsylvania against a lineup comprised of wrestlers from across the country.
“It’s pretty neat. I guess it’s not something that you get to see every day,” Ken Haines said of both being a member of the elite club. “Levi loves to wrestle, so he’s going to make the most of any opportunity he gets to do so.”
In his 1995 match, Ken Haines fell to six-time junior national champion Sean Hage, 10-2, in a match that he called “eye-opening.”
“It was just before I was going to wrestle in college and it sort of opened my eyes to how tough some of the guys from the rest of the country were and what to expect when I got into the college room,” he said.
Levi, on the other hand, has quite literally traveled around the world to wrestle. Though he’s set to wrestle a familiar foe in Iowa’s Aidan Riggins in the 160-pound all-star bout.
Riggins, an Iowa Hawkeyes commit who just completed his second-straight undefeated high school season, squared off with Haines in the finals of last year’s cadet world team trials. Haines took the best-of-three series two matches to one.
“He has wrestled Riggins before and he’s a tough, tough competitor. But it’s the first time they’ve wrestled in folkstyle since probably elementary school,” Ken Haines said.
Levi, who has split time between training at the M2 Training Center and Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, has been focusing largely on freestyle of late as he prepares for the junior US Open in April in Las Vegas and junior world team trials in June in Geneva, Ohio. But he says when he got asked to compete, it was an easy choice.
“It was probably around a month ago and the director reached out to me and said he’d be interested in having me compete,” he said. “It was exciting to me and I was immediately interested.”
Unlike Ken, who said he hadn’t heard of the event before being asked to compete, Levi said it was one that was on his radar.
“I’ve been watching it for a few years now,” he said. “I don’t know if I’d say it was a goal of mine, but it’s definitely cool to get to be a part of it.”
Levi will join the following former Times Area wrestlers who competed in the all-star event: Trevor Byers, Bermudian Springs (1986, 119 pounds), Josh Henson, Hanover (1992, 171), Ken Haines, Gettysburg (1995, 189), Dana Gingerich, Delone Catholic (2003, 130), Gary Mayfield, Hanover (2004, 112), Jordan Conaway, New Oxford (2011, 112), Ian Brown, Hanover (2014, 132), Tristan Sponseller, Bermudian Springs (2014, 195)
The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at Peters Township High School in McMurray, PA. The WPIAL all-stars compete against a team of all-stars from Indiana prior to the main PA vs. USA match at 8 p.m.
