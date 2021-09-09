Fairfield High School cancelled Friday’s varsity football game against St. James School because of a positive COVID case on the team, according to athletic director Andrew Kuhn.
Kuhn said that in addition to the confirmed case, several other players were getting tested.
“We had a couple of kids out today that didn’t feel well and out of safety for our students and coaches we decided to cancel the game,” Kuhn said. “We didn’t want to come in on Friday and have to cancel the game so we decided to err on the side of caution.”
Cancelling the game against St. James, which is located in Hagerstown, will not affect Fairfield’s District 3 power rankings. The Knights (1-1) dressed only 18 players in their win over Eastern York last Friday.
Fairfield is scheduled to play at Biglerville on Friday, Sept. 17.
Kuhn said the players will be seperated over the weekend as they await test results.
“Hopefully we can get back to work on Monday,” he said.
