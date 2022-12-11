BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 69, South Western 53
Six different Bolts scored during a decisive third quarter in which Littlestown outscored South Western 23-14 on Saturday at Kennard-Dale.
Jake Bosley notched six of his game-best 21 points during the frame. Chris Meakin dropped in 10 of his 16 points in the second half and Zyan Herr tallied 14 for the winners.
Seth Sager and Aidan Littleton finished with 11 points apiece for the Mustangs, with Max Wisensale adding nine.
South Western 13 13 14 13 – 53
Littlestown 18 12 23 16 – 69
South Western (53): Sager 5 0-0 11, Ogden 2 1-1 5, Sax 2 0-0 4, Trone 2 1-2 6, Littleton 5 2-4 11, Gilberto 1 0-0 3, Wisensale 3 2-2 9, Wildasin 1 2-2 4. Totals: 20 8-11 53
Littlestown (69): Brandon Claybaugh 1 2-2 5, Lucas Denault 2 0-0 4, Kyle Thayer 2 0-0 5, Jake Bosley 9 2-4 21, Cole Riley 1 2-2 4, Chris Meakin 6 4-6 16, Zyan Herr 4 5-6 14. Non-scorers: Bossom, Smith, Unger, Kamara. Totals: 25 15-20 69
3-pointers: SW-Sager, Trone, Littleton, Gilberto, Wisensale; L-Claybaugh, Thayer, Bosley, Herr
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Portage 63, Biglerville 48
Portage outscored Biglerville 47-23 in the middle quarters of Saturday’s Big Spring Tournament championship game.
The Canners (1-2) went on a 16-0 run to close the game, with Kierney Weigle netting five of her eight points in that span. Brylee Rodgers led all players with 21 points. Rodgers earned all-tournament honors after scoring 32 points in two games.
Biglerville 9 16 7 16 – 48
Portage 16 22 25 0 – 63
Biglerville (48): Eva Hollabaugh 1 0-0 2, Riley Brewer 2 0-0 4, Brylee Rodgers 6 7-11 21, Emily Woolson 2 0-2 4, Ava Peterson 2 0-2 6, Claire Roberts 1 1-2 3, Kierney Weigle 2 4-6 8. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Miller. Totals: 16 12-23 48
Portage (63): M. Hudak 1 1-2 4, Wozniak 7 4-8 19, J. Burkett 6 0-0 12, Chobany 3 4-5 11, Bednarski 2 4-6 8, A. Hudak 2 1-1 6, C. Burkett 0 1-2 1, Noll 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 15-24 63
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 2, Peterson 2; P-M. Hudak, Wozniak, Chobany, A. Hudak
Williamsport 36, Gettysburg 6
The Millionaires pitched shutouts in the opening and closing quarters to take care of the Warriors on Saturday at Elizabethtown College. Eight different players scored for the winners, who led 18-3 at the half.
Williamsport 10 8 10 8 – 36
Gettysburg 0 3 3 0 – 6
Williamsport (36): Rainer 1 0-0 2, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Chilson 3 0-0 6, Nieto 4 0-0 8, Heimlich 1 0-0 2, Baney 4 1-2 9, Crews 1 0-2 2, Martin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 1-4 36
Gettysburg (6): Emma Raville 0 1-2 1, Addison Caywood 0 0-2 0, Madeline Delaney 0 2-2 2, Megha Makkenchery 0 0-1 0, Mackenzie Kibler 0 0-1 0, Lydia Floreck 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: W-Wilson; G-Floreck
South Western 59, Littlestown 9
Ashlyn Trone poured in 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half of Saturday’s win over the Thunderbolts.
Celi Portillo netted seven points for Littlestown.
Littlestown 0 4 5 0 – 9
South Western 26 14 13 6 – 59
Littlestown (9): Celi Portillo 2 2-3 7, Hailey Shelley 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Andrey, Harman, Matthews, Cassatt. Totals: 3 2-5 9.
South Western (59): Olivia Snell 2 1-2 5, Abby Collins 3 0-1 6, Ava Roberts 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Trone 8 1-1 20, Cali Cook 1 0-0 3, Savannah Brooks 5 2-2 12, McKayla Green 2 0-2 5, Lucy Peltzer 3 0-1 6. Totals: 25 4-9 59
3-pointers: L-Portillo; SW-Trone 3, Cook, Green
Northern 63, New Oxford 21
Eleven different players scored for the Polar Bears in their non-league victory at New Oxford last Friday.
Georgia Mummert led the way with 10 points for the Colonials, who were unable to chip away at a 24-3 first-quarter deficit.
Northern 24 11 16 12 – 63
New Oxford 3 7 7 4 – 21
Northern (63): Lieb 1 0-0 2, Jayman 1 0-2 3, Sadler 5 1-2 14, Place 2 0-0 5, Irwin 2 0-0 5, Ewer 1 1-1 3, Lehman 1 1-4 4, Montgomery 1 0-1 2, Ondecko 4 1-1 10, Bronson 2 0-0 6, Freese 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 7-15 63
New Oxford (21): Sydney Flesch 1 1-2 3, Georgia Mummert 4 1-5 10, Timberley Linebaugh 1 1-2 4, Lily Crabbs 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Small, Bergen, Unger, Leatherman, Anderson. Totals: 8 3-9 21
3-pointers: Nor-Sadler 3, Jayman, Place, Irwin, Lehman, Ondecko, Bronson 2; NO-Mummert, T. Linebaugh
