WRESTLING
Carlisle Tournament
Logan Newell won the 152-pound weight class to help lead Gettysburg to a team title at Carlisle on Saturday.
Newell was one of nine Warriors to earn a medal in the two-day tournament that included 25 teams. Gettysburg scored 180 points to outpace runner-up Central Bucks East (168.5) and third-place West Perry (168.0). Bermudian Springs finished in 11th place with 105 points, just a half point ahead of South Western.
Newell won by decision and pin before upending top-seeded Jarrett Wilson of Carlisle in the semifinals, 4-3. Newell then edged Joe Mignon of Central Bucks East in the title bout, 6-4.
Trevor Gallagher reached the finals at 285 for Gettysburg after a dominant run that included a pair of pins and an 8-0 major decision. Gallagher’s title quest was denied by Logan Schmick of Carlisle, 7-3.
Dalton Redden (138) and Jacob Cherry (160) placed fourth for Gettysburg. Redden posted three pins in the consolations while Cherry dropped a 14-11 decision to eventual champ Ganon Smith of Newport in the semifinals.
Wyatt Sokol (126) and Tyler Withers (172) were both fifth, with Sokol winning four of six bouts over the weekend. Jaxon Townsend placed sixth at 145, Gabe Pecaitis was seventh at 120 and Ethan Burgess took eighth at 106.
For Bermudian, senior Brennan Schisler made a title push at 132 before settling on silver. Schisler used a fall and two decisions to reach the finals where he faced a familiar foe in Dominic Caldwell of Susquenita. Caldwell took Saturday’s round, 6-5.
Austin Anderson went 4-0 in the consolations to earn bronze at 113 for the Eagles, who also saw Reese Daniels place sixth at 120 in addition to Ty Livelsberger and Brennon Ault finishing eighth at 126 and 189, respectively.
Carlisle Tournament
Saturday – Carlisle H.S.
Team: 1. Gettysburg 180.0, 2. Central Bucks East 168.5, 3. West Perry 168.0, 4. Carlisle 162.0, 5. Chambersburg 145.5, 6. Boiling Springs 136.0, 7. Newport 126.5, 8. Conestoga Valley 124.5, 9. Susquenita 119.5, 10. Waynesboro 111.5, 11. Bermudian Springs 105.0, 12. South Western 104.5, 13. Trinity 98.5, 14. North Schuylkill 97.5, 15. Brandywine Heights 78.5, 16. Red Land 73.5, 17. Interboro 55.5, 18. West York 52.0, 19. Lower Dauphin 49.0, 20. Shippensburg 44.0, 21. Palmerton 31.0, 22. Greencastle 27.0, 23. Susquehanna Twp. 21, T24. Fairfield & Steel-High 0
Fifth Place
106-Sherman (Cham) d. Gilgore (NS), 2-0; 113-Brown (WY) md. Lauer (Car), 12-1; 120-Carter (Cham) md. Reese Daniels (Berm), 10-2; 126-Wyatt Sokol (Get) md. Pierce (SW), 9-1; 132-Oram (CBE) d. Price (Way), 1-0; 138-Lawler (New) p. Oliva (Int), 2:15; 145-Seidel (WP) d. Jaxon Townsend (Get), 4-3; 152-Nace (WP) d. Lombardi (Palm), 9-4; 160-Hockenberry-Foltz (WP) p. Akala (CoV), 1:50; 172-Tyler Withers (Get) p. Perez (WY), 1:40; 189-Reed (SW) d. Neal (BoS), 4-2 SV: 215-Tinari (NS) p. Miller (Car), 2:25; 285-Collins (CBE) p. Lesher (New), :31
Third Place
106-Magnani (BoS) md. Polcha (New), 11-0; 113-Austin Anderson (Berm) d. Casey (NS), 9-2; 120-Morley (CoV) d. Deysher (BH), 4-2; 126-Morrison (WP) d. Koser (LD), 3-2; 132-Sterner (BH) p. Hale (SW), 1:47; 138-B. Rouzer (Way) d. Dalton Redden (Get), 7-0; 145-K. Rouzer (Way) tf. Fulton (Sus), 15-0; 152-Wilson (Car) p. Wilson (BoS), :43; 160-Duggan (BoS) d. Jacob Cherry (Get), 7-3; 172-Updale (CBE) d. Adams (Car), 4-2; 189-Hight (Cham) d. Lopez (CoV), 2-0; 215-Evans (Cham) md. Utz (SW), 9-1; 285-Kuhns (Cham) d. Eisner (RL), 5-0
Championship
106-Lewis (Trin) p. Quigley (Sus), 2:51; 113-Jackson (WP) d. McLendon (Sus), 4-2; 120-Walker (Car) tf. Rooney (Way), 25-10; 126-Mentzer (Cham) d. Reinert (BH), 8-3; 132-Caldwell (Sus) d. Brennan Schisler (Berm), 6-5; 138-Polulak (RL) d. Zeigler (WP), 4-3; 145-Karper (BoS) d. Fischer (CoV), 9-2; 152-Logan Newell (Get) d. Mignon (CBE), 6-4; 160-Smith (New) d. Stein (CBE), 6-0; 172-D’Agostino (Int) d. Gray (Trin), 3-1; 189-Paytner (Trin) d. Koser (Ship), 3-2; 215-Collins (CBE) d. Morrison (WP), 9-5 TB1; 285-Schmick (Car) d. Trevor Gallagher (Get), 7-3
Snacktown Duals
Littlestown went 2-1, including a win over YAIAA-3 counterpart Delone Catholic, at the Snacktown Duals on Saturday in Hanover.
The Thunderbolts dropped a 54-18 decision to Upper Dauphin in their opener before sliding past the Squires, 36-24. Littlestown ended its day by facing Reading for fifth place. No results were reported.
Cameron Mingee (132) and Caden Rankin (132) were both 2-0 in Littlestown’s first two matches.
Delone saw captains Justin Emeigh and Artem Reichart wrap up 3-0 performances as it placed seventh. The Squires were defeated 47-16 by Warwick in the opening round, and following the loss to Littlestown they rebounded with a 51-12 victory over Halifax. Emeigh won by major decision, decision and fall at 145 while Reichart posted three pins at 152.
Sam Scovitch went 2-1 at 285 for Delone, winning twice by fall.
Snacktown Duals
Saturday – Hanover H.S.
Warwick 47, Delone Catholic 16
120-Nico Tocci (W) fft; 126-Owen Heffner (W) p. Colby Noel, 10-0; 132-Zachary Zimmerman (W) d. Connor Bauerline, 5-2; 138-Bryn Hess (W) p. Isaac Roth, 1:52; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) md. William Perez, 10-1; 152-Artem Reichart (DC) p. Cohen Crosby, 3:39; 160-Andrew McCllune md. Domonic Giraffa, 19-6; 172-David Woolley (W) p. Devin Reese, 1:09; 189-Jack Koons (W) p. Won Stewart, 1:45; 215-Nathan Young (W) fft; 285-Sam Scovitch (DC) p. Tyler Pepo, :25; 106-no contest; 113-Marco Tocci (W) p. John Groves, :42
Littlestown 36, Delone Catholic 24
126-Noel (DC) d. Samuel Murphy, 4-1; 132-Cameron Mingee (L) d. Bauerline, 7-1; 138-Caden Rankin (L) d. Roth, 4-3; 145-Emeigh (DC) d. Tanner Yingling, 7-5; 152-Reichart (DC) p. Zach Eader, 2:45; 160-Tanner Rock (L) p. Landon Smith, 1:26; 172-Giraffa (DC) p. Harrison Harbin, :39; 189-Jeffery Prawdzik (L) p. Reese, :15; 215-Tommy Carucci (L) p. Stewart, 3:29; 285-Connor Rankin (L) p. Scovitch, 3:29; 106-no contest; 113-Groves (DC) fft; 120-Barrett Zeigler (L) fft.
Delone Catholic 51, Halifax 12
132-Bauerline (DC) fft; 138-Peter Ranck (H) p. Roth, :57; 145-Emeigh (DC) p. Dillon Galkowski, 2:36; 152-Reichart (DC) fft; 160-Giraffa (DC) fft; 172-Reese (DC) d. Harrison Rhoades, 4-2 SV; 189-Carter Enders (H) fft; 215-Stewart (DC) p. William Eckert, 1:30; 285-Scovitch (DC) p. Nicholas Carroll, 1:16; 106-no contest; 113-Groves (DC) fft; 120-no contest; 126-Noel (DC) fft.
Upper Dauphin 54, Littlestown 18
120-Jonah Peterson (UD) d. Zeigler, 3-0; 126-Mingee (L) fft; 132-Ca. Rankin (L) p. Jordan Zerby, 2:38; 138-Yingling (L) p. Benjamin Engle, 2:34; 145-Marcus Tapper (UD) p. Dylan Herr, :56; 152-Cale Welker (UD) p. Eader, 1:41; 160-Collin Dreibebis (UD) d. Rock, 9-8; 172-Matthew Latshaw (UD) p. Harbin, :34; 189-Luke Wentzel (UD) p. Carucci, 5:34; 215-Sean Wenrick (UD) p. Prawdzik, 5:15; 285-Dillon Johns (UD) p. Co. Rankin, :53; 106-Noah Smith (UD) fft; 113-Jordan Pieffer (UD) fft
Hanover 36, Halifax 21
120-Daniel Corbin (Han) fft; 126-no contest; 132-Aidan Kenworthy (Han) fft; 138-no bout; 145-Ranck (Hal) p. Uriel Martinez-Cruz, 3:02; 152-Galkowski (Hal) p. Dakota Krenzer, 3:25; 160-Joseph Wilkinson (Han) fft; 172-Rhoades (Hal) d. Allan Mitra, 5-1; 189-Enders (Hal) p. Aizik Shoap, :35; 215-Phelps (Han) p. Eckert, 2:38; 285-Henry Garcia (Han) p. Carroll, :35; 106-no contest; 113-Kenneth Hernandez (Han) fft.
Upper Dauphin 68, Hanover 3
132-Zerby (UD) p. Kenworthy, 2:27; 138-Engle (UD) fft; 145-Tapper (UD) tf. Martinez-Cruz, 4:00 (17-1); 152-Welker (UD) p. Krenzer, :17; 160-Wilkinson (Han) d. Dreibelbis, 7-3; 172-Latshaw (UD) p. Mitra, 1:01; 189-Wentzel (UD) p. Shoap, 5:51; 215-Wenrick (UD) d. Phelps, 9-4; 285-Johns (UD) fft; 106-Smith (UD) fft; 113-Peiffer (UD) p. Hernandez, 1:36; 120-Peterson (UD) p. Corbin, :57; 120-Teeter (UD) fft.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 64, Walkersville 45
The Warriors closed out the PA vs. MD Showcase by taking a 19-point over visiting Walkersville on Saturday night.
Gettysburg (5-0) saw senior guards Anne Bair and Camryn Felix combine for 40 points. Bair went 9-for-9 at the foul line to finish with a game-best 23 points, while Felix drained a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 17. Bri Abate tossed in eight for the winners as well.
District 3 teams went 4-0 on Saturday as Lancaster Catholic, Linden Hall and Greencastle-Antrim also posted comfortable victories.
Walkersville 11 11 12 11 – 45
Gettysburg 13 21 11 19 – 64
Walkersville (45): E. Bowers 2 0-0 4, Teasley 1 0-0 2, Boram 1 0-0 2, Brunner 2 0-0 6, G. Bowers 1 0-0 3, Bessacque 0 2-2 2, Ball 1 0-0 3, Silver 5 1-2 11, Albertson 4 4-5 12. Totals: 17 7-9 45
Gettysburg (60): Camryn Felix 7 1-2 17, Autumn Oaster 0 2-4 2, Emma Raville 1 3-6 5, Carly Eckhart 2 0-2 4, Anne Bair 7 9-9 23, Emili Scavitto 2 1-2 5, Bri Abate 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Caywood, Shelton, Makkenchery. Totals: 23 16-25 64
3-pointers: W-Br, Ballunner 2, G. Bowers; G-Felix 2
Other scores: Lancaster Catholic 77 St. John’s Catholic Prep 41; Linden Hall 57, Southern Garrett 25; Greencastle-Antrim 49, Liberty 28
JV: Gettysburg 35, Fairfield 20. Gettysburg: Sofia Royer 10 points, Addison Claywood 8; Fairfield: Hannah Myers 9
