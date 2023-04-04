Gettysburg rapped out 26 hits and scored 25 runs for a pair of run-rule victories over McDaniel in Centenial Conference softball on Tuesday. The Bullets captured Game 1 10-2 before completing the sweep, 15-7.
THE LEADERS
• Jess Campana recorded one of 10 multi-hit games on the day for the Bullets (12-9-1, 2-2 CC), rapping out two hits in Game 2 to join the 100-hit club.
• Olivia Moser led the way on the day with five hits combined, recording two in Game 1 and three in Game 2.
• Paige Forry picked up the wins in both ends of the doubleheader, striking out seven in a complete-game win in the opener and fanning six in 3 2/3 innings of relief work in Game 2.
FOR THE FOES
• Bella Sylvester and Paytyn Hazelton led the Green Terror (7-13, 1-3 CC) with two hits each in Game 2.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Katy Newton led off the third inning of the opener with a bunt single before moving to second on a sacrifice and scoring on a two-out Evie Craig single into shallow left for a 1-0 lead.
• Gettysburg responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs. Julia Smith led off with a line-drive double to center before back-to-back errors allowed her to score the tying run with runners at second and third. A Giovanna Komst sacrifice fly plated Carlie Goldstein for a 2-1 lead.
• Kylie Sears drew a leadoff walk in the fourth and moved to second on a sacrifice. After a strikeout for the second out, Colleen Camburn dropped a single into left to score Sears and tie the game.
• Lily Mader led off the bottom of the inning with a single. After an out on the bases, Bailey Quinn and Lauren O’Leary drew back-to-back walks. With two outs, Goldstein dropped a single into right, scoring Quinn and Allegra DeCandia drove a double to the fence in left for a 5-2 lead. Komst followed with an RBI single of her own before Jess Campana walked to put runners at first and second. Olivia Moser followed with a triple to right, clearing the bases before a Mader single up the middle made it 9-3.
• Paige Forry tossed the first 1-2-3 of the game for either pitcher in the top of the fifth to get the offense right back to work. A one-out Goldstein double put the run-rule runner on base. After a fielding error, Komst doubled to the gap to score Goldstein and end the game early.
• In Game 2, Bella Sylvester poked a one-out single up the middle in the top of the first before Makayla Calamita followed with a single of her own. A two-out Paytyn Hazelton double to the gap staked the Green Terror to a 2-0 lead.
• A DeCandia walk and Komst fielder’s choice had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the second. A fielding error and line-drive out made it two on with two outs. Mader singled up the middle to load the bases for Quinn, who poked a base hit into the gap to score two and tie the game. O’Leary followed with a single through the left side to plate Mader from third for a 3-2 lead.
• Newton led off the third with a single before having to give way to Camburn at first base. She stole second before a Sylvester single put runners at the corners. After a passed ball, Calamita drew a walk and then stole second. A one-out Hazelton double to the fence in center scored two more. A Mandy Butz walk put runners at the corners with two outs before an error on the first-third play allowed Hazelton to score for a 6-3 lead.
• Goldstein drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the frame and spark another rally. Komst made it a two walks in the inning with one out before Campana poked a single to left for her 100th career knock. Moser followed with a two-run double to tie the game at 6-all.
• O’Leary drove a 2-1 pitch over the center-field fence to lead off the fourth for the lead, chasing the McDaniel starter. Smith greeted the new pitcher with a single before a one-out DeCandia double down the line put runners at second and third. Komst singled home Smith before a Campana line-drive cleared the bases for a 10-6 lead. After a Moser single and wild pitch put two in scoring position, a Mader sacrifice fly and Quinn single stretched the advantage to 12-6.
• Camburn singled to lead off the sixth before an error, strikeout and fielder’s choice put runners at the corners with two outs. A wild pitch allowed Camburn to score to make it 12-7.
• Moser led off the home sixth with a single. After a sacrifice, she gave way to pinch-runner Katherine Speltz at second base. A throwing error and walk loaded the bases with one out. Smith poked a single through the right side, scoring Speltz and Quinn to draw the hosts to within one run of back-to-back run-rule wins. Goldstein then got the fly ball needed to right field and O’Leary scored easily to end the game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Carlie Goldstein, Giovanna Komst, Olivia Moser and Lily Mader all had two hits in game one. Komst drove in three runs while Allegra DeCandia and Moser had two RBIs each.
• Lauren O’Leary, Julia Smith, Komst, Campana and Quinn all had two hits in game two while Moser had three. Quinn and Campana drove in three runs each.
• O’Leary’s home run in the fourth inning was her fifth of the season.
• With five hits on the day, Moser reached 95 for her career.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at Shenandoah on Thursday. The first game of the doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.
BASEBALL: Gettysburg and Franklin & Marshall remained close in the first few innings Tuesday, but the Diplomats broke things open with a five-run sixth inning en route to a 9-5 victory over Gettysburg in the first game of the home-and-home baseball series.
THE LEADERS
• Matthew Peipher doubled and scored one run.
• JR McCloskey had a 2-for-4 day, also hitting one double and scoring one run.
• Preston Toothman tallied two hits on five appearances, with two RBI, one run, and one stolen base.
FOR THE FOES
• AJ Desautels, Spencer Berson, and Jakob Hoffman all hit home runs for the Diplomats (15-10, 2-1 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg (14-10, 1-2 CC) scored the first run of the game in the top of the second, after Toothman singled and advanced to second on a throwing error. Toothman then advanced to third on flyout, and came home on a groundout to put up the first tally of the day.
• Both defenses made short work of the third inning, facing only four batters each. However, in the bottom of the fourth, Spencer Berson was first up to bat and sent a homer over the left field fence to get the Diplomats on the board. A single and two groundouts put a runner on third, and another single allowed Franklin & Marshall to score its second of the day and take a 2-1 lead going into the top of the fifth.
• After a 1-2-3 top of the fifth, Tommy Denlinger drew a walk for the Diplomats in the bottom of the inning. He then stole second, and AJ Desautels hit Franklin & Marshall’s second home run of the day to score two more runs and increase their lead to 4-1.
• The Bullets tacked on two more in the top of the sixth to make it a 4-3 game. After a single by Aaron Kirby, Matthew Peipher doubled to left to put two in scoring position. Toothman followed immediately after with a bases-clearing double to plate two more and bring themselves within one.
• The Diplomats didn’t let the Bullets get any closer, as Jakob Hoffman hit Franklin & Marshall’s third and final home run of the day to score two. Three singles and a double helped tack on three more runs to complete the five-run half inning, giving the Diplomats a 9-3 lead.
• JR McCloskey began the top of the seventh with a double, and a Kyle Miller single put runners on second and third. Jack Pistner drew a walk to load the bases, and McCloskey came home on a fielder’s choice, making it a five-run game after seven innings.
• A hit by pitch began the top of the eighth, and McCloskey singled to put runners on first and second. A throwing error scored the Bullets’ fifth and final run of the game, and Franklin & Marshall would score no more runs in the bottom of the eighth to earn the 9-5 victory over Gettysburg.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Franklin & Marshall outhit Gettysburg 13-9.
• Starting pitcher Cole Wong threw 5.0 innings with two strikeouts.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg will host Franklin & Marshall on Friday for the conclusion of the home-and-home series. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
