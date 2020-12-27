For many, the holiday season is one of the best times of the year.
People enjoy the ability to see family, celebrate traditions, as well as giving and receiving gifts. As we put both Christmas and Hanukkah in the rear view mirror and work our way through Kwanzaa (Happy Kwanzaa to any readers currently celebrating), we begin to look ahead at what’s to come.
Many of us celebrate the New Year similarly, with friends and family by our sides. A new year also brings forth the promise and potential of new beginnings, this year as much as any other.
However, the holiday season can also be a difficult one for many of those around us. For those who struggle with mental health, the holidays can be isolating and the stress and demands of everything that comes with celebrating can be overwhelming. Those who have troublesome relationships with families can be put into a more stressful environment, or reminded of things they had otherwise tucked away.
These struggles can be particularly true in a year like we’ve had in 2020, where each of our senses seem to be heightened and everyone has remained on edge. This is especially so for young adults and teenages, many of whom have had their lives put on pause while the world tells them to isolate.
For many of those teenagers, sports are typically seen as an outlet. They’re a way to leave behind any troubles or worries and, if even for just a moment, focus on a task at hand or an activity you enjoy. Sports provide a safe haven and for many, a team environment that allows them to feel part of something bigger than themselves.
I bring this up, in large part, because these young people don’t have that outlet this year. At a time where holiday tournaments are usually ramping up and the heart of the winter season is in full swing, instead they’re cramped up at home and being told to stay away from people at all costs.
All of this is to say that as I write my final column of what has been a confounding and tumultuous year, I urge you to check in on your friends and family, particularly those young people who have had to press pause at a time in their lives where they’re supposed to be growing not only physically, but socially and emotionally as well.
According to Dr. Aleta G. Angelosante, PhD, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, up to 20 percent of teens will go through a major depressive episode at some point in adolescence. Angelosante adds that with the introduction of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that have come with it, doctors believe that number will likely rise in coming years.
But broaching the topic of mental health can be difficult with anyone, let alone trying to do so with a teenager who may not be so interested in sharing with their parents or family.
As someone who has been on both ends of these kinds of conversations, I would advise the following.
- Being open. Even if you don’t suffer with a long-term mental health disorder, the odds are everyone has been through periods of high stress, anxiety or depression. Acknowledging these feelings and explaining that they’re typical human emotions can be comforting.
- Treat them like an adult. The one way to get a young adult to shut down almost automatically is to speak to them as if they were a child. Speaking to and treating young people as if they are nearing adulthood has always yielded the most thoughtful, productive conversations in my experience.
- Don’t overreact. It can be tough hearing that someone you love is having a hard time and immediate reaction is often to do everything we can to fix their problems. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and making a big deal can often make their issues worse. Sometimes the best way to help someone work through a difficult situation is just to be there and act as a sounding board.
As we approach the new year, thankfully, many of us will do so with joy and excitement that comes with what’s ahead. But for those who are struggling, we can also do everything possible to make sure they don’t have to bear that burden alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.