Penn State fans received a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when quarterback Sean Clifford was seen taking practice reps alongside backups Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux.
The last time Clifford was seen on a football field was when he came off injured in the second quarter of the Nittany Lions’ game with Iowa on Oct. 9. When he left that game, Penn State was leading 17-3. It would ultimately lose to the Hawkeyes, 23-20.
Questions surrounding Clifford’s health and more figure to be answered when the 5-1 Nittany Lions welcome 2-5 Illinois to Beaver Stadium for homecoming after a much-needed bye week.
Penn State also lost captain and starting defensive tackle PJ Mustipher for the season in the loss to Iowa, while running backs John Lovett and Devyn Ford have not returned from injuries suffered in the contest.
If Clifford is unable to go, it’ll be either redshirt sophomore Roberson, who struggled mightily in Iowa City, or true freshman Veilleux who gets the call. Roberson had been the team’s clear-cut backup until the showing against the Hawkeyes, but head coach James Franklin said on Tuesday that the two had been in a 50-50 competition for the spot since then. When Franklin met again with the media on Thursday, he said that all three quarterbacks had split first-team reps evenly.
“Will it be a competition? I think it’s always a competition, but it’s probably magnified a little bit,” Franklin said on Tuesday. “We’re looking at those guys very closely in practice, and in the scrimmage periods, and things like that. We’ll split those reps between those two evenly, make it a competition.”
Franklin added that while he knew the question would be asked regarding naming a starter, he hoped media members knew that he couldn’t give an answer at the time, though he’d hoped to have a decision made as soon as possible.
Luckily for the Nittany Lions, the Illini don’t provide what many would call a formidable foe. Illinois currently sits at 2-5 on the year and ranks just 92nd in Bill Connelly SP+ rankings on ESPN, a predictive model that tries to measure the strength of each team. Conversely, Penn State finds itself at No. 6 in those same rankings.
On a statistical front, the Nittany Lions appear to have a significant advantage over Bret Bieleman’s Illinois team, which ranks in the bottom half of the Big Ten in nearly every notable statistical category other than turnover margin. To add to the Illinois troubles, quarterback Brandon Peters is questionable for Saturday’s contest and Bielema finds himself in hot water after some harsh comments about the talent level of his team.
“I just know this, as a head coach you’re only as good as your roster,” Bielema told reporters. “I kind of learned that the first time I went to the Kentucky Derby, right? Nobody was betting on the jockeys. Everybody was betting on the horses, so to win the derby you gotta have the right horse, and I think our players are gonna be a reflection of what our program stands for.”
He then went on to point out specific position groups that he believes need to improve.
“In particular the offensive line, I don’t believe we have a player in the two-deep [second stringers] that [previous coaching staffs] have recruited here over the last three years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department, and that’s a major concern. That’s something that we have to do.”
Notes and Quotes
• Penn State leads the all-time series between the two teams 20-5 and has won three straight against Illinois, including a 56-21 thumping a year ago.
• Should Roberson or Veilleux get the start, it would be the first of either’s career and, for Veilleux, would be the first live football game he’s played in over a year after his high school senior season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• With Mustipher done for the season, Maryland products D’Von Ellies and Coziah Izzard are expected to see more playing time next to starting defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo. Franklin had this to say of the duo: “I think D’von has taken some really good strides, and so has Coziah, from the beginning of the year. And we need them to. It’s all about consistency. I think you heard me say that before. All these guys have the talent and the ability to do it, but there is a difference between doing it three out of ten plays compared to eight or nine out of ten plays. That’s the expectation and standard we need. We need to be eight, nine, ten out of ten in terms of their technique, fundamentals, and assignments. So, they’re trending in the right direction.”
• Penn State’s famed blue and white uniforms will look a bit different Saturday as the Nittany Lions will dawn their “Generations of Greatness” uniforms that combine various elements from across eras, including striped pants numbers on helmets.
Vegas, Baby
Penn State opened the week as 17.5-point favorites over the Illini and that number has since ballooned to 23 points. The over/under for the contest is currently set at 45.5 points.
On the Horizon
The quarterback chaos comes at a tough time for the Nittany Lions. Penn State is set to head to Columbus for a showdown with No. 5 Ohio State on Oct. 30. The bye week was considered by many an opportunity to prepare for that contest, but instead was largely used to prepare Roberson and Veilleux for the potential start against the Illini.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
