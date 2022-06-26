The winningest 410 sprint car driver in the country, Anthony Macri won the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial presented by Drydene at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday as part of PA Sprint Speedweek.
Macri’s win was his second in two nights as he took the Speedweek opener on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.
Macri set quick time over the 47-car field with a lap of 13.285 seconds. After qualifying for the 30-lap feature through his heat, Macri drew the pole for the feature.
“I knew starting on the pole we’d have to start with a pretty good pace and I’d have to be pretty aggressive in lapped traffic,” he said.
When you’re the hottest driver in the country the spotlight shines bright on your successes and failures brining both positive and negative attention. Victory lane was lively after Macri’s win.
“That’s win number 14 on the year,” he said. “We’ll let our success do the talking and continue on to the rest of the week.”
With his win, Macri currently sits atop the overall Speedweek point standings.
Night #2 of Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek saw Macri draw the pole for the second night in a row. Troy Wagaman, on a streak of three top-3 finishes, started on the outside of the front row for the $9,200 to win Kevin Gobrecht Memorial.
Macri led the field into turn 1 with Freddie Rahmer moving into second sending Wagaman to third. Justin Peck, Chase Dietz and Jeff Halligan raced three-wide for fourth with Peck taking the spot. The yellow flag came out on lap 2 when Landon Myers got sideways and collected Justin Whittall and Alan Krimes in turn 2.
Macri led Rahmer, Wagaman, Peck and Dietz to the cone for the restart. Rahmer stuck with Macri on the restart and went higher than Macri into turn 1 but could not make the pass. Peck passed Wagaman for third and Halligan got by Dietz for fifth.
Dietz was looking to take fifth back from Halligan and Brent Marks joined to make it a three-car battle for the spot.
Dietz won the battle to take fifth with Marks settling for sixth and Halligan seventh. Marks got by Dietz at the line for fifth on lap 8. Macri caught lapped traffic on lap 9. Peck was closing on Rahmer as they closed in on the tail end of the field.
Marks reeled in Wagaman and passed him for fourth in turn 2 taking the spot on lap 15.
Macri was working his way through lapped traffic creating a lot of space between him and Rahmer. Peck made a move for second in turn 2 nearly allowing Marks to get by him. Zach Hampton brought out the caution on lap 19 when he spun in turn 4.
The top five for the restart were Macri, Rahmer, Peck, Marks and Wagaman.
Macri had a solid restart getting a good jump on Rahmer. Peck dove into turn 3 with a slider to take second from Rahmer on lap 20. Rahmer tried to return the favor in turn 2, but Peck held the spot.
Marks went to work on Rahmer for third and the two were wheel to wheel at the line on lap 23 with Rahmer holding on to the spot. Marks took third on lap 24.
Macri entered lapped traffic again with four laps to go. Peck was running the high line around the track in an attempt to close in on the leader but Macri was too far gone.
Macri won the $9,200 by 1.495 seconds over Peck. Marks was third and Rahmer crossed the line fourth. Dietz worked his way back up to finish fifth.
The 410 heat races were won by Troy Wagaman, Jeff Halligan, Chase Dietz and Lucas Wolfe.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri ($9,200); 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 19-Brent Marks; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 39-Chase Dietz; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman; 7. 69K-Lance Dewease; 8. 11T-TJ Stutts; 9. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 10. 27-Devon Borden; 11. 59-Jim Siegel; 12. 45-Jeff Halligan; 13. 44-Dylan Norris; 14. 48-Danny Dietrich; 15. 75-Tyler Ross; 16. 1X-Chad Trout; 17. 87-Alan Krimes; 18. 21-Paul McMahan; 19. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 20. 35H-Zach Hampton; 21. 99M-Kyle Moody; 22. 19L-Landon Myers (DNF); 23. 67-Justin Whittall (DNF); 24. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)
Lap leaders: Macri (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 19W-Troy Wagaman; 2. 11T-TJ Stutts; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 39m-Anthony Macri; 5. 27-Devon Borden; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 7H-Trey Hivner; 8. 6-Ryan Smith; 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 10. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 11. 49H-Bradley Howard; 12. 21T-Scott Fisher
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 45-Jeff Halligan; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease; 3. 19L-Landon Myers; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody; 5. 35H-Zach Hampton; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 9. 35T-Tyler Esh; 10. 36A-Eddie Lumbar; 11. 4Z-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 12. 1X-Chad Trout (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz; 2. 19-Brent Marks; 3. 67-Justin Whittall; 4. 13-Justin Peck; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 12-Brent Shearer; 8. 5J-John Walp; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 11P-Niki Young; 11. 33-Riley Emig; 12. 19R-Matt Campbell (DNS)
Heat 4 (12 laps): 1. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 21-Paul McMahan; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich; 7. 19T-Tanner Thorson; 8. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 23-Michael Millard; 10. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 11. 35T-Tyler Reeser (DNS)
Consy (12 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 8-Billy Dietrich; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 7H-Trey Hivner; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 19T-Tanner Thorson; 9. 6-Ryan Smith; 10. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 11. 35T-Tyler Esh; 12. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 13. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 14. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 15. 12X-Brent Shearer; 16. 11P-Niki Young; 17. 23-Michael Millard; 18. 5J-John Walp (DNF); 19. 5E-Brandon Rahmer (DNS)
C-Main (10 laps): 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 11P-Niki Young; 3. 33-Riley Emig; 4. 49H-Bradley Howard; 5. 4Z-Zane Rudisill; 6. 36A-Eddie Lumbar; 7. 38-Cory Haas (DNS); 8. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNS); 9. 35T-Tyler Reeser (DNS)
Extreme Stocks:
Feature (25 laps): 1. 7-Hunter Fulton; 2. 47-Bob Scott Jr.; 3. 11R-Sam Rial; 4. 11M-Marshall McMullen; 5. 88-Justin Yohn; 6. 12-Tyler Frye; 7. 6-Gordie Marshall; 8. 97-Donnie Broderick; 9. 91-Will Long; 10. 17-Jim Rost; 11. 7-Jordan Fulton; 12. 65-Ty Huntsberger; 13. 27-Doug Hoffman; 14. Lazy 8-John Wright; 15. 7s-Jim Rost Jr.
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 7F-Hunter Fulton; 2. 11R-Sam Rial; 3. 27H-Doug Hoffman; 4. 47S-Bob Scott Jr. 5. 65H-Ty Huntsberger; 6. 88Y-Justin Yohn; 7. 6G-Gordie Marshall; 8. Lazy 8-John Wright; 9. 91L-Will Long
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 11M-Marshall McMullen; 2. 97B-Donnie Broderick; 3. 7J-Jordan Fulton; 4. 98D-Richard Doughtrey (DNF); 5. 17R-Jim Rost (DNF); 6. 7s-Jim Ross Jr; 7. 12F-Tyler Frye (DNF); 8. 9A-Matt Adams (DNS)
