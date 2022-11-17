HALL
Buy Now

The Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame welcomed its Class of 2022 during an induction ceremony on Thursday in Gettysburg. Pictured from left: George Petrie, Lawrence Williams, Joy Motter Weikert, Jill Motter Stoner and Perry Smith. (Jeff Cook photograph)

 Jeff Cook

The Class of 2022 of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame’s Adams County chapter was inducted following a banquet at the Gettysburg Rec Park’s Charlie Sterner Building on Thursday night.

Five new members were feted and each spoke to the assembled multitude. Championship tennis twins Jill Motter Stoner and Joy Motter Weikert headlined a slate that also included Gettysburg College’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach, George Petrie; Gettysburg multisport athlete and coach, Lawrence Williams; and Gettysburg High School’s longtime standout wrestling coach, Perry Smith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.