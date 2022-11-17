The Class of 2022 of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame’s Adams County chapter was inducted following a banquet at the Gettysburg Rec Park’s Charlie Sterner Building on Thursday night.
Five new members were feted and each spoke to the assembled multitude. Championship tennis twins Jill Motter Stoner and Joy Motter Weikert headlined a slate that also included Gettysburg College’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach, George Petrie; Gettysburg multisport athlete and coach, Lawrence Williams; and Gettysburg High School’s longtime standout wrestling coach, Perry Smith.
Petrie, who holds the record for most Bullet coaching victories with 396 and seasons at the helm with 29, was introduced by fellow Gettysburg College coach John Campo (baseball). Joe Yeck also had words of praise for Petrie.
“He was an inspiration to his players and a great leader,” said Yeck, who served for 10 years as an assistant on Petrie’s staff.
Campo added accolades of his own.
“The average person doesn’t understand how hard it is to win,” said Campo. “To be as consistent (as Petrie) was is a tribute to his coaching abilities.”
Campo outlined that Petrie took the Bullets to the league playoffs 14 times, winning three Centennial Conference crowns and leading the squad to five NCAA appearances. The high water mark occurred in 2009 when the Bullets finished with a program-best 24-5 season record and advanced to the Sweet 16. Campo told a story that tells volumes about Petrie’s character.
Corey Weisman was a 1,000 point scorer in high school who matriculated to Gettysburg College. As a freshman, Weisman suffered a debilitating stroke. After three long years of rehabilitation, Weisman returned to practice. He started his last college game (and first) and made the second of two free throws in the waning moments of the final regular season game.
The saga was made into a movie, “1,000 to 1.” Petrie’s role was acted by Hollywood star Beau Bridges. Petrie had a cameo of his own when he played the part of a referee in the film.
“George allowed Corey to come back, encouraging him and keeping him a part of the team,” Campo explained.
Petrie also served as golf coach for 24 seasons. He is also a member of the Springfield (Delaware County) High School and Lebanon Valley College Halls of Fame.
“I was more golf chaperone,” said Petrie, deflecting praise for any success the team had. “The players were way better than me. I had three rules: keep it in play, no three-putts and no hero shots.”
Petrie thanked Bob Hulton, the coach who preceded him, and athletic director Chuck Winter. He also praised his assistants Yeck (“a conventioneer extraordinaire”), Tom Flaherty (“a great basketball mind”), Jake Diviney (“the encyclopedia of basketball”) and Jack McLatchy, who “kept (All-American center) Andrew Powers happy.” He also thanked his family in attendance expressed appreciation for the many commiserations with women’s coach Mike Kirkpatrick.
Petrie outlined his philosophy. “Learn, compete and grow,” he said. “Basketball was the all-American game, passing and sharing the ball. It is a little different now. I really enjoyed my time in coaching and had a lot of fun.”
Perry Smith was a PIAA qualifier in wrestling his senior year at Gettysburg High School in 1980. He continued his career at West Chester, where he compiled a record of 83-29. He became head wrestling coach at his alma mater in 1992 and amassed a record of 224-172-1 over 21 seasons. Smith coached a state champion (Ken Haines) and in 1999 led his team to the District III team championship, the first in school history. He also coached football and girls’ tennis and continued to serve as an assistant wrestling coach until his retirement this past winter.
Smith was presented by current Warrior head wrestling coach, Chris Haines.
“We call him ‘The Godfather of Wrestling’ because of his knowledge,” said Haines of Smith. “He cares about the students and is always there for them.”
Haines got a few chuckles when he described his mentor as, “The most frugal human being you’re ever going to meet. He always gets his money’s worth.”
Smith, who wore a tuxedo, provided his own testament to this assertion.
“I was told if you wear a tuxedo at least three times it is cheaper than buying one,” he explained. “I wore this to a wedding last week, tonight makes twice and am wearing it for another wedding after Christmas — that’s three. If I get buried in it, I’ll be ahead of the game.”
Smith, who has 11 siblings, thanked his family — and especially wife Joanne — for their constant support.
Smith also recounted the hard times the program endured in the late ‘80’s into the ‘90’s. Smith led the team back to respectability.
“If you can be successful at wrestling in Pennsylvania, you’re doing something right.,” he said.
Biglerville High School athletes Jill Motter Stoner and Joy Motter Weikert are the first Adams County tennis players to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Yeck served as their head coach and saw them ascend to the state title in doubles as seniors after they won a district championship as sophomores and state silver medals as juniors. Jill, the younger of the identical twins, went 129-15 in combined singles and doubles during her scholastic career. Joy finished an even more sparkling 132-11.
The duo matriculated to Shippensburg University, where they had sterling careers that culminated in the 1992 PSAC doubles championship. Joy was the PSAC Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Year in 1993.
“They hold all the records at Biglerville and were stars at Shippensburg,” said Yeck. “They left a legacy of influence, betterment and wisdom.”
Yeck quoted Maya Angelou in describing them, “Leave a mark that can never be erased. They put a small community on the state tennis map.”
Yeck cited the success of the girls and boys teams experience after the Motters’ graduation.
“They showed others the path,” said Yeck. “We won three of six titles after they left. They were still there in spirit thanks to their legacy.”
Jill called the honor “overwhelming and humbling” and thanked the unflagging devotion of their parents. “This will forever be a special night for me. Biglerville is not exactly a hotbed for tennis. Our parents dragged us to the high school courts and we eventually started playing. The rest is history.”
She also thanked their youth coaches, Wayne Steinour and his father, Riley. Of Joy, she said, “We are as tight as two sisters can be. We’ve pushed each other all our lives. We are partners to the end.”
Joy followed her “younger sister” to the dais and described the reaction of opponents that termed the twins playing doubles together “an unfair advantage.”
“There are a lot of trophies in the attic,” she said. “I can’t remember what they say or how we won them but I’ll never forget our parents’ never-ending support. What an experience we have had because of tennis — and all with my best friend by my side. You’ve made this country girl from Biglerville feel very special.”
Lawrence Williams was a three-sport athlete at Gettysburg High School excelling in football, basketball and track. He quarterbacked the Warriors his last two seasons and passed for 2,186 yards and 23 touchdowns. He continued on the gridiron at Lehigh University, where he played on two Patriot League Championship teams. He was the conference’s Defensive Back of the Year in 2002 and 2003 and holds a Lehigh career record with 13 interceptions. His six interception returns for a touchdown are still a league record.
As an adult, Williams coached the Gettysburg Warrior boys’ teams for several seasons and led them to the only undefeated regular season (23-0) in school history.
Williams was introduced by his brother, Terrance, who recounted the pair’s early sporting activities at their grandmother’s home.
“That’s where it all started,” Terrance said. “That’s where he got his competitive drive and character.”
Terrance told of schoolboy competition between the brothers and their cousin, fellow HOF member Charles Warren.
“I was BJ Armstrong, Lawrence was Scottie Pippen and Charles was Michael Jordan,” said Terrance. “It was easy to see he was going to be a special athlete — I was his tackling dummy. He had God-given talent, work ethic and a desire to compete. He’s in the Hall of Fame of life, not just sports.”
Lawrence Williams was moved by his brother’s plaudits and thanked God and his family. He described his childhood and its “ups and downs.” He recalled that in his early days at Lehigh, he was buried on the depth chart. Terrance exhorted him to “study the playbook so that when the time comes you will be ready.” Two injuries gave Lawrence his chance and he never looked back.
“My mother taught me that if you get knocked down, get up again,” Lawrence said. “Terrance has always been my number one fan. He never let me settle.”
Williams also had praise for his grandmother and Coach (Jim) Dooley.
“I miss you both,” he said. “Hope you are enjoying this show.”
Hall President Joe Yeck served as master of ceremonies. Secretary-Treasurer Parker Lerew led the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem was performed by Ed Riggs. Gareth “Lefty” Biser gave the invocation. Catering was provided by the Ragged Edge. Community Media mainstreamed the event.
A replay of the induction ceremony will be aired on Community Media TV on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.
