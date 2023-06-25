Littlestown 4,
North Carroll 0
Littlestown 10,
North Carroll 10
Three Dodger pitchers limited the Panthers to just four singles in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
Calvin Benevento used just 70 pitches to throw a complete-game shutout in the opener, where he fanned five and walked one. Justin Gladhill and Zak Nedzel split duties in Game 2, combining for five strikeouts without issuing a walk.
Nicholas Milum doubled twice and Justin Keith was 2-for-3 for Littlestown (18-6) in the opener. Trent Copenhaver, Keith, Nicholas Milum and Noah Milum had RBI in the win.
The second contest saw Littlestown use a six-run second inning to put the last-place Panthers (3-21) away early. Cameron Becker set the pace by driving in four runs in a 2-for-3 effort and Nicholas Milum was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI.
North Carroll 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
Littlestown 010 102 x – 4 9 2
Ethan Brathuhn, Tyler Allen (4). Calvin Benevento. WP: Benevento. LP: Brathuhn. SO-BB: Brathuhn 1-0, Allen 3-2, Benevento 5-1. 2B: L-Nicholas Milum 2, Noah Milum
North Carroll 000 000 – 0 2 2
Littlestown 062 002 – 10 7 1
Steve Stonesifer, Spencer Monroe (4). Justin Gladhill, Zak Nedzel (4). WP: Gladhill. LP Stonesifer. SO-BB: Stoneisfer 2-5, Monroe 3-2, Gladhill 2-0, Nedzel 3-0.
Frederick 4, Brushtown 0
Frederick 3, Brushtown 0
The Flying Dogs posted a pair of shutouts to sweep the homestanding Bulldogs on Sunday. Brushtown (4-18) was limited to seven hits over 14 innings played.
Chris Devine plated a pair of runs for Frederick in the opener, which saw Logan Manz toss six scoreless frames with nine strikeouts and only one walk. Manz gave way to Ray Riggles in the seventh, and Riggles picked up a pair of strikeouts to close the game.
Frederick broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning of Game 2 by pushing two runs across the dish. That was plenty for Nate Kessler, who fanned four over six shutout innings. Riggles came on in the seventh and despite walking two, closed things out to earn the save.
Kessler went 2-for-4 and Chris Shriver had a pair of RBI for Frederick (9-11).
Frederick 200 000 2 – 4 4 0
Brushtown 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
Logan Manz, Ray Riggles (7). Aidan Wittmer, Andrew Olvera (5), Sherdel (7). WP: Manz. LP: Wittmer. SO-BB: Manz 9-1, Riggles 2-1, Wittmer 3-4, Olvera 2-4, Sherdel 1-0. 2B: F-Chris Devine; B-Rickrode
Frederick 000 210 0 – 3 7 1
Brushtown 000 000 0 – 0 4 0
Nate Kessler, Riggles (7). Braden Unger, Sherdel (4). WP: Kessler. LP: Unger. SO-BB: Kessler 4-0, Riggles 0-2, Unger 2-1, Sherdel 1-2. 2B: B-Brady Dettinburn, Rickrode
