TRACK AND FIELD
New Oxford boys 97,
York Suburban 51
New Oxford girls 98,
York Suburban 51
The Colonials enjoyed a sweep of the Trojans in YAIAA action on Tuesday, getting multiple wins from several athletes.
For the girls, Anya Rosenbach was first in both the 1600 and 3200 runs while Shaely Stabler powered her way to a sweep of the three throwing events. Stabler won the javelin (111-2), shot put (30-11) and discus (86-7) by comfortable margins.
The Colonials dominated in the field, taking 17 of 20 point-scoring places on Tuesday. Hope Null (long jump), Paulina Garcia-Lua (triple jump) and RyLee Haugh (high jump) all posted wins.
For the Ox boys, Holden Crabbs dusted the field in the 110 and 300 hurdle events and also posted the top mark in the high jump. Josh Lehigh edged Crabbs by a quarter of an inch to win the long jump while also claiming the triple jump. Troy Dubbert nipped teammate Riley Killen to win the 100, only to see Killen flip the script by edging Dubbert in the 200.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Suburban 8:59.3; 110 hurdles: 1. Crabbs (NO) 17.5, 2. Weitkamp (NO) 20.0; 100: 1. Dubbert (NO) 11.2, 2. Killen (NO) 11.3, 3. Ernst (NO) 11.7; 1600: 1. Walsh (YS) 4:48.3; 400 relay: 1. New Oxford (Killen, Nieves, Shriver, Dubbert) 46.3; 400: Butler (YS) 53.0, 2. Heeney (NO) 55.7; 300 hurdles: 1. Crabbs (NO) 49.3, 2. Lentz (NO) 51.1, 3. Miller (NO) 53.8; 800: 1. Adams (YS) 2:04.9, 2. Moore (NO) 2:15.1, 3. Richter (NO) 2:17.6; 200: 1. Killen (NO) 23.3, 2. Dubbert (NO) 23.9; 3200: 1. Kern (YS) 10:32.5; 1600 relay: 1. York Suburban 3:41.2; Long jump: 1. Lehigh (NO) 17-3, 2. Crabbs (NO) 17-2.75, 3. Nieves (NO) 16-8; Triple jump: 1. Lehigh (NO) 38-9, 2. Musick (NO) 38-7.5, 3. Fett (NO) 34-7.25; High jump: 1. Crabbs (NO) 5-4; Pole vault: 1. Murren (NO) 9-0, 2. Beichler (NO) 8-6, 3. L. Aiello (NO) 8-6; Javelin: 1. Rineman (NO) 128-4, 2. Smith (NO) 126-6, 3. Moore (NO) 123-2; Shot put: 1. Smith (NO) 40-6, 3. Ernst (NO) 37-10.25; Discus: 1. Hopkins (YS) 116-10, 2. Smith (NO) 109-3, 3. Ernst (NO) 108-11
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. New Oxford (Kint, Deak, Rosenbach, Kraus) 11:04.2; 100 hurdles: 1. Koy (YS) 15.3, 2. Richwine (NO) 16.4, 3. Billman (NO) 18-1; 100: 1. K. Linebaugh (NO) 12.9; 1600: 1. Rosenbach (NO) 6:00.2, 2. Kraus (NO) 6:03.2; 400 relay: 1. York Suburban 51.9; 400: 1. del Pielago (YS) 1:02, 2. K. Linebaugh (NO) 1:04.2; 300 hurdles: 1. Richwine (NO) 49.0, 3. Thomas (NO) 57.3; 800: 1. Pineda (YS) 2:37, 2. Kraus (NO) 2:44.8; 200: 1. K. Linebaugh (NO) 27.7; 3200: 1. Rosenbach (NO) 13:54.8, 2. Kraus (NO) 13:55.3; 1600 relay: 1. York Suburban 4:29.7; Long jump: 1. Null (NO) 13-11.75, 3. Billman (NO) 13-1.5; Triple jump: 1. Garcia-Lua (NO) 30-3, 2. Billman (NO) 30-1.75, 3. Haugh (NO) 30-0.25; High jump: 1. Haugh (NO) 4-8, 2. Null (NO) 4-6, 3. Murray (NO) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Butz (YS) 7-6, 2. Myers (NO) 7-0; Javelin: 1. Stabler (NO) 111-2, 2. Noel (NO) 89-2, 3. Myers (NO) 78-4; Shot put: 1. Stabler (NO) 30-11, 2. Em. Kraus (NO) 28-5, 3. T. Linebaugh (NO) 25-7; Discus: 1. Stabler (NO) 86-7, 3. Noel (NO) 78-3
BASEBALL
Gettysburg 6, Dover 1
A trio of Warrior pitchers cominbed on a one-hitter Tuesday, as Gettysburg won its second game in as many days.
Ajonte Bullock and Hunter Gillin worked three innings apiece before John Darnell closed things out with a scoreless seventh. Bullock worked around four walks while not allowing a hit, and Gillin stacked up five strikeouts during his stint.
Bullock and Carson Kuhns finished with two hits apiece, with Kuhns joining Logan Moseley and Bryce Rudisill with doubles. Landon Felix collected two RBI as well.
Gettysburg 102 021 0 — 6 8 0
Dover 000 100 0 — 1 1 2
Bullock, Gillin (4), Darnell (7). Goebeler, Hartley (6). WP: Bullock. LP: Goebeler. SO-BB: Bullock 2-4, Gillin 5-2, Darnell 2-1, Goebeler 5-4, Hartley 3-2. 2B: G-Moseley, Rudisill, Kuhns
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 22, Hanover 1
The Warriors were issued 22 walks in just two innings at the dish on Tuesday, as they claimed a big win over the visiting Hawkettes.
Danika Kump doubled while Samantha Carbaugh and Berit Miller singled to account for Gettysburg’s three base knocks.
Hanover 0 10 — 1 3 1
Gettysburg (16)6x — 22 3 0
Hatfield, Austad (1). Miller, Carbaugh (2). WP: Miller. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Hatfield 0-12, Austad 0-10, Miller 0-1, Carbaugh 1-2. 2B: G-Kump
South Western 19, New Oxford 7
The Mustangs mashed 10 extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs, in their win over the Colonials on Tuesday.
Emalee Reed keyed the 19-hit attack by going 5-for-5 with a two-run shot and five RBI. Ryleigh Sprague added four hits and four RBI, including a three-run blast and a triple.
Emma Baney doubled twice and legged out a triple, and Kinsley Proepper went 4-for-5 with four runs scored in the win.
Hannah Becker delivered a two-run homer as part of a 2-for-3 effort for the Ox. Autumn Lehigh, Mallory Topper and Bella Arnold all doubled as well.
South Western 141 340 6 — 19 19 1
New Oxford 005 002 0 — 7 7 0
Sprague, Reed (3). Dill, Becker (5). WP: Reed. LP: Dill. SO-BB: Sprague 1-1, Reed 5-1, Dill 1-2, Becker 1-1. 2B: SW-Stalnecker, Proepper, Baney 2, Hershey, Green; NO-Lehigh, Topper, Arnold. 3B: SW-Sprague, Baney. HR: SW-Sprague, Reed; NO-Becker
BOYS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 5, Biglerville 0
The Squires won all four contested matches on Tuesday to sweep the Canners. Ben Elsner and Sebastian Fielding took care of things in singles play while the Delone duos of Isaac Sheerer and Evan Glass, and Kaleb Powell and Will Seymore prevailed in doubles.
Singles: 1. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Sean Sneed 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Troy Schneider 6-0, 6-2; 3. Andrew Gervasi (DC) own by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Isaac Sheerer/Evan Glass (DC) d. Juan Zarate/Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-4, 6-3; 2. Kaleb Powell/Will Seymore (DC) d. Andres Pena/Owen Torres 6-3, 6-4
