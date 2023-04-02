In the first game of Sunday’s Centennial Conference baseball doubleheader, Gettysburg worked out of a 2-0 deficit to take the lead and hold off Ursinus, 8-5. In the second game, the Bullets gave up eight runs in the first inning and never recovered, losing 13-1 to split with the visiting Bears.
• Kyle Miller had a 4-for-5 first game, scoring two runs.
• Mabret Levant had a huge double in Game 1 that brought in three runs, and also stole one base. Levant also added one more hit in Game 2.
• Robert Murphy hit a double to the Bullets’ only run in Game 2, breaking up the shutout.
• Solomon Griffith tallied four hits on the day, scoring four runs and hitting two doubles. He also stole two bases.
• Ursinus opened up a two-run lead in the first inning of the first game, scoring off a single, double, and error. However, Gettysburg (14-9, 1-1 CC) took the lead away in the bottom of the inning, with a single by Kyle Miller kicking things off. Jack Pistner and Matthew Peipher were walked to load the bases, and Mabret Levant sent a bases-clearing double to left as the Bullets took a 3-2 lead after one.
• After a 1-2-3 top of the fourth, Gettysburg plated two more runs in the bottom of the inning to increase its lead. The Bullets used a walk, another single by Miller, and a double by Aaron Kirby to increase their advantage to 5-2. A three-run bottom of the fifth, on a Preston Toothman single, walk, two sacrifices, and a fielder’s choice gave Gettysburg the 8-2 lead.
• Just after scoring three in the bottom of the fifth, Gettysburg gave up three in the top of the sixth. Ursinus (9-14, 1-1 CC) sent nine batters to the plate and tallied four hits to go with two walks, making it an 8-5 ballgame. The top of the ninth started with two groundouts before the Bullets got into trouble, as a walk, throwing error, and hit by pitch loaded the bases. The final Ursinus batter flied out, however, as the Bullets escaped game one with an 8-5 win.
• In the first inning of the second game, the Gettysburg bullpen got into a jam, as three different Bullets pitchers combined to issue Ursinus seven free passes on as many hit batters and walks. Ursinus also tallied three singles, and sent 13 batters to the plate to make it an 8-0 game after just the first half inning.
• Gettysburg was unable to score any runs over the next four innings as it scattered two hits. In the top of the fifth, the Bears used a single and a double to score their ninth run of the game. They made it an 11-0 game in the top of the sixth with a single, hit by pitch, and a double, and used two singles and a double to move to 12-0 after seven innings. The Bullets had three hits within the fifth and six innings but were not able to plate any runs.
• The Bullets plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the eighth as Robert Murphy doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. A throwing error brought him home to break up the shutout. The Bears tacked on one more run in the top of the ninth to make it a 13-1 game, earning the split with Gettysburg.
• Pitcher Connor Sikora earned the win on the mound for Game 1, and James Weedon picked up the save.
• Ursinus outhit Gettysburg 9-8 in Game 1, and 11-7 in Game 2.
• Jack Pistner finished the day with three hits and one run.
Gettysburg returns to action against Franklin & Marshall on Tuesday. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.