The Gettysburg College softball team is eager to return to the diamond for the first time in over a year and open the 2021 campaign this weekend with a Centennial Conference doubleheader against Washington College at Bobby Jones Field.
“We are grateful to be back on the field working with a purpose once again,” said the eighth-year Head Coach Annette Hunt-Shepherd.
The Bullets were off to a red-hot start in 2020 as the team corralled a .406 batting average with 123 hits in ten games. The squad also scored 92 runs and accumulated 84 RBI. Gettysburg posted an 8-2 record including a 7-1 mark at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our team expectations this season are to compete at a high level,” mentioned Hunt-Shepherd. “We are working diligently to take care of the fundamentals to ensure we represent the program in the best way possible.
“We truly believe that we aren’t just playing for us. We are also playing for all of those that didn’t get to last year.”
Gettysburg lost a core veteran lineup last season, but bring back talented seniors Shelby Baker (Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington North) and Emily Colline (Bridgewater, N.J./Immaculata), and junior MC Waddell (Tallahassee, Fla./Maclay School). The trio will provide the experience needed in guiding the Bullets on their 12-game round-robin schedule where the conference champion and NCAA qualifier will be determined by the regular-season record.
The senior class members were part of the 2018 squad that helped bring the Centennial Conference Championship title back to Gettysburg for the first time in 11 years.
The five returning sophomores will look to be valuable contributors this season along with the nine first-years.
Gettysburg earned the top spot in the CC Preseason Coaches’ Poll for the fourth time in six seasons. The Orange and Blue received 30 points to finish six ahead of McDaniel College and Ursinus College. The squad also notched three first-place votes while McDaniel, Ursinus, Muhlenberg College and Dickinson College each collected one.
The season home opener against Washington was scheduled for this Saturday, March 20, but has been postponed. The doubleheader has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 21, with the first pitch starting at noon weather and field conditions permitting.
No fans will be allowed at athletic contests hosted by Centennial Conference institutions this spring. All home softball games at Gettysburg will be stream live and feature live in-game statistics.
