FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 3, Hanover 0
Ada Slagle and Summer Rathell scored goals less than two minutes apart in the third period of Tuesday’s game to send the Bolts past the homestanding Hawkettes.
Slagle gave Littlestown (7-3) a 1-0 edge by scoring on an assist from Bailey Rucker. Rathell doubled the lead moments later with Kamryn Bittle assisting.
Bittle later iced the victory with a goal in the fourth quarter.
The Bolts allowed only two shots on goal, while Reagan Wildasin came up with 18 saves in the cage for Hanover (4-7).
Littlestown 0 0 2 1 — 3
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Ada Slagle, Summer Rathell, Kamryn Bittle. Assists: L-Bailey Rucker, Bittle. Shots: L-21; H-2. Corners: L-10; H-2. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 2; H-Reagan Wildasin 18
Biglerville 6, Fairfield 0
The Canners inched closer to the District 3 playoff cutline with a shutout win over the Knights on Tuesday. Biglerville (7-5-1) was slotted 17th in the power rankings in Class 1A, where the top 16 punch their playoff ticket.
Goals came in pairs for the winners as Anna Walmer, Ava Peterson and Natalie Showaker all tallied two goals apiece in the win. Showaker also assisted on a pair of goals.
Bella Kozak recorded 24 saves in goal for Fairfield (1-6-1).
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 – 0
Biglerville 0 3 2 1 – 6
Goals: B-Anna Walmer 2, Natalie Showaker 2, Ava Peterson 2. Assists: B-Claire Roberts, Peterson, Showaker 2. Shots: F-0; B-29. Corners: F-0; B-30. Saves: F-Bella Kozak 2; B-Gabrielle Rogerson 0/Sami Waybright 0
Bermudian Springs 2,
Delone Catholic 1 OT
Taylor Botterbusch’s second goal of the game was golden, as it gave the Eagles an overtime win over the determined Squirettes on Tuesday.
Botterbusch scored in the opening quarter for Bermudian (5-5-1), which was outshot and yielded 14 penalty corners. Delone (4-5) drew even in the second quarter when Kate Baumgardner’s shot found the back of the cage.
Botterbusch ended things at the 5:00 mark of the extra session.
Bermudian Springs 1 0 0 0 1 — 2
Delone Catholic 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: BS-Taylor Botterbusch 2; DC-Kate Baumgardner. Shots: BS-10; DC-11. Corners: BS-4; DC-14. Saves: BS-Kimberly Claeys 5/Addie Madara 5; DC-Sophia Galysh 6
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA meet hosted by York Tech
Red Lion’s cross country teams went a combined 8-0 on Tuesday in a YAIAA race featuring five different teams.
Individually, Spring Grove’s Ella Bahn won the girls’ race in 20:00 while Neil Oestereich of York Suburban paced the boys’ field with a time of 16:47.
Aidan Kissner led the Biglerville pack by placing 21st among 59 runners in the boys’ race with a time of 20:08. Liam Hardy was next for the Canners, crossing in 26th place in 20:55.
BOYS
York Tech d. Biglerville 23-35; Spring Grove d. York Tech 16-39; Spring Grove d. Biglerville 16-40; Red Lion d. York Tech 15-48; Red Lion d. Biglerville 15-49; Red Lion d. Spring Grove 17-39; York Suburban d. York Tech 15-50; York Suburban d. Biglerville 15-50; York Suburban d. Spring Grove 17-42; Red Lion d. York Suburban 26-29
Biglerville: 21. Aidan Kissner 20:08, 28. Liam Hardy 20:55, 37. Chance Davis 21:44, 39. Austin Woltz 22:01, 48. Jonas Rutkowski 23:51
GIRLS
York Tech d. Biglerville 27-28; Spring Grove d. York Tech 19-38; Spring Grove d. Biglerville 17-39; Red Lion d. York Tech 15-48; Red Lion d. Biglerville 15-49; Red Lion d. Spring Grove 23-34; York Suburban d. York Tech 15-49; York Suburban d. Biglerville 15-50; York Suburban d. Spring Grove 25-35; Red Lion d. York Suburban 22-33
Biglerville: 18. Isabel Mauss 24:50, 26. Kaitlyn Kline 27:13, 28. Brandy Schell 27:48, 29. Hope Chapman 27:57, 32. Thania Ventura Honorato 32:41
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 4, Kennard-Dale 1
The Squirettes improved to 10-1 following a 4-1 thrashing of the Rams on Tuesday.
Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman delivered straight-set wins in singles action while the Delone tandems of Michalina Miller and Gabby Erdman, and Kali Hilfiger and Emily Flynn were both victorious.
Singles: 1. Abby Miller (KD) d. Olivia Roth 6-0, 6-4; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Claire Hartinger 6-1, 6-1; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Amy Eckstrom 6-2, 7-6
Doubles: 1. Michalina Miller/Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Shelby Authouse/not listed 6-3, 5-7, 6-0; 2. Kali Hilfiger/Emily Flynn (DC) d. Marcella Rolle/Corinne Swigard 7-6
Gettysburg 4, Spring Grove 1
The Warriors recorded their fifth win of the season on Tuesday when they grounded the Rockets in a crossover match. Kim Heinzelmann, Sophia Neely and Carmen Ray led a sweep in singles play for Gettysburg, with all three prevailing in straight sets.
In doubles action, Megha Makkenchery and Samantha Woodward cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 1.
Singles: 1. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Emily Sentz 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sophia Neely (G) d. Allison Hostetler 6-3, 6-1; 3. Carmen Ray (G) d. Maggie Wierich 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Megha Makkenchery/Samantha Woodward (G) d. Sarah Persaud/Mary Smith 6-0, 6-0; 2. Aryssa Wilson/Abbey Koons (SG) d. Carmen Oshuinade/Oarishi Bhanu 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8)
Kennard-Dale 5, Bermudian Springs 0
The Eagles fell to 6-9 in the regular season following a shutout loss to the Rams on Tuesday.
Bermudian nearly grabbed a point at second doubles where Ava Leatherman and Ella Somerville went three sets before dropping a 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6) decision to Hailey Serruto and Odessa Bowers.
Singles: 1. Mackenzie Warner (KD) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-3, 6-1; 2. Katie Hayward (KD) d. Molly Karom 6-1, 6-0; 3. Leeah Jacobs (KD) d. Fallon Miller 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Hailey Marslett/Ryhlinn Webb (KD) d. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley 6-2, 6-0; 2. Hailey Serruto/Odessa Bowers (KD) d. Ava Leatherman/Ella Somerville 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 6, Littlestown 0
The Canners racked up three goals in each half of Tuesday’s home victory over the Thunderbolts.
Senior Brylee Rodgers added a hat trick to her career totals, which now include 63 goals and 158 total points. Rodgers, who had two first-half markers on Tuesday, is three goals away from tying the school record.
Kiera Shaffer, Abbie Ponce and Maci Dinges all booted goals for Biglerville, which improved to 6-5-1. Diana Trejo-Hernandez assisted on a pair of scores.
The Bolts slipped to 2-8 with the loss.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 3 3 — 6
Goals: B-Kiera Shaffer, Brylee Rodgers 3, Abbie Ponce, Maci Dinges. Assists: B-Ponce, Diana Trejo-Hernandez 2, Emily Woolson, Rodgers. Shots: L-3; B-23. Corners: L-2; B-6. Saves: L-17; B-3
York Catholic 4,
Bermudian Springs 3 OT
Madelyn Folkerts netted a golden goal at 4:39 of overtime as the Irish held off a furious rally by the Eagles on Tuesday.
York Catholic (4-7) received a hat trick by Katie Bullen, who scored twice in the second half to give the Irish a 3-1 lead. Emma Patton responded for Berm (4-7-1), matching Bullen’s hat trick. The last of Patton’s goals came with just over three minutes remaining in regulation.
Folkerts ended things at the 4:39 mark of the extra session.
York Catholic 1 2 1 – 4
Bermudian Springs 0 3 0 – 3
Goals: YC-Katie Bullen 3, Madleyn Folkerts; BS-Emma Patton 3. Corners: YC-1; BS-3. Saves: YC-Alexandra Gilden 2; BS-Chloe Stuart 5
South Western 6, Spring Grove 2
Maci Shaffer’s hat trick highlighted a big win for the Mustangs on Tuesday.
Anna Soullaird drilled a pair of goals and Carly Louey had a lone tally for South Western, which struck the net four times in the opening half.
South Western 4 2 — 6
Spring Grove 1 1 — 2
Goals: SW-Maci Shaffer 3, Carly Louey, Anna Soullaird 2; SG-Claire Elliott, Natalia Dab. Assists: SG-Caitlyn Martin, Elliott. Shots: SW-15; SG-14. Corners: SW-3; SG-3
Delone Catholic 4, York Catholic 1
A hat trick by Maddie O’Brien was more than enough for the Squirettes on Monday when they drilled the Irish in a divisional matchup.
O’Brien scored twice in the first half, sandwiching goals around a tally by Maggie Rabaiotti. Katie Bullen struck to trim the deficit to 3-1 at the half, but O’Brien iced things in the seocnd half with her third marker of the contest.
Mary Crider, Fina Mochi and O’Brien had assists in the win.
Delone Catholic 3 1 — 4
York Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 3, Maggie Rabaiotti; YC-Katie Bullen. Assists: DC-Mary Crider, O’Brien, Fina Mochi. Shots: DC-12; YC-5. Corners: DC-6; YC-1. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming 4; YC-Alexandra Gilden 8. JV: York Catholic 2, Delone Catholic 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 4, Littlestown 1
The Bolts held the Canners at bay once again, before the visitors broke loose with three goals in an eight-minute span of the second half to claim Tuesday’s matchup.
Devan Ponce netted the first and last goals of the game for Biglerville (11-1), which extended its winning streak to 11 matches. Anthony Cervantes and Kody Mendoza also drilled goals, with Guillaume Schmitz, Cam Tyson and Jesus Salazar-Ruelas registering assists.
For Littlestown (4-5-1), Brandon Morgret scored off a feed by Kyle Kauffman and Christopher Meakin logged 11 saves in goal.
Biglerville 1 3 — 4
Littlestown 1 0 — 1
Goals: B-Devan Ponce 2, Anthony Cervantes, Kody Mendoza; L-Brandon Morgret. Assists: B-Guillaume Schmitz, Cam Tyson, Jesus Salazar-Ruelas; L-Kyle Kauffman. Shots: B-14; L-3. Corners: B-5; L-0. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran-Lua 2; L-Christopher Meakin 11
York Catholic 2, Bermudian Springs 0
A pair of first-half goals by Ryan Oathout were enough for the Irish on Tuesday.
Eagle keeper Alan Felipe turned aside 13 shots in the loss.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 2 0 — 2
Goals: YC-Ryan Oathout. Assists: YC-Sean Brown. Shots: BS-6; YC-15. Corners: BS-0; YC-4. Saves: BS-Alan Felipe 13; YC-John Weisser 4/John Forjan 2
Boiling Springs 2, Gettysburg 0
Dylan Olszyk and Caleb Wasielewski accounted for goals for the host Bubblers as they blanked the Warriors (2-5-1) in Mid-Penn play on Tuesday.
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Boiling Springs 1 1 — 2
Goals: BS-Dylan Olszyk, Caleb Wasielewski. Shots: G-2; BS-6. Corners: G-0; BS-3. Saves: G-Jake Bernier 3; BS-Noah Mandell 1. JV: Boiling Springs 2, Gettysburg 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0
Maddie Wagner’s 13 assists and six aces were part of a 25-12, 25-6, 25-7 victory for the Eagles on Tuesday evening.
Ella Means put six kills and three digs in the books and Lucy Peters added four kills for Berm (5-4).
The Eagles won the JV match 25-7, 25-7.
Littlestown 3, York Tech 1
Makayla Branham had two dozen assists in helping the Thunderbolts chalk up a 25-21, 24-26, 25-4, 25-15 win over the Spartans in a YAIAA clash on Tuesday.
Ellie Staub slammed 19 kills and Jaylin Smith tacked on six of her own. Defensively, Jenna Young recorded 13 digs.
Littlestown won the JV contest 25-18, 25-20.
South Western 3, New Oxford 0
Lilly Sullivan smashed 16 kills and Katlyn Gremper had 15 digs as the Mustangs posted a 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 win over the Colonials on Tuesday.
Kellyn Ford dished 15 assists and Emma Baney added 13 more for South Western, which also saw Taryn Gobrecht come up with 15 digs in the win.
For the Ox, Makenzie Adams had five kills and nine digs while Emma Helt had 10 assists and eight digs.
South Western won the JV match, 2-0.
Greencastle 3, Gettysburg 0
The Blue Devils took down the Warriors in a Mid-Penn meeting on Tuesday, winning 25-13, 25-15, 25-21.
Greencastle won the JV match, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11. Further details were not provided.
