- During these cold winter months, mama black bears are hibernating and huddling with cubs born in early January. The PGC says the average litter size is three cubs. Bear milk has a fat content of nearly 30 percent and may be the highest of any land mammal. After about six weeks, cubs’ eyes open and they walk in about two more weeks. They leave the den at three months old and weaned by seven months old. Learn more about Pennsylvania black bears at https://bit.ly/3ClQdN3
Special deliveries of trout eggs are hatching Pennsylvania’s Trout in the Classroom program for this year. Locally, PATIC is supported by dedicated teachers, school leadership, parents, local businesses and program partners. This year, 413 classrooms are participating statewide. PATIC is made possible through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited
- and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
- Tree and shrub seedlings are being offered by the PGC’s Howard Nursery. Seedlings are for use on state game lands, by participating Hunter Access cooperators, in the Seedlings for Schools program and by the PGC’s conservation partners. Surplus will be available to residents. Those interested in placing an order should call the Howard Nursery at 814-355-4434. Orders can be placed by FAX at 814-355-8094. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The nursery is closed on federal holidays. The order form and information about the seedlings for sale are available at
- The Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited will kick off its 2023 slate of events with a leader building and knot tying workshop, and business meeting, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18. The workshop will be led by ACTU member Dean Simpson. Both events, held at the Adams County Conservation District Building, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, are free and open to the public.
- The NRA Great American Outdoor Show returns to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Feb. 4-12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The show features over 1,000 exhibitors ranging from shooting manufacturers to outfitters to fishing boats and RVs, and archery to art covering 650,000 square feet of exhibit hall space. There is also a full schedule of speaking events, archery competitions, celebrity appearances, seminars, demonstrations, and more. For more information, visit
Big doings for birds, bears, trout and an outdoor show
- By B.J. Small For the Gettysburg Times
I’ve gotten a few local reports of wild turkeys, as the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) continues to ask that Pennsylvanians report locations of any flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
Game Commission crews will visit sites to assess them for the potential to trap turkeys. Turkeys will not be moved but will get leg bands and be released on site. In four Wildlife Management Units some also will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, then released back on site to be monitored over time.
This week, Richard Purdy sent an image of about 20 wild turkeys working their way through a field off Low Dutch Road in the past month.
Richard Lewis of Gettysburg shared his anecdotal field observations from WMU 5A, in an area four miles northwest of the Gettysburg within the wooded riparian corridor along Marsh Creek upstream of the Route 30 Marsh Creek bridge. Richard shared his observations with the PGC.
“From the time I moved here in 2009 until about 2019 … We had a very strong turkey population. I frequently sighted smaller groups of 2–5 turkeys or flocks of 15-20 turkeys every week,” Richard wrote.
“I believe it was around 2020 when I started to notice a fall-off in the wild turkey population. Sightings were not as frequent, and I no longer had sightings of large flocks of turkeys.
“Then in 2021 and 2022 the turkey population really dropped. I no longer saw any large flocks and even small group sightings were very infrequent. In all of the fall of 2022 I only had ONE wild turkey sighting … a small group of three turkeys.
“I’m happy that the PGC has closed 5A turkey hunting in the fall season. If the turkey population doesn’t rebound soon maybe the Commission should also consider a total 5A wild turkey hunting closure in both fall and spring?”
The PGC says trapping turkeys during winter is part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study.
BULLET POINTS
Send your wild thoughts and photos of your first buck to bjsmall@comcast.net.
