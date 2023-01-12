I’ve gotten a few local reports of wild turkeys, as the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) continues to ask that Pennsylvanians report locations of any flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey .

Game Commission crews will visit sites to assess them for the potential to trap turkeys. Turkeys will not be moved but will get leg bands and be released on site. In four Wildlife Management Units some also will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, then released back on site to be monitored over time.

This week, Richard Purdy sent an image of about 20 wild turkeys working their way through a field off Low Dutch Road in the past month.

Richard Lewis of Gettysburg shared his anecdotal field observations from WMU 5A, in an area four miles northwest of the Gettysburg within the wooded riparian corridor along Marsh Creek upstream of the Route 30 Marsh Creek bridge. Richard shared his observations with the PGC.

“ From the time I moved here in 2009 until about 2019 … We had a very strong turkey population. I frequently sighted smaller groups of 2–5 turkeys or flocks of 15-20 turkeys every week,” Richard wrote.

“ I believe it was around 2020 when I started to notice a fall-off in the wild turkey population. Sightings were not as frequent, and I no longer had sightings of large flocks of turkeys.

“Then in 2021 and 2022 the turkey population really dropped. I no longer saw any large flocks and even small group sightings were very infrequent. In all of the fall of 2022 I only had ONE wild turkey sighting … a small group of three turkeys.

“ I’m happy that the PGC has closed 5A turkey hunting in the fall season. If the turkey population doesn’t rebound soon maybe the Commission should also consider a total 5A wild turkey hunting closure in both fall and spring?”

The PGC says trapping turkeys during winter is part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study.

BULLET POINTS

Send your wild thoughts and photos of your first buck to bjsmall@comcast.net .