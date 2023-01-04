BOYS BASKETBALL
Littlestown 61,
Bermudian Springs 41
The Thunderbolts had a quick turnaround after seeing their six-game winning streak ended at West York on Tuesday, and they took care of business at home in a YAIAA-3 meeting with the Eagles Wednesday evening.
Junior Christopher Meakin matched his career high with 24 points for the second straight night and increased his season scoring average to a Times Area-best 18.5 ppg on the campaign.
Littlestown (8-3, 4-0) also got double-digit scoring performances from Zyan Herr (13 points) and Jake Bosley (11 points).
Tyson Carpenter led the Eagles with 14 points and Gabe Kline put in nine in defeat.
Bermudian 12 9 9 11 — 41
Littlestown 13 18 16 14 — 61
Bermudian (41): Tyson Carpenter 5 4-5 14, Colby Watkins 1 0-0 2, Gabe Kline 3 1-2 9, Dylan Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Jack Gautsch 1 0-0 2, Lane Hubbard 3 0-0 7, Ayden Knight 0 1-2 1. Non-scorer: Reinert. Totals: 16 6-9 41.
Littlestown (61): Brandon Clabaugh 2 2-2 7, Nathan Thomas 2 0-1 4, Lucas Denault 1 0-2 2, Jake Bosley 5 1-1 11, Christopher Meakin 9 3-3 24, Zyan Herr 5 0-0 13. Non-scorers: Kamara, Unger, Riley. Totals: 24 6-9 61.
3-pointers: BS-Kline 2, L. Hubbard; L-Meakin 3, Herr 3, Clabaugh.
Big Spring 62, Biglerville 36
Jake Knouse exploded for 28 points, including 10 in the first quarter and 13 in the third, to lead the Bulldogs past the host Canners in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night.
Knouse connected five times from beyond the arc and also made 7-of-9 from the charity stripe.
Cam Tyson was the leading point man for the Canners with 12.
Big Spring 15 15 24 8 — 62
Biglerville 8 9 10 9 — 36
Big Spring (62): Salle 7 0-0 16, Hodge 2 0-0 4, Knouse 8 7-9 28, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Heckendorn 5 2-3 12. Totals: 23 9-12 62.
Biglerville (36): Caden Althoff 1 0-0 2, Tavian McAuliffe 0 1-2 1, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 2 0-0 4, Robert Salazar 3 1-2 7, Nolan Miller 0 2-4 2, Cam Tyson 6 0-0 12, Bear Zullinger 1 4-8 6, Owen Steinour 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Shaffer, Cervantes. Totals: 14 8-16 36.
3-pointers: BS-Knouse 5, Salle 2.
Hanover 58, Daniel Boone 55
A 21-point third quarter gave the Nighthawks enough of a cushion to hold off a fourth quarter push by the visiting Blazers in a non-conference contest Wednesday night.
The Nighthawks erased a five-point deficit at intermission and went to the final stanza holding a seven-point advantage.
Chase Roberts (17 points), Ethan Killinger (15 points) and Justus Feeser (12 points) all reached double digits for the winners, who had lost five of their previous six games.
Daniel Boone 16 15 9 15 — 55
Hanover 17 9 21 11 — 58
Daniel Boone (58): Delissant 3 1-1 7, Pinchok 5 0-0 10, Gaines 5 7-9 17, Sacarello 6 1-2 13, DiGiacomo 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 9-12 55.
Hanover (58): Buckalew 2 0-2 4, Trish 1 0-0 2, Feeser 5 0-4 12, Roberts 6 2-2 17, Herndon 2 0-0 4, Killinger 5 5-9 15, Stanfield 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 7-17 58.
3-Pointers: H-Roberts 3, Feeser 2
York Country Day 45, Fairfield 42
The Knights scored more points in the fourth quarter than they did in the first three quarters combined, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Greyhounds on Wednesday.
YCD led by 11 at the break, but a strong second half by Gang Green allowed them to make it tight. Wyatt Kuhn paced the Knights with 10 points, while Trent Witte had nine and Tyler Mumpower pitched in eight.
York Country Day 12 11 3 19 — 45
Fairfield 4 8 8 22 — 42
York Country Day (45): Carson 2 1-3 6, Tobias 1 0-0 2, Evans 11 2-5 26, Keagan 2 0-0 5, Austin 3 0-2 6. Totals: 19 3-10 45.
Fairfield (42): Gabe Williams 1 4-5 6, Jayden Bell 1 1-2 3, Tyler Mumpower 3 0-0 8, Connor Joy 1 0-0 2, Andrew Koons 1 2-6 4, Wyatt Kuhn 4 2-6 10, Drew Williams 0 0-2 0, Trent Witte 4 0-0 9. Totals: 15 9-21 42.
3-Pointers: YCD-Evans 2, Carson, Keagan; F-Mumpower 2, Witte
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 59,
Littlestown 24
The Eagles jumped out to a 13-point lead after the opening stanza and were never threatened by the Thunderbolts in a YAIAA-3 contest on Wednesday night in York Springs.
Bermudian (6-5, 3-1) was paced by 13 points apiece from Hannah Metzger and Amelia Peters, while Lucy Peters tallied ten, Tori Bross tossed in nine and Morgan Roomsburg added eight. The Eagles have won three of their last four.
Celi Portillo led the Bolts with 15 points.
Littlestown 5 9 6 4 — 24
Bermudian 18 21 11 9 — 59
Littlestown (24): Maria Andreu 1 0-0 2, Becca Lanahan 0 2-2 2, Celi Portillo 6 2-4 15, Hailey Shelley 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Harmon, Mathews, Cassatt, Miller, Barthel, Zimmerman. Totals: 9 5-8 24.
Bermudian (59): Hannah Metzger 6 0-0 13, Lily Carlson 0 1-2 1, Amelia Peters 6 0-0 13, Lucy Peters 5 0-0 10, Morgan Roomsburg 3 0-1 8, Tori Bross 3 1-2 9, Kaitlyn Peters 1 1-2 3, Kendyl Dermota 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Devita, Grim. Totals: 25 3-7 59.
3-pointers: L-Portillo; BS-Roomsburg 2, Bross 2, Metzger, A. Peters.
Fairfield 33, York Country Day 30
The Knights climbed above .500 on the season after sneaking past the Greyhounds on Wednesday.
Breana Valentine spearheaded the Green & White with 18 markers, while Cadence Holmberg tossed in 11.
The Knights trailed by a deuce at intermission, but a good third quarter gave them a one-point lead heading into the final frame.
York Country Day 8 9 9 4 — 30
Fairfield 8 6 13 6 — 33
York Country Day (30): Totals: 9 12-23 30.
Fairfield (33): Cadence Holmberg 4 1-2 11, Hannah Myers 0 0-2 0, Maddy Fulgham 0 0-2 0, Breana Valentine 6 5-10 18, Karina Miller 1 0-0 2, Cora Click 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Fredrikis, Aker, Klinedinst, Sanders. Totals: 12 6-16 33.
3-pointers: F-Holmberg 2, Valentine.
