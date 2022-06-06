It was a nip-and-tuck ballgame for six innings, but then New Oxford sprayed the ball all over the yard in the top of the seventh to plate six runs and took down home-standing Gettysburg, 9-3, in York Adams American Legion baseball action Monday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
Ox first baseman Connor Main came to the plate with two down and runners on the corners in a tie-game. He singled to right-center in a 1-0 count. That chased home Devin Ryan with the go-ahead run, while pinch runner Kolton Haifley motored all the way around from first to bump the advantage to 5-3.
Coy Baker followed with a double to plate Main, Jake Sharrer tripled home Baker, then Jacob Little put a bow on the scoring with a two-bagger to score Sharrer.
“We got some good at bats in the seventh inning and hitting is contagious,” Ox head coach Scott Anderson said. “We hit some balls really hard in that inning.”
New Oxford (2-0) scored the first run of the contest in the top of the first when Main found the gap in right-center to plate Devin Ryan, who had singled to lead off the game.
Gettysburg (2-1) responded with a two-spot in its half of the first, as Wyatt Sokol drew a walk to begin the inning. A Zach Williams double scored Sokol, then Wes Coolbaugh’s sac fly brought in Williams and gave Post 202 a 2-1 advantage.
The Ox grabbed the lead back in the third with its own two-run rally. Main’s single to score Aaron Smith leveled things at two apiece. Then Baker flopped a double just inside the right field foul line to score Main for a 3-2 lead for the visitors.
After a shaky first inning, Ox southpaw A.J. Bachota pitched out of danger in both the second and third innings to keep his side in front.
The rising junior earned kudos from Anderson for his mound work that ended with a line of three innings, two runs, four hits, five strikeouts and three walks. Anderson also tipped his cap to rising junior Devin Ryan.
“A.J did a nice job of pitching three innings tonight and Devin played a nice game both at bat and in the field,” Anderson said. “We have some of our veterans on vacation right now, so we had an opportunity to play some of our young guys and they came through. It was nice to get to see them play in-person, because I don’t often get to see our jayvee team during the high school season.”
Gettysburg evened the game in the fourth when Curtis Rebert inside-outed a single to left that scored courtesy runner Isaiah Jackson. With two down, Post 202 had a chance to take the lead back.
However, Sharrer, the Ox’s right fielder, came up firing on Cole Lambert’s single and cut Rebert down at the plate trying to score from second.
“They’re an experienced team and a very good team,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Rebert said of New Oxford. “I thought our kids battled all night and gave them a good game.”
Anderson added, “This was a well-played game by both sides.”
After allowing a run and four hits in his first inning of relief, New Oxford’s Jesse Bitzer breezed through the fifth with a ground out and a pair of punch outs.
“Jesse is normally a starter and they got to him a little bit in the fourth,” Anderson said. “That sometimes happens when you bring in a starter in to relieve, but he looked like himself in the fifth.”
New Oxford’s 13-hit offense was paced by three knocks each from Main and Sharrer, while Ryan and Baker each supplied two to the winning effort.
Rebert and Williams each had two hits for Gettysburg.
Both teams return to action with road contests on Wednesday. New Oxford plays at Spring Grove at 6 p.m., while Gettysburg plays at Red Lion at 7:00.
New Oxford 102 000 6 — 9 13 1
Gettysburg 200 100 0 — 3 9 2
A.J. Bachota, Jesse Bitzer (4), Aaron Smith (6) and Coy Baker; Mason Rebert, Wes Coolbaugh (6), Guy Foster (7) and Austin Koller. SO-BB: Bachota 5-3, Bitzer 1-0, Smith 3-1; Rebert 5-2, Coolbaugh 3-0, Foster 1-0. W-Smith. L-Coolbaugh. 2B: NO-Baker 2, Connor Main, Jacob Little; G-Zach Williams 2. 3B: NO-Jake Sharrer.
