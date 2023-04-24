BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 4,
Delone Catholic 2
Austin Reinert and Liam Cook combined on a four-hitter as Berm secured a big road win on Monday. Reinert struck out seven in 5.1 innings of work before Cook recorded an inning and two-third of hitless relief.
The Eagles (9-4) extended their winning streak to five games, and have won six of their last seven to move inside the top five in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings.
Tyson Carpenter and Lucas Zepp stroked RBI singles in the first and Berm never trailed from there. Nathan Keller, Ben Ogle and Cook smacked two hits each and Gabe Kline had an RBI double in the seventh.
Delone (7-6), which has lost three straight, had a 3-for-3 from Brady Dettinburn that included a double and pair of RBI.
Bermudian 210 000 1 – 4 9 1
Delone Catholic 100 001 0 – 2 4 4
Austin Reinert, Liam Cook (6). Aidan Wittmer. WP: Reinert. LP: Wittmer. SO-BB: Reinert 7-4, Cook 1-0, Wittmer 5-1. 2B: BS-Reinert, Gabe Kline; DC-Brady Dettinburn
Littlestown 12,
York Catholic 4
Nate Thomas smashed a three-run home run to cap a seven-run uprising in the top of the seventh inning for the victorious Bolts on Monday. The blast was the second homer of the day for Thomas, who piled up six RBI and scored twice.
Littlestown (6-6) saw Connor Dillon double twice and Peyton Bossom go 2-for-3 as it won for the fourth time in five games. Dillon finished with three RBI and a pair of runs scored.
Jacob Dennis fanned seven in 4.2 innings of work before being lifted for Brandon Clabaugh, who got the win.
Littlestown 003 002 7 – 12 9 2
York Catholic 100 030 0 – 4 3 2
Jacob Dennis, Brandon Clabaugh (5), Colby Hahn (7). Sutton, Campbell (6). WP: Clabaugh. LP: Sutton. SO-BB: Dennis 7-6, Clabaugh 2-0, Hahn 1-0, Sutton 3-4, Campbell 1-0. 2B: L-Connor Dillon 2, Walter Steele; YC-Walker. HR: L-Nate Thomas 2
Biglerville 13, West York 4
The Canners cranked out nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings of Monday’s home win over the Bulldogs. Aiden Hoffman finished with a team-high four RBI while Gavin Althoff, Kolton Trimmer and Nolan Miller drove in two runs each.
Gavin Taylor touched up the Bulldogs for three hits, including a double. Hoffman, Miller, Kolton Trimmer and Noah Trimmer all doubled for the Canners (5-8).
On the bump it was Miller and Kolton Trimmer who combined to limit West York to just four hits.
West York 100 102 0 – 4 4 3
Biglerville 002 245 x – 13 12 2
Flower, Jianniney (5), Knisley (6). Nolan Miller, Kolton Trimmer (4). WP: Miller. LP: Flower. SO-BB: Flower 7-1, Jianniney 1-4, Knisley 0-0, Miller 4-4, Trimmer 2-0. 2B: WY-Vottero; B-Aiden Hoffman, Miller, Gavin Taylor, Noah Trimmer, K. Trimmer.
Northeastern 4,
New Oxford 3
A pair of Bobcat pitchers combined for a dozen strikeouts, with Quinn Schindler accounting for nine of those in Monday’s win over the Ox.
Coy Baker gave the Colonials (7-8) a boost with a two-run longball in the first, and Jake Sharrer doubled home a run in the fourth. Sharrer and Devin Ryan finished with two hits apiece for New Oxford.
New Oxford 200 100 0 – 3 6 2
Northeastern 001 012 x – 4 10 0
Cade Baker. Schindler, Wilhide. WP: Schindler. LP: Baker. SO-BB: Baker 3-0, Schindler 9-1, Wilhide 3-0. 2B: NO-Jake Sharrer; NE-Charleston. HR: NO-Coy Baker
South Western 3, Dover 2
Jacob Berzonski stroked a two-run, walk-off single in the home half of the seventh to lift the Mustangs (4-5) past the Eagles on Monday. Berzonski finished with two hits and Carlos Carballo earned the win by tossing a scoreless top of the seventh in relief.
Dover 002 000 0 – 2 4 0
South Western 000 001 2 – 3 6 0
Zito, Lohr (5), Crome Jr. (7). Landen Eyster, Justin Hefner (3), Amanjeet Turka (4), Carlos Caraballo (7). WP: Caraballo. LP: Crone Jr. 2B: D-Fulton, Crone Jr.
Kennard-Dale 7, Delone Catholic 6
The Rams scratched out a run in the home half of the sixth inning to edge the Squires in YAIAA play last Friday.
For Delone, Brodie Collins homered and knocked in a pair of runs while going 2-for-4. Myles Shearer drew three walks while Aidan Wittmer, Matthew Mummert and Aidan Groves each had an RBI.
Delone Catholic 020 400 0 – 6 5 0
Kennard-Dale 330 001 x – 7 11 2
Ethan Little, Chris Cole (4). Zimmerman. Mahns (4), Loucks (5). WP: Loucks. LP: Cole. SO-BB: Little 1-2, Cole 1-4, Zimmerman 1-6, Mahns 0-0, Loucks 3-0. 2B: KD-Swanson, Nagel. HR: DC-Brodie Collins; KD-Loucks, Swanson
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 11, Eastern York 7
Sarah Devilbiss put on another show at the plate on Monday, when she belted a home run as part of a six-RBI performance for the Knights. Devilbiss went 3-for-4 with a single, double and two-run shot in the sixth.
Fairfield (9-2) hung a five-spot on the board in the first inning and never trailed. Kiley Wilhide capped the big start with a two-run triple to right.
In the circle, Ellie Snyder fanned eight batters and walked one, working around a dozen hits and giving up four earned runs in a 133-pitch effort.
Eastern York 300 003 1 – 7 12 5
Fairfield 501 302 x – 11 6 4
WP: Ellie Snyder. LP: Kirkessner. SO-BB: Kirkessner 6-4, Snyder 8-1. 2B: EY-Cook; F-Sarah Devilbiss. 3B: F-Kiley Wilhide. HR: F-Devilbiss
Delone Catholic 10,
Bermudian Springs 6
Amy Anderson, Grace Hewitt and Olivia Kale all homered as the Squirettes took care of the visiting Eagles on Monday.
Anderson was 3-for-3 with a double, homer and three RBI for Delone (9-4). Kale and Jill Sherdel had two hits each, while Hewitt and Mackenzie Ecker both plated two runs.
In the circle Anderson struck out a dozen while walking only one, and allowed just one earned run.
For the Eagles (3-12), Taylor Botterbusch was 3-for-4, Katelyn Willow singled twice and Kiera Shaffer tripled.
Bermudian Springs 000 120 3 – 6 7 2
Delone Catholic 420 400 x – 10 11 5
WP: Amy Anderson. LP: Jordyn Keffer. SO-BB: Keffer 0-5, Anderson 12-1. 2B: DC-Carolina Arigo, Anderson. 3B: BS-Shaffer. HR: DC-Grace Hewitt, Olivia Kale, Anderson
West York 12, Biglerville 6
The Canners led 6-2 into the third but were outscored 10-0 over the final five innings to drop a YAIAA crossover game to the Bulldogs on Monday.
Leah Strawsburg rattled two hits and drove in two for Biglerville (5-8). Hannah Naylor doubled and joined Olivia Miller with an RBI in the loss.
West York 023 200 5 — 12 10 3
Biglerville 330 000 0 — 6 7 1
McGlynn, Tapias (3). McCleaf. WP: Tapias. LP: McCleaf. SO-BB: McGlynn 2-3, Tapias 2-3, McCleaf 6-7. 2B: WY-Becker, Strayer 2, Hughes; B-Hannah Naylor.
East Pennsboro 19, Gettysburg 0
The Panthers used 19 hits to score 19 runs in a four-inning contest on Monday. Gettysburg (1-10) received a double by Samantha Carbaugh and singles from Kate Keller and Aubry Forsythe.
East Pennsboro 464 5 – 19 19 0
Gettysburg 000 0 – 0 3 5
Capers. Samantha Carbaugh, Emily Haines (2). WP: Capers. LP: Carbaugh. SO-BB: Capers 6-1, Carbaugh 0-2, Haines 0-1. 2B: EP-Nerat, Tate, Barter 2, Harter; G-Carbaugh. 3B: EP-Badali, Barter
Halifax Tournament
Tri Valley 14, Biglerville 3
Biglerville 23, Halifax 13
The Canners split a pair of games on Saturday, racking up 23 hits in a 23-13 win over Halifax in their victory.
Against Tri Valley, Biglerville was limited to just four hits, two of which came off the bat of Rylie Brewer, who joined Ava Peterson with RBI. Peterson was 1-for-2 with a double.
The Canners scored 10 times in the sixth inning against Halifax, ending what had been a 13-13 contest to begin the bottom of the frame. Olivia Miller was at the front of a 23-hit attack, going 5-for-5 with a double, three RBI and four runs scored.
Peterson went 2-for-4 with a triple and two more RBI, while Kierney Weigle, Leah Strawsburg and Aaliyah Gonzalez belted three hits apiece. Brewer tacked on two hits and drove in three more runs adding to her big day, and Hannah Naylor was 2-for-4 with a double.
Biglerville 012 00 – 3 4 5
Tri Valley 175 1x – 14 8 3
Sydney McCleaf, Makennah Miller (4). McGrath. WP: McGrath. LP: McCleaf. SO-BB: McCleaf 1-1, Miller 2-2, McGrath 5-3. 2B: B-Ava Peterson. 3B: TV-Snyder.
Halifax 301 51 3 – 13 9 7
Biglerville 615 01(10) – 23 23 6
Mace, Barcavage (6). McCleaf, Miller (5). WP: Miller. LP: Barcavage. SO-BB: Mace 0-3, Barcavage 0-3, McCleaf 5-4, Miller 0-0. 2B: H-Mace; B-Olivia Miller, Rylie Brewer, Leah Strawsburg, Hannah Naylor. 3B: B-Peterson
West Perry 14, Bermudian Springs 1
Katelyn Willow tripled for Berm’s lone hit in a five-inning loss in non-conference action on Saturday.
Bermudian Springs 001 00 – 1 1 2
West Perry 432 11 – 11 14 1
WP: Foster. LP: Ayva Himes. 3B: BS-Katelyn Willow
BOYS’ TENNIS
Hanover 5, New Oxford 0
The Nighthawks closed out the regular season with a sweep of the Colonials on Monday. Hanover (11-2) is currently slotted seventh in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings, and will qualify for next week’s team championships which begin May 3.
On Monday, Charlie Zitto righted the ship after dropping a 6-2 decision to Luke Malinowski in the first set at No. 1 singles. Zitto fired back with wins of 6-0, 6-0 to take the match.
Brian Corona edged Ethan Aiello 7-6, 6-4 at second singles and Cullen Nakielny rolled at No. 3 for the Hawks.
The Ox (5-11) was unable to take a set in either doubles contest.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Luke Malinowski 2-6, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brian Corona (H) d. Ethan Aiello 7-6(4), 6-4; 3. Cullen Nakielny (H) d. Edwin Garcia 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Blaine Paris, Karl Warren 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ricardo Martinez/Jared Solorzano (H) d. Elijah Rohler/Ethan Wilson 6-0, 6-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.