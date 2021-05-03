Chad Trout’s win at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday evening was an emotional one.
Trout attended a memorial service on Saturday afternoon for Mike Yeaple, a veteran traffic official that lost his battle with cancer in February. Trout and Yeaple raced micros together and Trout shared a touching story in victory lane as a testament to the wonderful person that Yeaple was. Trout’s win was his fifth at Lincoln and his first of the season.
Scott Fisher and Cory Haas shared the front row for the 30-lap feature. Fisher led the field into turn 1 with Haas looking to the outside. Trout was running third with Aaron Bollinger in fourth and Bradley Howard in fifth.
Both Brandon Rahmer and Danny Dietrich passed Howard on lap 2 to move into sixth and seventh, respectively.
Haas was using the top of the track to reel in Fisher. Jim Siegel got by Bollinger to move into fourth on lap 6, but Bollinger got him back on the following lap. Siegel made the pass again and held the spot on lap 8.
Dietrich followed on lap 10 getting by Bollinger for fifth.
Lap 11 saw Haas move into the lead at the line. Trout started to reel in Fisher, but the caution came out on lap 12. Tyler Ross, Chase Dietz and Glenndon Forsythe got together in turn 2. Dietz and Forsythe rejoined the field.
Haas led Fisher, Trout, Siegel and Dietrich on the restart. Trout looked to the outside of Fisher on the restart and took second. Siegel followed, moving into third.
Trout and Haas battle at the line for the lead on lap 14. Siegel closed in making it a three-car battle for the top spot.
While leading, Haas slowed coming out of turn 2 on lap 16 bringing out the yellow and ending his night.
Trout inherited the lead and paced the field ahead of Siegel, Dietrich, Fisher and Bollinger for the restart.
Trout went low on the restart with Siegel opting for the high line. Trout held on to the lead and had a stronger car than Siegel in turns 1 and 2. Siegel was better in 3 and 4.
Freddie Rahmer moved into fourth on lap 18 from his 13th starting spot.
Siegel was using the top line to stay within striking distance of Trout, who was working the bottom.
Lapped traffic was in sight of the leaders with 5 laps to go. Dietrich closed in on Siegel for second with two laps to go. Dietrich made the pass for second coming out of turn 2, but Siegel passed him back before the flag stand to hold on to the spot.
Trout claimed the $4,000 win getting to the checkered flag .963 seconds ahead of Siegel. Rahmer made a last lap pass to take third over Dietrich. Bollinger earned his first top five finish in 410 competition.
Heat race winners were Cory Haas, Jim Siegel and Brandon Rahmer.
Jeff Rohrbaugh Kicks-off Summer Series with Victory
The 358 Sprint Car Summer Series Kicked-off on Saturday at Lincoln after the originally scheduled first race was rained out.
The 25-lap feature started with Jeff Rohrbaugh, who sits atop the all-time win list, on the pole. On his outside was Justin Foster, defending rookie of the year at the track, looking for his first win.
Rohrbaugh led the field into turn 1 with Foster showing his nose under the veteran racer.
Foster tried a higher line in 3 and 4 and the two raced wheel to wheel at the line for the lead. The high line in 3 and 4 was working for Foster as he challenged Rohrbaugh for the lead.
The yellow flag waved on lap 3 for Tyler Esh and Jordan Strickler who got together in turn 3.
Rohrbaugh led Foster, Chris Frank, Travis Scott and Brett Wanner to the cone for the single file restart.
Rohrbaugh pulled away on the restart. Kody Hartlaub and Steve Owings battled for sixth behind Wanner.
Foster was reeling in Rohrbaugh as they pulled away from the rest of the field. Another caution came on lap 7 when Adrian Shaffer stopped on the track coming out of turn 2.
Hartlaub raced side by side with Wanner for fifth and took the spot on lap 8. Hartlaub got by Scott for fourth on the next lap.
As Rohrbaugh and Foster pulled away from the field, Hartlaub was reeling in Frank for third.
Lapped traffic came into play on lap 18 just as the caution came out for Zachary Cool who got turned around in turns 1 and 2.
The top five for the restart were Rohrbaugh, Foster, Frank, Hartlaub and Scott. Hartlaub looked to the outside of Frank in turns 1 and 2 but couldn’t make the pass. Hartlaub made the pass for third coming out of turn 4.
Hartlaub caught Foster to challenge for second with five laps to go.
The top three pulled away and were racing well ahead of the field as the laps wound down.
Rohrbaugh scored his 18th career win at Lincoln .528 seconds ahead of Foster. Hartlaub crossed the line third and Frank finished fourth. Scott completed the top five.
358 sprint car heat winners were Steve Owings, Justin Foster, Matt Findley and Chris Frank.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday, May 1
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 1x-Chad Trout ($4,000); 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 49H-Bradley Howard; 9. 87-Alan Krimes; 10. 11-TJ Stutts; 11. 19-Troy Wagaman; 12. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 13. 90-Jordan Givler; 14. 99m-Kyle Moody; 15. 11A-Austin Bishop; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 17. 7-Trey Hivner; 18. 21-Matt Campbell; 19. 44-Dylan Norris; 20. 23-Chris Arnold; 21. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 22. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 23. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 24. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF)
Lap leaders: Scott Fisher (1-10), Cory Haas (11-16) & Chad Trout (17-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 38-Cory Haas; 2. 1x-Chad Trout; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 8. 11P-Greg Plank; 9. 97-Brie Hershey; 10. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman; 4. 7-Trey Hivner; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 11-TJ Stutts; 9. 21-Matt Campbell; 10. 69-Landon Price (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 49H-Bradley Howard; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody; 5. 90-Jordan Givler; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 39-Chase Dietz; 8. 23-Chris Arnold; 9. 4-Dwight Leppo; 10. 45-Kurt Conklin
Consy (10 laps): 1. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 11-TJ Stutts; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 23-Chris Arnold; 6. 21-Matt Campbell; 7. 11p-Greg Plank; 8. 97-Brie Hershey; 9. 45-Kurt Conklin; 10. 69-Landon Price
358 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh ($1,500); 2. 23-Justin Foster; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 00-Chris Frank; 5. 5-Travis Scott; 6. 54-Brett Wanner; 7. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 8. 35-Steve Owings; 9. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 10. 6-Tim McClelland; 11. 84m-Chad Criswell; 12. 38-Brett Strickler; 13. 11H-Hayden Miller; 14. 89-Ashely Cappetta; 15. 77-David Holbrook; 16. 33-Riley Emig; 17. 28-Matt Findley; 18. 99-Zachary Cool; 19. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 20. 22-Jacob Balliet (DNF); 21. 91-Adrian Shaffer (DNF); 22. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); 23. 38s-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 24. 50-Tyler Esh (DNF)
Lap leaders: Rohrbaugh (1-25)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 6-Tim McClelland; 4. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 5. 84m-Chad Criswell; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 45r-Brett Rose (DNF); 8. 8CR-Mason Chaney (DNF); 9. 44-Steven Cox (DNF); 10. 99Y-Shane Yost (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 23-Justin Foster; 2. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 3. 54-Brett Wanner; 4. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 5. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 14k-Hannah Riser; 7. 4-Kane Eichenlaub (DNF); 8. 4r-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 9. 51-Austen Treuchet (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 3. 5-Travis Scott; 4. 11H-Hayden Miller; 5. 50-Tyler Esh; 6. 77-David Holbrook; 7. 22T-Jacot Balliet; 8. 13s-Jon Stewart; 9. 69-Justice Forbes
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 00-Chris Frank; 2. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 3. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 4. 38-Brett Strickler; 5. 91-Adrian Shaffer; 6. 99-Zachary Cool; 7. 55-Tony Hippensteel (DNF); 8. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh (DNS)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 33-Riley Emig; 2. 99-Zachary Cool; 3. 77-David Holbrook; 4. 22-Jacot Balliet; 5. 14K-Hannah Riser; 6. 69-Justice Forbes; 7. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh (DNF); 8. 13s-Jon Stewart (DNF); 9. 4-Kane Eichenlaub (DNF0; 10. 55-Tony Hippensteel (DNS)
Pen-Mar Vintage Cars
Feature (15 laps): 1. PB-Jeff Paulson; 2. 88x-Dave Dissinger; 3. 29-Mark Rickrode; 4. 09-Ron Grove; 5. 911F-Fred Thompson; 6. 4-Scott Rickrode (DNF); 7. 10-Gene Wrightstone (DNS)
