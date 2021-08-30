GOLF
YAIAA at Gettysburg National
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart shot a 78 to place seventh in Monday’s YAIAA match at Gettysburg National Golf Club. Peart’s round included a 38 on the front and 40 on the back, with two birdies.
Sam Elsen of Susquehannock built a seven-stroke cushion for medalist honors after finishing with a four-under par 67.
Gettysburg was fifth as a team, with Jarelle Forbes (83) and Connor Peterman (88) leading the way.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 297, 2. York Suburban 327, 3. Dover 348, 4. Gettysburg 353, 5. West York 362, 6. Eastern York 373, 7. Kennard-Dale 389
Gettysburg: Jarelle Forbes 83, Connor Peterman 88, Zachary Sentz 91, Zachary Green 91, Zachary Slaybaugh 109, Kaleb Repp 111
Littlestown: Bradin Peart 78
YAIAA at Honey Run
Rain shortened Monday’s YAIAA-3 match at Honey Run to a nine-hole event, won by York Catholic. The Irish posted a total score of 170, just two strokes ahead of Delone Catholic.
Camdyn Keller’s 41 paced Delone, which saw Bryson Kopp and Tim Burke card 42s and Gino Giraffa finish with a 47.
York Catholic’s Patrick Doran shot a 39.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Hanover 4, Biglerville 1
The Hawkettes took two of three singles matches and captured a three-setter in doubles to turn back the host Canners on Monday.
Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover turned in respective wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for Hanover.
Autumn Slaybaugh put a point on the board for Biglerville with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 3 singles.
Singles: 1. Annie Smith (H) d. Marianna Hartman 6-0, 6-2; 2. Cassidy Conover (H) d. Klara Kirkegaard 6-4, 6-4; 3. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Mya Maloney 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Noel/A. Patterson (H) d. Hannah Orndorff/Dylanie Castillo-Salazar 7-5, 6-2; 2. D. Patterson/Church (H) d. Gabby Pirich/Grace Buchheister 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
York Catholic 5, Littlestown 0
The Irish enjoyed a big road win on Monday when they dropped only three games in a sweep of the Thunderbolts.
Singles: Carina Roberts (YC) d. Lura Johnson 6-1, 6-1; 2. Natalie Javitt (YC) d. Claudia Reaver 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kat Kierkegaard (YC) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Ali Barta/Ashlyn Mulligan (YC) d. Hira Khan/Florence Vandersluys 6-1, 6-0; 2. Willow Sepan/Anna Catalanello (YC) d. Katelyn Snare/Nicole Hersh 6-0, 6-0
