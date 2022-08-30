Gettysburg erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth set to even things at 17 apiece, but a strong finish by New Oxford allowed the Colonials to take the set and the match, 3-1, in non-conference girls volleyball Tuesday night at New Oxford. The 25-10, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory kicked off the season for the hosts.
The Ox (1-0) used a 5-0 run to bust open a close set to lead 13-6 and appeared on its way to an easy closeout.
However, Gettysburg had one last rally in it and closed to within one on three different occasions before deadlocking things 17-17. A 19-18 Ox advantage became a 23-18 edge with Larkin Hostetter serving.
Then, with the contest at match point, 24-20, New Oxford senior Megan Adams recorded a kill to wrap things up for the hosts.
“We made a few errors in the fourth set to let them back into it,” New Oxford head coach Brandon Dinges said. “But we did a good job of recovering and finishing the match.”
The first set seesawed to-and-fro with each team recording a quintet of points to level things at 5-5, before the Ox rolled off the next six, prompting a Warrior timeout.
New Oxford used a 4-0 spurt to make it 18-8, then closed the set on a 5-0 run.
Gettysburg (0-1) turned the tables in the second set, jumping out to a quick 8-1 lead and was up 13-2 when the hosts called for their second timeout of the set. The set stood at 18-4 before New Oxford made things a little interesting by closing to within 23-15. Gettysburg scored back-to-back points and took the set, 25-15.
“We had to get the nerves out early,” Gettysburg head coach Kaitlin Reichart said. “I’m proud of what the girls did in the last three sets.”
New Oxford then responded by jumping out to an 8-2 lead, as Reichart called for time. Though that hardly slowed the Colonials as they produced the next six tallies and led 14-2.
Gettysburg showed a ton of fight, though, getting to within 17-13 and 21-17, before a 4-0 Ox spurt ended the set, 25-17, in favor of the hosts.
“I think we had some first-match jitters and we tried some different formations tonight,” Dinges said. “We played really well, throughout the match, except for in the second set.”
Junior Makenzie Adams led the way for the winners with 15 kills, while also delivering two aces and three digs. Sophomore Addisyn Reed had seven kills and six digs, while junior Emma Helt supplied 21 assists.
Adams was a second team YAIAA-2 coaches’ selection a year, while the rest of New Oxford’s all-star selections graduated from a team that finished 10-6 and was two spots shy of qualifying for the district tournament.
“We’re young, but we counter that with our effort and heart and we have a few contributors back from last season,” said Dinges. “Our goal is to make districts.”
The Warriors were paced by seven kills from Marissa Clapsadle, six digs from Addalyn Herbert and eight assists by Elana Granger.
Gettysburg returns to action with another road contest, this one at West York on Thursday at 7 p.m. while the Colonials return to the court for a road tilt at William Penn on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
