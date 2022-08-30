VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford sophomore Rylie Raab attempts a kill over the block of Gettysburg’s Marissa Clapsadle during Tuesday’s non-conference match in New Oxford. The Colonials topped the Warriors in four sets. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Gettysburg erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth set to even things at 17 apiece, but a strong finish by New Oxford allowed the Colonials to take the set and the match, 3-1, in non-conference girls volleyball Tuesday night at New Oxford. The 25-10, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory kicked off the season for the hosts.

The Ox (1-0) used a 5-0 run to bust open a close set to lead 13-6 and appeared on its way to an easy closeout.

