Every time Gettysburg College would make a big play down the stretch, whether it be a basket or a defensive stop, Bullets’ head coach B.J. Dunne would look to the far end of Bream Gymnasium and encourage a large contingent of Gettysburg students, asking for even more noise.
The raucous home crowd responded each time, helping to pull the Orange & Blue across the finish line in a 72-67 win over Ursinus in an important Centennial Conference clash Saturday afternoon in Gettysburg.
“The crowd was awesome today and I’m not sure I’ve seen a better crowd in my time here as coach,” the fifth-year head coach said. “There were a bunch of them and they were locked in for the entire game.”
The crowd of 423 was the largest for any Gettysburg game this season, home or away.
Gettysburg (12-9, 9-5) earned the season sweep of Ursinus with the win, which is important because the schools are tied for third place in the conference. With six teams now earning invites to the conference tournament, finishing third would be significant this season. A third-place finish would draw a home game with Franklin & Marshall, Haverford, McDaniel or Dickinson, each of whom has five or less conference wins. A fourth-place finish would still draw a home game, but the opponent would be Ursinus or Muhlenberg (8-6).
“Our goal is the third seed and we feel like we’re good enough to get there,” Dunne said. “We’ve got to keep playing well, but if we do, we’ll finish third.”
Dunne continued, “We’re playing really well. We want to play meaningful basketball games and we are.”
The Bullets have gone 8-3 in their past 11 games.
For the second straight game, the Bullets were cold shooting the ball in the first half, as they shot under 40 percent in the opening 20 minutes, in both Wednesday’s win over F&M and Saturday’s victory over Ursinus. They trailed by eight (32-24) against the Diplomats and five (31-26) against the Bears.
But both times, they started to cook on offense after intermission, shooting 73 percent and scoring 48 points on Wednesday and shooting 57 percent, while scoring 46 points on Saturday.
“We liked the shots that we were getting in the first half, they just weren’t going in,” Dunne said. “At halftime, we talked about wanting to play with more pace in the second half, so that they weren’t able to clog us up in the half court. We’re really good on offense when we can play with pace and keep it simple.”
The shooting of sophomore Carl Schaller was emblematic of the marksmanship, or lack thereof, of the entire Bullets’ squad.
In the first half, Schaller made 2 of 6 from the field for five points, but he heated up after the break, making 6 of 11 and finished the afternoon with a game-best 22 points.
Schaller made play after play in the second half, but maybe none bigger than when he forayed into the lane, following an offensive rebound by Nate Williams, for a floater that boosted Gettysburg’s lead to 70-67.
Schaller had given the Bullets the lead with a jumper that broke a 65-65 deadlock with 2:39 to go.
“Carl did a really good job today,” Dunne said. “He played with pace and got to his spots in the second half.”
Ursinus (14-7, 9-5) called for time after falling down by three with 25 seconds to go.
The Bears’ offensive play ended up being an isolation for Ryan Hughes and his contested 3-point attempt, from way out on the right wing was off the mark. Williams gobbled up the board and sank a pair of freebies with five seconds to go to put the game on ice.
Gettysburg started the game with a bang as senior Elijah Williams leaked out off of the opening tip for a two-hand slam that whipped the crowd into a frenzy right from the jump. His bucket at the 16:26 mark of the opening half made it 6-3 in favor of the Bullets.
Ursinus then ripped off an 11-2 spurt to take a 14-8 lead. The Bears eventually grew their advantage to a game-high 27-15 after a hoop by Mohamed Toure with 5:27 to play until the break.
Ryan McKeon began Gettysburg’s effort to cut into the margin before intermission with his short jumper at the 4:21 mark and the Bullets sprinted to the locker room on an 11-4 jag that shrank their halftime deficit to 31-26.
The visitors were able to stretch their lead to as many as eight points after the half with the final time coming on Trevor Wall’s charity tosses with 12:49 to go that made it 47-39.
Gettysburg fought back with some spirited defense and clutch shotmaking, taking its first lead since early in the game when Nate Williams dialed long distance with 7:58 remaining to put the Bullets in front, 53-52.
Schaller was joined in double figures by McKeon, who had 16 markers to go with six boards and two blocks and Elijah Williams, who pitched in with 13 points. Nate Williams came off the bench to provide nine points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes of quality play.
Nick Nocito led the Bears with 17 off the bench, while Hughes and Wall each had 12 and Cole Grubbs tossed in 11.
