Some of the greatest discoveries in history happened simply by accident. From the creation of penicillin to the invention of the microwave to even the discovery of how to make corn flakes, none of those were planned out.
While it may not be at the same level as those previous examples, you can add the discovery of Gettysburg junior Sam Nelson’s ability to swim in distance races to the list. With the mindset of a swimmer that participates in the short-distance events, Nelson really never gave much thought, if any, to participating in the grueling and tiresome 500 freestyle.
“He thinks of himself as more of a sprinter,” Gettysburg assistant coach Kevin Hardy said. “But he’s got the build to do distance.”
All it took was a mention earlier this season by the Warriors coaches to see how Nelson would fare in the event.
“I had never really done it before, but my coach asked if I wanted to try it,” Nelson said. “So I said ‘sure’ and I did pretty well.”
A month or so later at the YAIAA Swimming Championships Saturday afternoon at Central York High School, Nelson was entered in the fray for the 500 free title as the top seed. And in just his fourth or fifth time competing in the event, Nelson broke his personal record time by nearly eight seconds to capture a satisfying gold medal in a time of 4:50.36.
“I think it was definitely a lot of beginners luck,” Nelson said with a smile. “But I really couldn’t have done it at all without all of the support from everybody.”
Nelson may have been the one swimming the race, but he praised teammate Evan Kahn for giving him a big assist.
“I really couldn’t have done it with my friend Evan Kahn,” Nelson said. “He counted for me and he kept me informed with my times and that helped me out so much.”
Nelson’s gold Saturday added to his haul that included a fifth-place medal in the 100 fly as well as a silver medal with the Gettysburg 200 medley relay squad.
Hannah Brainard nearly capped off her final foray at the Y-A Championships with a second first-place finish Saturday in the 100 free. The Gettysburg senior, however, was outpaced by Dallastown sophomore Julia Havice by .79 of a second to miss out on adding to the gold she won in the 200 free Friday.
“I think I did pretty well,” said Brainard, a Canisius recruit. “I’m not tapered yet and didn’t have my best suit on, but I did well. I taper more for districts and states but for counties it was more like to just do your best.”
Brainard won the District 3 2A title in the 100 free last year while finishing second in the 200 free as a junior. She’s hoping to claim gold in both events at the district meet in a few weeks.
“My 200 time (1:58.04) here wasn’t actually close to my best time,” she said. “So I’m hoping to get that one down and, in the 100, I’m really hoping to get another chance to break the school record. I think it’s like 52.4 or 52.6 and my best time last year was a 52.8, but I’m not 100 percent sure on that one. I had a 53 today so I’m hoping that at districts I’ll get another shot at it.”
The Warriors just missed having three gold medalists as Zach Turner was out-touched at the line by Dallastown’s Thomas Smolinski in the 100 free. Turner bested his seed time by .68 of a second to finish in 48.19, but Smolinski tapped the wall in 48.03.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” said Turner, who won his first top-three medal at the league meet. “The top three (Smolinski, Bryan Collins of South Western and Turner) were all just so close. I had no clue during the race because I was next to Collins.”
Other notables for the Warriors Saturday included Zach Tipton’s third-place finish in the 100 breast (1:01.10) as well as the boys’ 400 free relay team placing fourth with a time of 3:36.30.
Perhaps the only disappointment for the Warrior team all weekend was that Hardy, who is known for wearing unique hats over the years during the league meet, stuck with a simple baseball cap Friday and Saturday.
“He hasn’t worn the hats as much recently,” Turner said. “But we’ll definitely get him in one for districts.”
YAIAA Swimming Championships
Saturday — Central York High School
GIRLS
100 freestyle: 1. Havice (Dal) 52.85, 2. Hannah Brainard (Gettysburg) 53.64, 3. Buss (CY) 55.25, 4. Bohannon (CY) 55.70, 5. Lucabaugh (SW) 55.93, 6. Sauder (CY) 56.09, 7. Czerwinski (RL) 56.51, 8. Leonard (SW) 56.79
500 freestyle: 1. Klinedinst (CY) 5:20.71, 2. Wilkinson (Dal) 5:30.29, 3. Cheveaux (YS) 5:32.97, 4. Craig (Dov) 5:37.56, 5. Hunter (NE) 5:40.51, 6. Bowen (YS) 5:43.09, 7. Calder (SG) 5:45.81, 8. Myers (Dov) 5:48.76
100 backstroke: 1. Leydig (CY) 55.03, 2. Rauhauser (SG) 59.00, 3. Aggen (RL) 1:00.44, 4. Moore (YS) 1:00.66, 5. Leonard (SW) 1:01.32, 6.Kalmanowicz (Susq) 1:01.77, 7. Yates (SW) 1:02.62, 8. O’Rourke (Dal) 1:03.26
100 breaststroke: 1. Butera (RL) 1:05.15, 2. Gemma (CY) 1:07.20, 3. Tate (CY) 1:10.05, 4. Albrecht (SW) 1:11.01, 5. Thomas (WY) 1:13.81, 6. Oliphant (RL) 1:14:10, 7. Valerie Clabaugh (New Oxford) 1:14.84, 8. Fives (CY) 1:14.95
400 freestyle relay: 1. Central York 3:42.66, 2. Dallastown 3:43.36, 3. South Western 3:43.38, 4. York Suburban 3:45.97, 5. Spring Grove 3:49.57, 6. Dover 3:52.06, T7. Susquehannock & Northeastern 3:55.51
BOYS
100 freestyle: 1. Smolinski (Dal) 48.03, 2. Zach Turner (Gettysburg) 48.19, 3. Collins (SW) 48.56, 4. Krebs (Dal) 50.09, 5. Cromer (SW) 50.12, 6. Smith (Dov) 50.45, 7. Senft (YS) 50.50, 8. Foster (NE) 50.51
500 freestyle: 1. Sam Nelson (Gettysburg) 4:50.36, 2. Henry (CY) 4:52.62, 3. Swartz (CY) 5:03.43, 4. Neutzel (Dal) 5:05.32, 5. Helmeczi (NE) 5:07.47, 6. Pacifico (WY) 5:14.56, 7. Burgess (Susq) 5:19.30, 8. Hollinger (Susq) 5:20.01
100 backstroke: 1. Toth (SG) 53.56, 2. Filipovits (SW) 53.61, 3. Plesic (SW) 58.02, 4. Hockenberry (Dov) 58.98, 5. Hendershot (CY) 59.15, 6. Stoner (SW) 59.58, 7. K. Miller (WY) 1:01.53, 8. S. Miller (WY) 1:02.23
100 breaststroke: 1. Gordon (SG) 56.90, 2. Stiles (Dal) 1:00.45, 3. Zach Tipton (Gettysburg) 1:01.10, 4. Wright (Susq) 1:01.50, 5. Downey (Dov) 1:03.30, 6. Bishop (NE) 1:04.77, 7. McKenzie (Susq) 1:07.63, 8. Glatfelter (Dov) 1:07.97
400 freestyle relay: 1. Dallastown 3:16.48, 2. Central York 3:26.91, 3. Northeastern 3:31.71, 4. Gettysburg (Sam Carlson, Wes Coolbaugh, Alex Koufos, Finn Clarke) 3:36.30, 5. Susquehannock 3:39.63, 6. Dover 3:41.74, 7. West York 3:41.76, 8. Spring Grove 3:42.69
