Following a rough first inning, Tanner Byers held down the fort until his offense got its sticks going and Biglerville rallied for a 9-4 victory over visiting Brushtown in South Penn League action Thursday evening at Oakside Community Park.
Brushtown (7-18-1) struck for three runs in the top of the first behind Blake DiPietro’s two-run single and an RBI fielder’s choice from Darren Mojczak to jump ahead early.
The visitors struck for another run in the third when Mojczak tripled with two down and came home on Josh Sherdel’s single to right. But that was it for the Bulldogs on offense.
“I had to stop throwing the ball down the middle and actually start pitching,” Byers said. “Then I was able to find my spots.”
Following the third, Brushtown registered just two runners the rest of the way, a two-out walk in the fourth and a one-out single in the fifth.
“(Byers) got in a groove and started hitting lots of corners with his pitches,” Brushtown manager Chris Slusser said. “He’s tough to face, because he constantly changes arm angles and mixes his pitches well.”
Biglerville (16-13) had come up empty in the second, despite back-to-back singles by Connor Orner and Noah Ayers to start the frame. The hosts finally broke through in the fourth.
The Black Sox filled the bags on singles from Ayers and Liam Cook and a walk drawn by Branson Diller with no outs, bringing Shawn Redding to the dish.
Redding hit a ball that could’ve been a double play, but an errant throw sent the ball into left field and Ayers and Cook both came around to halve the deficit.
A booming two-bagger by Dylan Johnson, deep to the right-center field gap, plated pinch runner Bo Redding, along with Tucker Byers, to even the game at 4-4.
“The ball that Shawn hit was big, because it should’ve been a double play,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “Instead, we got two runs out of it and then two more runs on Dylan’s double.”
Biglerville added a pair of tallies in the fifth as both Cook and Diller scampered home on separate wild pitches to push the hosts in front, 6-4.
A three-spot in the bottom of the sixth put things out of reach for the Sox as both Johnson and Orner clubbed RBI doubles and Cook reached on an error to plate Orner.
“I tried to limit the damage as much as possible and hoped that our offense would start to hit,” Tanner Byers said. “They put together a few nice innings with the bats late in the game.”
Byers finished the game by retiring 10 of the last 11 hitters that he faced and ended the evening with a 101-pitch complete game. He punched out a career-high 11 batters and walked one, while allowing two earned runs and six hits.
“Tanner pitched very well after he stopped throwing the ball right down the middle of the plate,” Travis Byers said. “I told him after the first inning that he wasn’t going to get away with that tonight, because their hitters were going up there looking to swing the bat. He listened well and made some nice adjustments.”
The victory, Biglerville’s sixth in its last seven contests, assures the Sox of finishing no worse than fifth and they could finish as high as fourth, depending on how Mason-Dixon closes out the regular season. The Rebels hold the tie-breaker with Biglerville.
Biglerville’s 10-hit attack was comprised entirely by two knocks each from Johnson, Orner, Ayers, Cook and Tucker Byers, while DiPietro had two of Brushtown’s six hits.
A road game at Hagerstown on Saturday wraps up the regular season for Biglerville, while Brushtown plays at New Oxford on Saturday, before hosting Cashtown for a doubleheader on Sunday.
Brushtown 301 000 0 — 4 6 3
Biglerville 000 423 x — 9 10 1
Olvera, Shea (5), Jo. Sherdel (5) and C. Hillson; Ta. Byers and Cook. SO-BB: Olvera 4-3, Shea 0-1, Sherdel 1-0; Byers 11-1. W-Byers. L-Olvera. 2B: Big-Johnson 2, Orner. 3B: Br-Mojczak.
