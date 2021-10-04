After trailing Stevens Institute of Technology by four strokes on the opening day of the Battle at the Burg Invitational at Hanover Country Club, Gettysburg College stormed to the front of the pack in the final round, posting the third-lowest single round in program history and finishing atop the nine-team field with a two-day total of 583 (296-287).
Battle at the Burg Invitational
Hanover Country Club
Par 71 – 6,485 Yards (9 Teams)
1. Gettysburg 296 287 — 583
2. Stevens 292 300 — 592
3. F&M 297 298 — 595
4. Roanoke 306 299 — 605
5. Dickinson 304 308 — 612
6. Gettysburg (B) 305 308 — 613
7. Penn St. Altoona 309 309 — 617
8. Goucher 327 313 — 640
9. Ferrum 326 315 — 641
Top 5 & Gettysburg Lineups
(47 Individuals)
1. Eddie Sot, Stevens 68 74-142
2. Cameron Deiuliis ‘24 71 74-145
3. Daniel Suter ‘25 75 71-146
4. G. Hollingshead ‘25 (B) 71 76-147
T5. Hayden Moffat ‘22 78 70-148
T5. Whelan, Roanoke 77 71-148
T5. Philion, Stevens 74 74-148
T8. Joseph Furlong ‘23 77 72-149
T8. M. Kalamar ‘22 73 76-149
T23. T. Hochman ’22 (B) 78 77-155
T26. Jack Cooley ’25 (B) 79 77-156
T26. E. Drummond ’24 (B) 77 79-156
37. Drew Hurley ’24 (B) 83 78-161
T38. T. Eelen ’25 (IND) 83 79-162
Match Summary
Powered by tournament medalist Eddie Sot’s three-under 68, Stevens rolled out to the early lead with a 292 on the opening day, four strokes ahead of the Bullets and five in front of Franklin & Marshall College. The tide turned quickly on Monday with Gettysburg’s starting five racking up eight birdies on the front nine, doubling up the effort of the Ducks on the same holes. The Bullets finished with the best final round by 11 strokes over the rest of the field and earned their second tournament win of the fall. Stevens finished second at 592 (292-300) with F&M in third at 595 (297-298).
Gettysburg finished just two strokes off the program record set just over two years ago at the Moravian College Invitational. The Bullets also posted the second-lowest 36-hole score in program history, finishing five strokes shy of the program record of 578 set at the Carnegie Mellon Fall Shootout in 2018.
Sophomore Cameron Deiuliis led the Bullets with a 145 (71-74) to finish second, three strokes behind Sot. Deiuliis set a personal low with an even-par 71 on the opening day thanks to four birdies. He finished with two more birdies on Monday and finished as the tournament leader in scoring on par-4s at one-under.
Freshman Daniel Suter dropped his first round score by four strokes and finished third overall at 146 (75-71). He rose nine spots in the standings on the strength of four birdies in the final round. Suter birdied the par-5, 519-yard No. 1 hole on both days.
Senior Hayden Moffat led the rally on day two by carding a career-low one-under 70, besting his previous collegiate low by four strokes. After standing at nine-over through his first 12 holes, the senior caught fire with back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and No. 16 on the opening day, the first of six birdies in the tournament. Moffat shot three-under over his final 25 holes and posted his final birdie on the par-4, 370-yard 15th. He improved a tournament-best 18 spots in the final round.
Junior Joseph Furlong and senior Matthew Kalamar tied for eighth at 149. Furlong shaved five strokes from his first-round score with a 72 on Monday and finished as the tournament leader with 26 pars. Kalamar opened with a career-low 73 and finished with a 76. The senior birdied the par-4, 398-yard sixth hole each day of the event.
Gettysburg’s “B” squad was led by freshman Graeme Hollingshead who finished fourth in his first taste of collegiate action. Hollingshead was tied for second after shooting a 71 in the opening round and he finished with a 76 on day two. His six birdies tied Moffat, Deiuliis, Suter, and Franklin & Marshall’s Chris Magliocco for the tournament lead.
Senior Tristan Hochman tied for 23rd with a 155 (77-78), just one stroke ahead of teammates Jack Cooley and Evan Drummond. Cooley and Drummond each posted 77 and 79 on opposite days to finish in a tie for 26th overall. Drummond finished one-under on par-5s, which tied Deiuliis for the best mark among Gettysburg players.
Sophomore Drew Hurley rounded out the “B” team with a two-day total of 161 (83-78) to place 37th, while freshman Thibault Eelen competed as an individual and finished in a tie for 38th with a total of 162 (83-79).
Up Next
Gettysburg competes at the Mason-Dixon Collegiate hosted by McDaniel College at The Bridges Golf Club on Oct. 9-10.
