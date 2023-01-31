GIRLS BASKETBALL
Biglerville 44, Hanover 32
Brylee Rodgers exploded for 22 points over the final two quarters as the Canners stormed back from a seven-point halftime deficit to pick up a YAIAA-3 road win on Tuesday night.
Rodgers tallied a season-high 28 points, knocking down 10 field goals, including a pair of treys, to bump her career point total to 1,043 and move into 4th place on the school’s all-time scoring list in the process. She passed 1993 grad Shelley Pitzer, who put up 1,035 points.
Biglerville 3 9 14 18 — 44
Hanover 13 6 7 6 — 32
Biglerville (44): Brylee Rodgers 10 6-8 28, Paige Miller 1 0-2 2, Emily Woolson 1 2-4 4, Ava Peterson 1 1-2 4, Kierney Weigle 2 2-6 6. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Brewer. Totals: 15 11-22 44.
Hanover (32): Annie Smith 1 0-0 2, Peyton Conover 3 0-0 7, Alanys Perez-Beltran 2 2-2 6, Lola Garman 3 0-1 6, Riley Stigler 1 2-3 4, Regan Wildasin 3 1-3 7. Non-scorers: Cornett, Maloney. Totals: 13 5-9 32.
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 2, Peterson; H-Conover.
Delone Catholic 51,
Bermudian Springs 25
The Squirettes ran their winning streak to 18 straight when they blew past the Eagles in a YAIAA-3 hookup on Tuesday night.
Delone jumped out to an eight-point lead after the opening quarter, led by 13 at the end of both the second and third quarters, and then blew the game open by winning the fourth quarter by 13 points.
Brielle Baughman paced the winners with 17 markers, while Megan Jacoby posted 10 points and Reece Meckley and Kaitlyn Schwarz followed closely behind with nine.
Tori Bross led the Eagles with nine.
Despite the loss, Berm (11-9) stayed in 10th place in the Class 4A power rankings where the top 10 qualify for the district tournament.
Delone 12 9 14 16 — 51
Bermudian 4 4 14 3 — 25
Delone Catholic (51): Reece Meckley 3 2-2 9, Ella Hughes 0 2-2 2, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 2, Olivia Kale 1 0-0 2, Megan Jacoby 4 1-2 10, Brielle Baughman 6 4-4 17, Kaitlyn Schwarz 4 1-2 9. Non-scorers: Robinson, Keller. Totals: 19 10-12 51.
Bermudian Springs (32): Hannah Metzger 1 0-0 3, Lily Carlson 1 0-0 2, Amelia Peters 2 1-2 5, Lucy Peters 3 0-0 6, Tori Bross 4 0-0 9. Non-scorers: 11 1-2 25.
3-pointers: DC-Meckley, Jacoby, Baughman; BS-Metzger, Bross
Greencastle 69,
Gettysburg 25
Sophomore Madeline Delaney pushed her run of double-digit scoring games to six straight as she led the Warriors with 10 points in a Mid-Penn Colonial meeting with Greencastle on Tuesday night.
Emma Raville and Jade Barrick each had five for Gettysburg.
The Blue Devils exploded after halftime to put the game out of reach. They were paced by 22 points from Mira Libby and 19 from Rylee Henson. Haley Noblit also pitched in with 14.
Gettysburg 10 10 3 2 — 25
Greencastle 20 16 19 14 — 69
Gettysburg (25): Emma Raville 1 2-2 5, Madeline Delaney 4 0-3 10, Jade Barrick 2 0-0 5, Megha Mackenchery 0 1-2 1, Lydia Floreck 2 0-2 4. Non-scorers: Flickinger, Royer, Martinez, McCloskey. Totals: 9 3-9 25.
Greencastle (69): Noblit 4 3-4 14, Izer 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 3, Libby 9 2-2 22, Henson 7 1-2 19, Gambacuta 1 1-2 4, Overcash 0 0-2 0, Herrmann 0 0-2 0, Kerns 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 7-14 69.
Three-Pointers: G — Delaney 2, Raville, Barrick; G-A: Henson 4, Noblit 3, Libby 2, Murray, Gambacuta, Kerns
Fairfield 46, McConnelsburg 32
The Knights made the long trek on Tuesday and won for the second time in their last three games as they try to secure a bid in the district tournament for the first time since 2009.
Fairfield (7-11) is third in the Class 2A district power rankings and the top four teams receive bids.
Breana Valentine paced the winners with 14 points and Hannah Myers kicked in 10.
Gang Green led by 21 after three quarters before going to its bench for much of the fourth quarter.
Fairfield 13 10 17 6 - 46
McConnelsburg 6 4 9 13 - 32
Fairfield (46): Cadence Holmberg 3 1-2 7, Hannah Myers 4 0-0 10, Lily Fredrikis 1 0-0 2, Maddy Fulgham 3 0-0 6, Breana Valentine 5 1-2 14, Olivia Sanders 2 0-2 4, Karina Miller 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Calore, Aker, Klinedinst, Laird, Click. Totals: 19 3-8 46.
McConnelsburg (32): Early 1 0-0 2, Ross 1 0-0 2, Mo. Mellott 1 0-0 3, Harr 0 2-2 2, Lowery 0 2-2 2, Truax 1 2-2 4, Serenity 1 0-0 2, Ma. Mellott 5 5-9 15. Totals 10 11-17 32.
3-pointers: F-Valentine 3, Myers 2; M-Mo. Mellott
Dallastown 42, New Oxford 36
The Wildcats won the second quarter by eight points and that was enough to earn them a YAIAA-1 victory over the visiting Colonials on Tuesday night.
Praise Matthews scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the decisive frame.
Sydney Flesch led the Ox with 14 points and Lily Myers knocked down two triples towards eight points.
New Oxford 8 7 12 9 - 36
Dallastown 8 15 12 7 - 42
New Oxford (36): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 2-3 4, Sydney Flesch 7 0-3 14, Georgia Mummert 1 0-0 2, Mya McGragor 0 1-2 1, Timberley Linebaugh 2 0-0 5, Lily Myers 3 0-1 8, Lily Crabbs 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 3-11 36.
Dallastown (42): Zeigler 1 0-0 2, Groh 3 0-0 6, Kelley 3 0-0 8, McNealy 2 2-3 6, O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Jamison 2 0-0 6, Matthews 5 0-0 12. Totals: 17 2-3 42.
3-pointers: NO-Myers 2, T. Linebaugh; D-Kelley, Jamison, Matthews
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 54,
Bermudian Springs 24
The Squires jumped the Eagles right from the start and never let them off the mat as they took a YAIAA-3 tussle easily on Tuesday night in McSherrystown.
Delone opened up a 15-point lead after just one quarter of play and bumped it to 22 at intermission.
Cam Keller paced the winners with 20 points, while Bryson Kopp pitched in with 15 and Gage Zimmerman registered eight.
Lane Hubbard led the Eagles with 11.
Bermudian 5 2 13 4 - 24
Delone 20 10 16 8 - 54
Bermudian Springs (24): Tyson Carpenter 2 1-2 5, Jack Gautsch 0 2-2 2, Lane Hubbard 4 0-0 11, Austin Reinert 1 2-2 5, Ayden Knight 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Watkins, Stern, D. Hubbard. Totals: 7 6-8 24.
Delone Catholic (54): Cam Keller 8 4-4 20, Gage Zimmerman 3 0-0 8, Bryson Kopp 6 0-0 15, Brady Dettinburn 1 0-0 3, Braden Smith 1 0-0 3, Aidan Bealmear 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Grenchik, Clabaugh, Sieg, O’Brien, Payne, Goedecker, Graen, Rebert. Totals: 21 4-4 54.
3-Pointers: BS-L. Hubbard 3, Reinert; DC-Kopp 3, Zimmerman 2, Dettinburn, Smith
Greencastle 56, Gettysburg 41
The Blue Devils avenged a home loss that the Warriors hung on them three weeks ago in a Mid-Penn Colonial clash Tuesday night at Gettysburg.
Gettysburg took the first meeting between the ball clubs, 65-61, on Jan. 6.
Connor Wright was the top scorer in the game as he led the way for the winners with 23 markers.
Josh Herr paced the hosts with 18 and Ian McLean pitched in with 14.
Gettysburg (11-8, 8-4) currently sits in 15th in the Class 5A power rankings with three games to go and the top 14 qualify for the postseason. No rest for the weary, though, as the Warriors are back in action this evening at Northeastern.
Greencastle 11 10 19 16 - 56
Gettysburg 9 7 14 11 - 41
Greencastle (56): Sterling 3 0-1 7, Solomon 3 1-2 7, Avery 2 0-1 6, Horst 4 0-3 8, Wright 10 2-2 23, Shaddan 1 3-4 5. Totals: 23 6-13 56.
Gettysburg (41): Jonathan Darnell 2 0-0 6, Tegan Kuhns 1 0-0 3, Ian McLean 6 1-2 14, Josh Herr 7 3-4 18, Charlie Shull 0 0-3 0. Non-scorers: Cole, Null, C. Kuhns, Johnson, Burton. Totals: 16 4-9 41.
3-pointers: G-A-Avery 2, Sterling, Wright; Get- Darnell 2, T. Kuhns, McLean, Herr
Susquehannock 61, New Oxford 54
The Ox fell behind by ten points after the first quarter and was never able to dig out of the hole in a YAIAA-2 battle on Tuesday.
New Oxford halved a 14-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late for the Colonials.
Idriz Ahmetovic led the way for New Oxford with 18 points, while Brennan Holmes and Brody Holmes each registered 13.
Joshua Franklin was the high-scorer in the game as he posted 22 for the Warriors.
Susquehannock 20 10 21 10 - 61
New Oxford 10 12 15 17 - 54
Susquehannock (61): McKnight 1 2-2 5, Sistrunk 1 0-0 3, Smith 6 0-0 13, Franklin 7 8-12 22, Robert 2 3-4 7, Ndiaye 3 2-2 9, Jamison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 15-20 61.
New Oxford (54): Idriz Ahmetovic 5 7-9 18, Joey Fuhrman 1 0-0 3, Jake Lawrence 1 3-4 5, Brennan Holmes 6 0-0 13, Jett Moore 0 0-2 0, Brody Holmes 5 1-1 13, Holden Crabbs 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Billman, Carver. Totals: 19 11-16 54.
3-pointers: S-McKnight, Sistrunk, Smith, Ndiaye; NO-Bro. Holmes 2, Ahmetovic, Fuhrman, Bre. Holmes
SWIMMING
Gettysburg boys 124, Cedar Cliff 42
Gettysburg girls 101, Cedar Cliff 79
The Warriors wrapped up their team meet schedule for the year with a pair of victories on the road over the Colts
Zach Turner and Finn Clarke helped to power Gettysburg to victories in the 200 free and 400 free relays. They were joined in the 200 by Zach Tipton and Wes Coolbaugh and by Alex Koufos and Sam Nelson in the 400.
Turner also won the 50 free and 100 free, while Koufos took the 200 IM, Tipton snared the 100 breast and Nelson touched the wall first in the 200 free and 500 free.
Koufos, Nelson, Tipton and Coolbaugh combined to win the 200 medley relay.
On the girls’ side, Rebekah Reaver and Carolyn Scheungrab were part of the victorious relay teams in the 200 free and 400 free. They were joined in the 200 relay by Maya Brainard and Julia Canadas-Salan and Addy Dunlop and Megan Bishop in the 400 relay.
Brainard also captured the 50 free and 100 free, while Madeline North-Shelleman won the diving event.
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Wes Coolbaugh) 1:51.76; 200 free: 1. Nelson (G) 1:54.16, 2. Finn Clarke (G) 1:58.77; 200 IM: 1. Koufos (G) 2:19.49, 2. Gabe Delacruz (G) 2:51.07; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) 22.12, 2. Coolbaugh (G), 24.52; 100 fly: 1. Kruleski (CC) 1:00.13, 2. Clarke (G) 1:00.34, 3. Sam Coolbaugh (G) 1:09.50; 100 free: 1. Turner (G) 53.65, 2. W. Coolbaugh (G) 55.66; 500 free: 1. Nelson (G) 5:13.21, 2. Evan Kahn (G) 6:01.24, 3 Morris (G) 6:20.35; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Turner, Clarke, W. Coolbaugh, Tipton) 1:37.62; 100 back: 1. Kuhns (CC) 1:03.69; 2. Koufos (G) 1:04.33, 3. Brownley (G) 1:18.49; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:07.64, 2. Kittelberger (G) 1:17.25, 3. Zach Aumen (G) 1:20.28; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Koufos, Nelson, Turner) 3:42.56.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1. Cedar Cliff 2:00.88; 200 free: 1. Ludwick (CC) 2:12.74, 2. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 2:17.04, 3. Olivia Goldman-Smith (G) 2:20.17; 200 IM: 1. Ludwick (CC) 2:26.61, 2. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:36.02, 3. Jurney (G) 2:46.48; 50 free: 1. Brainard (G) 26.85, 2. Dunlop (G) 27.15; Diving: 1. Madeline North-Shelleman (G) 143.25; 100 fly: 1. Linsey (CC) 1:05.25, 2. Bishop (G) 1:10.87, Dunlop (G) 1:12.43; 100 free: 1. Brainard (G) 59.25, 3. Canadas-Salan (G) 1:01.50; 500 free: Linsey (CC) 5:53.09, 2. Green (G) 6:09.15; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Canadas-Salan, Reaver, C. Scheungrab, Brainard), 1:52.47; 100 back: 1. Mahrady (CC) 1:09.05, 3. Bishop (G) 1:10.46; 100 breast: 1. Ludwick (CC) 1:12.80, 2. Green (G) 1:22.73, 3. Goldman-Smith (G) 1:27.06; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Dunlop, Reaver, C. Scheungrab, Bishop), 4:06.75
