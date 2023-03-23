It’s been a little over a week since Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers announced on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he would like to be traded to the New York Jets, and the teams have yet to come to an agreement on the compensation.
The Jets need to forget about Rodgers and focus their attention on Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson to fill their gaping hole behind center.
Rodgers has had a more decorated career than Jackson, but there are reasons to prefer Jackson over Rodgers at this point in each players’ respective careers, maybe most notably the difference in age.
Jackson is 26 years old and Rodgers is 39, making Jackson a much better fit on a young team that featured a trio of excellent rookies in 2022 in cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.
Gardner was voted Defensive Rookie of the Year and is already one of the very best corners in the league. Wilson was voted Offensive Rookie of the Year after catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards and four scores from the immortal trio of signal callers that took snaps for Gang Green last season in Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White. Hall showed home-run hitter speed and averaged 87.8 yards per game on the ground over his last four games before going down for the year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.’
Additionally, the Jets have Corey Davis along with recent free agent signees Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman as pass catching options at wideout, along with tight end Tyler Conklin, who brought in 58 balls a year ago.
As for Jackson, he’s a flat-out winner. The Ravens have gone 45-16 when Jackson starts for them. He was a unanimous league Most Valuable Player in 2019.
Since Jackson became the starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season, the Ravens are 4-8 when he doesn’t start, including 3-7 over the last two seasons.
The Ravens and Jackson have been unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract and Baltimore tagged Jackson with the non-exclusive franchise tag a few weeks back. That means he is free to negotiate with any team that he chooses and if he comes to an agreement then the Ravens have five days to match the contract. If they choose not to, the team that signs him to the offer sheet forks over two first round picks and Jackson becomes their starting quarterback.
If Jackson doesn’t come to an agreement with Baltimore or another club, then he has the option to play the 2023 season with the Ravens on a one-year fully guaranteed deal worth $32.4 million.
Obviously that’s a whole lot of coin, but there’s no long-term security there for a player who has had injury issues each of the past two seasons and has a playing style that lends itself to being injured more than most.
The Ravens are a well-run organization and owner Steve Bischotti was extremely upset when the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed deal after trading for him last year. Bischotti, along with other NFL owners, feared that fully guaranteed deals for quarterbacks could become the norm, though it hasn’t yet. Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson both signed extensions after Watson inked his deal and Daniel Jones re-signed with the New York Giants, while Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints recently. None of them received fully guaranteed deals.
It’s possible the Ravens feel they can field a good team without Jackson. They did give the Cincinnati Bengals a tight game in the teams’ playoff meeting back in January, falling 24-17, with Tyler Huntley at the helm.
Having a good team and being a legit contender are two different things and to be a legit contender, the Ravens need Jackson behind center for them.
But if they are unable to come to an agreement with him, that shouldn’t stop other teams, who need a quarterback, from doing so.
Aside from the Jets, the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts both need signal callers.
The Falcons are in a division where Carr is currently the best quarterback. Carr is a fine player, but Jackson is a lot better and would make Atlanta the favorite in a woeful NFC South.
Meanwhile, the Colts have to contend with Trevor Lawrence and a young Jacksonville Jaguar squad that won the AFC South, beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs and gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle in the divisional round before bowing out.
Saying all of that, the Jets have the best roster — outside of quarterback — between themselves, the Falcons and the Colts. They also play in a division with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the high-powered offense of the Miami Dolphins and the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots.
The Jets are a quarterback away from being a contender and Jackson is the fella that they need to turn to.
After all, they haven’t had a young star behind center, in his prime, since Joe Namath in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Get Lamar in Green & White and go after a Lombardi Trophy, something the Jets haven’t accomplished since Broadway Joe helped them cap the 1968 season with one.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
