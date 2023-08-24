GIRLS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 4, Mifflin County 1
The Warriors claimed four of five matches on Thursday to take home a Mid-Penn Conference victory.
In singles action, Auvrie Coscia rallied from a first-set loss to score a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 triumph at No. 2. Carmen Oshunrinade rolled in straight sets at No. 1 as well.
The Gettysburg doubles tandems of Ava Fair and Wynter Frenette, and Molly Heaton and Alma Zigmic took care of things in straight sets in their respective matches to help secure the victory.
Singles: 1. Carmen Oshunrinade (G) d. Kelly 6-4, 6-1; 2. Auvrie Coscia (G) d. Breon 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Grimm (MC) d. Parishi Bhanu 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Ava Fair/Wynter Frenette (G) d. Clinard/Miller 6-4, 6-0; 2. Molly Heaton/Alma Zigmic (G) d. Kauffman/Stoner 6-0, 6-4
GOLF
Mid-Penn Colonial Match
at Waynesboro CC
Gettysburg’s Zachary Slaybaugh posted a top-10 finish in Monday’s Mid-Penn match at Waynesboro Country Club, helping the Warriors place fourth in the team competition.
Slaybaugh’s round of 85 paced Gettysburg, which saw Zachary Sentz finish with an 89 and Landon Blocher card a 90.
Waynesboro’s Tyler Fortney took medalist honors by shooting a 75, one stroke better than Logan White of Northern.
Team: 1. Northern 326, 2. Waynesboro 327, 3. Shippensburg 329, 4. Gettysburg 360, 5. Greencastle 365, 6. James Buchanan 392, 7. Big Spring 406
Gettysburg: Zachary Slaybaugh 85, Zachary Sentz 89, Landon Blocher 90, Brody Granger 96, Austin Keller 97
Season standings: 1. Northern 17-1, Waynesboro 16-2, Shippensburg 12-6, Gettysburg 8-10, Greencastle 7-11, James Buchanan 2-16, Big Spring 1-17
Mid-Penn Colonial Match at Greencastle
A round of 86 at Greencastle last Thursday was good for seventh place for Warrior Zachary Sentz.
Sentz was joined on the leaderboard by teammates Zachary Slaybaugh and Landon Blocher, who finished with respective scores of 91 to tie for 15th.
A round of 73 gave Waynesboro’s Tyler Fortney medalist honors. Fortney finished two strokes clear of runner-up Garrett White of Northern.
Team: 1. Waynesboro 332, 2. Northern 341, 3. Shippensburg 352, 4. Greencastle 359, 5. Gettysburg 361, 6. James Buchanan 412, 7. Big Spring 412
Gettysburg: Zachary Sentz 86, Zachary Slaybaugh 91, Landon Blocher 91, Austin Keller 93, Brody Granger 96
Mid-Penn Colonial Match
at Gettysburg National
Behind strong rounds from a trio of players, Gettysburg placed fourth in its opener on Aug. 15 at Gettysburg National.
The charge was led by Zachary Slaybaugh, who completed 18 holes in 84 shots for the seventh-best round of the day. Austin Keller tied for 10th with an 86 and Warrior Zachary Sentz posted an 87 to tie for 13th.
The low round of the afternoon was posted by Tyler Fortney of Waynesboro, who shot a one-over par 72 on the 6,056 yard course.
Team: 1. Northern 327, 2. Waynesboro 334, 3. Shippensburg 335, 4. Gettysburg 36, 5. Greencastle 367, 6. Big Spring 389, 7. James Buchanan 391
Gettysburg: Zachary Slaybaugh 84, Austin Keller 86, Zachary Sentz 87, Landon Blocher 91, Brody Granger 100
