Since 1999, Gettysburg Bicycle has been a mainstay at the corner of York and Third streets.
Jes Stith, who owns the shop, originally opened for business at Gettysburg Schwinn on Buford Ave. in 1991 before moving to the current location eight years later.
Now, amidst strange and what he calls “unfortunate” circumstances, Stith’s business is thriving, selling out of inventory at a rate like never before and “being as busy as ever before” on the service side.
“The bicycle industry has been very busy,” Stith said. “We got hit pretty hard with selling out our inventory almost immediately. We have pretty much no bikes left under $2,000 except maybe one or two.”
Stith says that when the pandemic began, people immediately turned to cycling as a form of activity that they could do safely and at a distance.
“I think people saw it as a natural way for them to stay active and stay busy with the gyms and everything closed down,” he said. “I just hope it’s lasting. I hope they get out there and realize how much fun it is and stick with it when things eventually begin to get back to normal.
In addition to selling bikes, Stith says that the shop has been servicing bikes more regularly than they had previously.
“The service side has been very busy too,” he said. “In addition to people buying new bikes, you’ve got people who had maybe stopped cycling and are now picking it back up who want to make sure their bikes are ready to ride. So we’ve been very busy on that end as well.”
Despite the high numbers, the shop is taking safety precautions seriously, from mandating masks to limiting in-store numbers and canceling organized rides.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Stith said of health and safety precautions. “We’re definitely trying to keep numbers down and we have a hand sanitizing station in the store. If a large family comes in we normally ask just one or two of them to come in the store at a time.
“When this first started we were doing everything out back of the store curbside. Then when things went green we opened things up a bit but obviously, we saw the numbers skyrocket there pretty quickly.”
Stith began to host weekly rides on Saturday mornings after Adams County returned to the green phase, but decided to shut them down not long thereafter.
“I’d normally do rides out of the store on Saturdays and we started doing them again briefly and then shut back down almost immediately,” he said. “Once I realized that we couldn’t really track where people had been or who they’d been around I realized it wasn’t really safe and that we couldn’t continue.”
Looking ahead, Stith says that he and the shop are just taking things day-to-day, but that he hopes the boom in cycling interest continues and that he’s able to provide bikes for customers who are interested in purchasing them going forward.
“What’s going to affect us now is that since we’ve sold through all of the bikes we can get our hands on under $2,000 we’re not going to have much inventory until March of 2021 at the earliest,” he said. “We’ve had people come to us looking for bikes either for themselves or for their kids as Christmas presents and we’ve had to say ‘I’m sorry but don’t we don’t have anything.’ “
The shop is expecting new inventory in the spring of 2021 and is hoping to resume Saturday rides following the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.