Pennsylvania’s statewide archery season for whitetails opens Saturday and runs to Nov. 18, then continues Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, 2023.
Remember to report your harvest.
Be safe out there, pick a spot, and then zip it.
If you get your first-ever archery buck, consider sending a photo and details to my email at bjsmall@comcast.net.
MANY GAME MOVES
A proposed statewide ban on the use and field possession of urine-based deer attractants and a change to the number of antlerless licenses that could be purchased once over-the-counter sales of remaining tags begin in September, were near-misses at the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting last Saturday.
The proposed statewide ban on deer attractants and other cervid excretions failed to move forward after a tie vote of 4-4. There may be an opportunity to bring it up again.
The commission reports that while there’s evidence commercially produced urine-based deer attractants might contain Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) prions, making them potentially infectious, the actual risk of such attractants spreading CWD to deer and elk is less clear.
In the other matter, Senate Bill 431, which made progress toward adoption, would allow hunters to buy antlerless deer licenses at any license issuing agent, not just through county treasurers. Commissioners opted to table a vote and allow time for the legislation to advance.
Commissioners also gave preliminary approval to changing the reporting period for trapped otters from 24 to 48 hours, which would match the requirements for bobcat and fisher harvests. This is so the Game Commission may inspect the animal and confirm it was taken during the season.
The measure will be brought back to a future meeting for a final vote. If adopted, it will take effect for the 2023-24 license year.
Commissioners also gave preliminary approval to a measure that would remove the size limits on body-gripping traps used for otters.
Commissioners also voted preliminarily to limit the speed of all boats on open, game lands waterways to “slow, no wake” speed. So, on waterways that are open to boats with electric motors, those boats would have to operate at the slowest possible speed required to maintain maneuverability, so that the wake or wash created by the boat on the surface of the water is minimal.
Commissioners said the change is necessary in light of the power some newer electric motors possess. It better ensures boaters on game lands will continue to operate safely, without conflicts with other users.
The measure will be brought back to a future meeting for a final vote.
The board also gave final approval to a measure that will permit hunters to use muzzleloaders accepting captured-powder charges beginning in the 2023-24 season.
As their name suggests, muzzleloading firearms typically are loaded from the muzzle. And previous law prohibited any muzzleloaders accepting cartridge ammunition.
Some modern muzzleloaders, however, accept charges similar to cartridges, but that contain only powder. The captured powder charges are loaded from the breech while the projectiles are loaded from the muzzle. But those muzzleloaders were prohibited because of the prohibition on cartridge use in muzzleloaders.
The commissioners have said the prohibition on cartridge use in muzzleloaders originally was intended to restrict modern firearms that accept cartridges containing both projectile and powder. Amending the law to allow muzzleloaders that accept captured powder charges preserves that original intent.
Commissioners also approved acquisitions that would add nearly 3,000 acres to state game lands. Among them are:
Roughly 137 acres located in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, commonly referred to as Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch.
This site, in three parcels, is being donated by National Audubon Society Inc. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the United States, with 68 years of migratory bird data collection. Typically, 15,000 to 30,000 raptors fly over in a four-month period.
Deed restrictions preclude hunting on two of the parcels. The Tuscarora Trail, a spur from the Appalachian Trail, runs through all three, and there’s a trail shelter known as the Charlie Irvin Shelter on one.
A 78-acre tract in North Middleton Township, Cumberland County. This land, which connects two tracts of State Game Lands 230, was offered for $400 per acre by the Central Pennsylvania Conservancy Inc. The price is to be paid from the Game Fund.
Commissioners also remembered one of the Keystone State’s most dedicated conservationists, the late Charles Fox.
Fox, of Troy in Bradford County, passed away on Sept. 19.
He served eight years as a member of the Game Commission board, representing District 5, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
A longtime Deputy Game Warden, Fox is remembered perhaps most for his efforts to introduce young people to the outdoors. He was the Volunteer Coordinator for the NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge and the co-coordinator of the NRA Youth Education Summit. He also served eight years as a mentor to the Governor’s Youth Council on Hunting, Fishing and Conservation.
GROVE MEMORIAL CLAY
CLASSIC NOV. 11
The David L. Grove Memorial Clay Classic takes to Orvis Hill Country in Fairfield on Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Classic, named for the Adams County Wildlife Conservation Officer killed in the line of duty, benefits the Game Commission’s Junior Warden Camp, in memory of Dave Grove.
Tickets are $135 shooter per shoot for 100 targets, picnic buffet lunch, and swag bag. It does not include gun rental, cart rental, or ammo.
Donations can also be made in Dave’s name to COPA, P.O. Box 192, Hummelstown, PA 17036 or at www.PAWCO.org.
Register at pawco.org on the event calendar link.
Schedule for the day looks like this:
8:30-9:30 a.m.: Registration.
9:30-Noon: Competitive Shoot.
Noon-1 p.m.: Lunch, Awards and a presentation by the Game Commission.
1-2 p.m.: Cash Flurry.
2-5 p.m.: Fun Shoot.
Orvis Hill Country is at 519 Gladhill Road, Fairfield.
