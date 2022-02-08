Gettysburg College nearly erased a 20-point second-half deficit and pulled within two points with 1:35 remaining, but Dickinson College held on by hitting its final seven free throw attempts to stave off the Bullets’ comeback bid and survive for a 69-60 victory in a Centennial Conference men’s basketball matchup inside the Kline Center Tuesday night.
Gettysburg 28 32 — 60
Dickinson 38 31 — 69
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Avery Close ’22: 16 points, 6 rebounds
• Ryan McKeon ’24: 14 points, 3 rebounds
• Carl Schaller ’25: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
• Jordan Stafford ’25: 8 points, 3 blocks
Dickinson’s Top Performers
• Ryan Robinson: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks
• Drew Haueisen: 14 points, 8 rebounds
• Chris Bates: 8 points, 9 rebounds
• Luke Spellman: 9 points
Game Summary — First Half
• Gettysburg (13-8, 9-6 CC) played from behind for all but 11 seconds as Dickinson (9-9, 8-5 CC) relished an opportunity to play in front of its fans for the first time this semester. A quick 7-0 run by the hosts capped by a three-pointer by Robinson made it 17-8 with 12:38 to play. Dickinson continued to strike from distance with a three-pointer by Brandon Wiercinski extending the advantage to 24-13 less than four minutes later.
• Despite trailing by as many as 16 in the opening half, the Bullets battled back before the buzzer. Schaller knocked down a 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run and slice the margin down to six (34-28) with 1:42 left in the half. The Red Devils added two buckets before the buzzer to lead 38-28.
Game Summary — Second Half
• Gettysburg pulled to within eight twice in the early minutes of the final period, including on a fast-break bucket by Stafford which made it 43-35 at 16:59. Dickinson caught fire over the next five minutes with Spellman nailing a trio of triples as part of a 16-4 run. Two free throws by Haueisen pushed the lead to 59-39 with 12:07 to go.
• The Bullets completely shut down the Red Devils over the final 12 minutes, allowing only one made field goal and forcing six turnovers. Meanwhile, Gettysburg attacked the paint with McKeon converting three buckets at the hoop as part of a 9-0 run.
• Following a jumper by Haueisen, the Bullets ran off another 10-0 run to pull the game within a field goal. McKeon was out ahead of the pack for an easy transition dunk and on the very next play, Williams knocked the ball away from Robinson and flashed to the rim for a two-handed flush to make it 61-58 with 2:18 remaining.
• Anthony Goeb hit a free throw before Schaller went to work, dancing past his defender for a shot in the paint and cutting the score to 62-60 at 1:35. Unfortunately for the Orange and Blue, that would be as close as they would get with the Red Devils knocking down seven free throws over the final 65 seconds. Gettysburg missed four consecutive shots from beyond the arc during that span.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 26-of-65 (40 percent) overall, and just 2-of-18 from beyond the arc. Dickinson knocked down nine 3-pointers and out-rebounded the Bullets 45-33.
• Close finished 7-of-15 from the floor and hit double-figure points for the 11th time this season. The senior sits on 937 career points with three regular-season games left.
• McKeon finished two points shy of his career best. The sophomore forward finished 6-of-7 from the floor and is shooting 54.1 percent overall this season.
• Dickinson extended its win streak to six games and moved ahead of Gettysburg into the No. 3 position in the conference standings. Ursinus College (10-8, 7-6 CC) and Haverford College (11-9, 7-6 CC) are tied for the fifth spot.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Haverford on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will mark the final regular-season home game for the Bullets and will include recognition of the seniors prior to tip-off.
