The Gettysburg College women’s golf team is set to begin its 2021 season on Saturday at the McDaniel Invitational.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bullets squad hasn’t competed on the course since the two-day Shenandoah Spring Fling event in Kissimmee, Florida last March.
Gettysburg did compete in the 2019 fall campaign collecting one win and two runner-up finishes. The Bullets jumped out to a strong start with the team scoring an average of 344.7 strokes over seven rounds of competition. The squad was expecting to capture its 11th Centennial Conference title overall and 10th straight before the season was cancelled.
“This year is very different from any other golf season in the past making our goals different,” said 14th-year golf coach Susan Konstalid. “We chose modest and achievable goals that include having fun, enjoying our time on the golf course, and improving our games.”
The Bullets loss some exceptional all-conference performers in Skylar Frankiewicz ’20 and Hannah Fireman ’20 along with Katie McCarthy ’20. The trio helped Gettysburg continue its domination of the conference with league titles in each of their three full seasons.
Returning this season is junior captain Cameron D’Amica who has seen action in 21 career rounds including the 2019 CC Championship and NCAA Division III Championship. She competed in all but one round during the 2019 fall campaign and placed among the top-10 in two events.
Joining D’Amica on the course will be seniors Lindsay Waller and first-year golfer Claire Nagel.
This spring season is different for the women’s golf program with a smaller squad and shorter schedule, but the Orange and Blue will look to make the most of it.
“We need to make every day count by focusing on what we can control,” said the six-time CC Coach of the Year. “We plan to do the best we can this season given the challenges that have come our way.”
The Bullets will be competing in four events this spring including the CC Championship on April 17 at the Conestoga Country Club in Lancaster, Pa.
The ten-time conference champions were picked as the preseason favorites again according to voting done by the league’s head coaches. Gettysburg claimed five first-place votes and 45 total points while Marymount University (Va.) claimed two first-place votes and Dickinson College collected one.
If you are interested in trying out for the women’s golf team, please notify Susan Konstalid at skonstal@gettysburg.edu.
