In a span of less than 20 years, the Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg has made quite a name for itself.

The local club will add another line to its impressive resume on May 2nd when current Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman comes to Gettysburg for a speaking engagement. Freeman’s scheduled appearance at the Aspire Hotel will mark the third time an Irish head coach has been hosted by the Gettysburg club, following Charlie Weiss in 2008 and Brian Kelly in 2011.

