In a span of less than 20 years, the Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg has made quite a name for itself.
The local club will add another line to its impressive resume on May 2nd when current Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman comes to Gettysburg for a speaking engagement. Freeman’s scheduled appearance at the Aspire Hotel will mark the third time an Irish head coach has been hosted by the Gettysburg club, following Charlie Weiss in 2008 and Brian Kelly in 2011.
“Words can’t describe it,” said former club president Rick Staub, who serves as a director. “I believe this is something given to our club in appreciation of what we’ve done. We do a lot of work for a little club and over the last few years we’ve been quite successful winning awards at the alumni leadership conference.”
The Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg was founded in 2004 by John Murphy, a former Gettysburg council member, who graduated from Notre Dame in 1955. Staub said of the 143 current members, more than 90 percent are Subway Alumni, meaning they did not attend the university. That certainly doesn’t dampen their shared love for the school.
“We do a lot of community work in the name of Notre Dame,” said Staub.
According to Staub, the Gettysburg club does charitable work for those in need, performs roadside cleanups and does various things for residents of area retirement centers, among other services. Those years of work haven’t gone unnoticed by the Alumni Association, which has named the Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg its Outstanding Club five times, and twice honored it as the Charles Lennon Award winner, its highest honor.
All of that service has resulted in Freeman’s visit, which is open to the general public. Tickets for the event are $75, which includes a buffet meal of stuffed chicken breast, London broil, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and cheesecake for dessert. Tickets can be ordered by contacting Staub at 465-5074 or staubsnd#comcast.net.
Tickets can also be ordered by mail with checks payable to: Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg, PO Box 82, McSherrystown, PA, 17344. Names of purchasers should be included in the envelope. Deadline for receiving ticket request is April 21.
There will be no tickets sold at the door, and due to NCAA rules, no one between the ages of 13-19 will be allowed to attend.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:30, followed by comments from Freeman and a Q&A session.
Staub said the club is halfway toward its goal of 200 attendees, with many ticket requests coming from other Notre Dame clubs.
Freeman, a former collegiate standout at Ohio State University who was a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2009, came to Notre Dame as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2021. On December 3rd of that year he was named head coach.
In 2022, Freeman led the Irish to a 9-4 record and a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, marking the fourth nationally-ranked team Notre Dame defeated last season. The Irish finished No. 18 in the final AP Top 25 poll.
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
