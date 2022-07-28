Just four batters into the game, Biglerville had gotten to Hagerstown starter Tanner Dixon for two runs and three hits.
Unfortunately for the Black Sox, they got just two hits the rest of the way and the Braves walked away with a 9-2 victory in Game 2 of the teams’ best-of-5 South Penn League semifinal series Thursday evening at Oakside Community Park.
Hagerstown (33-0-1) leads the series, 2-0 and will be gunning for the sweep on Saturday at home at 1 p.m. A series win for the Braves would send them to the championship round for the third consecutive season and they would be looking to defend the title that they won in 2021.
“Their pitcher was getting behind in the count in the first inning and that definitely helped us a little. We were able to sit on some pitches,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “He found it after the first inning and then he was really good.”
Dixon ended up earning the victory after throwing five innings of two-run, five-hit ball. He fanned nine and walked two, throwing strikes on 57 of his 90 pitches.
“I thought that we played well tonight and I’m pleased with how we played,” Hagerstown player-manager Justin Lewis said. “Our pitcher threw a lot of strikes and he settled in after the first.”
Hagerstown scored the first run of the evening in the top of the first when Andrew Mathias singled to right-center to plate Jarrett Biesecker after Biesecker had led off the game with a double down the left field line.
Biglerville (18-16) answered with two in its half of the first as Chase Long singled back through the box to begin the frame. A sac bunt by Tucker Byers moved Long to second, then Logan Brewer boomed a double to deep center that chased Long home. Pat Armor followed with a single to left that scored Brewer and then stole second. But Dixon punched out the next two hitters to limit the damage.
The visitors trailed 2-1 in the third when they erupted for a four-run rally to grab the lead for good.
Ozzie Abreu’s two-run double was the key knock of the rally that also saw an RBI single by Corey Jamison and a sac fly by Mathias.
“We figured that we’d get to (Biglerville pitcher Tanner Byers) the second time through the order and we did,” Lewis said. “We hadn’t seen him yet this season and he’s different than any other pitcher in the league. We caught more barrels and were able to make solid contact and get more hits after we got a look at him.”
The side-arming Byers left the game after allowing a double to Biesecker to begin the fourth, exiting after allowing six runs and nine hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Abreu drove home another run in the fourth when he singled in Lewis, while Peyton Mason’s sac fly scored Biesecker.
In the fifth, the Bravos put the finishing touches on the scoring on an RBI groundout by Biesecker and sac fly from Chanse Phillips.
Dixon gave way to Ryan Clark to begin the bottom of the sixth and Clark retired all six hitters that he faced, striking out three of them.
Hagerstown assembled a 14-hit attack with Biesecker leading the charge with a trio of knocks and a trio of runs scored out of the leadoff spot. The visitors received a pair of hits each from Lewis, Mason, Abreu and Jamison.
Brewer and Long had two hits apiece for the Sox.
“They’re a great team, obviously. You’ve got to play your best game and that’s still not enough most times,” Byers said. “We definitely didn’t play our best game tonight.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hagerstown 104 220 0 — 9 14 0
Biglerville 200 000 0 — 2 5 1
Tanner Dixon, Ryan Clark (6) and Maddox Brooks; Tanner Byers, Noah Ayers (4), Skyler Gentzler (7) and Pat Armor. SO-BB: Dixon 9-2, Clark 3-0; Byers 1-1, Ayers 2-1, Gentzler 1-0. W-Dixon. L-Byers. 2B: H-Jarrett Biesecker, Justin Lewis, Ozzie Abreu; B-Logan Brewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.