Hagerstown’s Ozzie Abreu connects with a pitch during Game 2 of a South Penn League semifinal series against Biglerville, at Oakside Community Park. Abreu drove in three runs for the Braves, who bagged a 9-2 victory to take a 2-0 series lead. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Just four batters into the game, Biglerville had gotten to Hagerstown starter Tanner Dixon for two runs and three hits.

Unfortunately for the Black Sox, they got just two hits the rest of the way and the Braves walked away with a 9-2 victory in Game 2 of the teams’ best-of-5 South Penn League semifinal series Thursday evening at Oakside Community Park.

