Biglerville’s Levi Haines left no doubt against Iowa’s Aiden Riggins last Friday in their 160-pound bout during the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Haines used three takedowns to deal the two-time state champ a 7-3 defeat in a matchup of elite talent.
The PWC, formerly known as the Dapper Dan, pits a team of Pennsylvania seniors against a lineup comprised of standouts from around the country. Haines and Riggins needed no introductions as they met in the UWW Cadet National freestyle finals last April in Wisconsin. Battling then to represent Team USA in Hungary, Haines won the best-of-three series, 2-1, with a 12-2 technical fall and pin at 71 kilograms.
Last Friday at Peters Township High School, Riggins, a University of Iowa commit, looked to score first when he got in deep on a shot in the first period. Haines, a Penn State University recruit, fended well and eventually scooted to a position where he was able to horse Riggins over and secure his own takedown.
Haines added two more takedowns in the bout — with Riggins scoring only via escapes — to capture a 7-3 decision. Riggins entered the matchup with a career record of 171-5.
Haines, who did not compete scholastically this season, ended his career at Biglerville with a 100-5 record, three District 3 championships and a PIAA Class 2A state title. During the season Haines entered two college open tournaments, winning titles at 157 pounds at Franklin & Marshall and Edinboro, which featured Division I fields. At Edinboro, Haines defeated highly touted wrestlers from Ohio State and Oklahoma in his final two bouts to secure the title.
DOVER STAR DAZZLES: Dover senior Mason Leiphart made a splash at the PWC by taking out the country’s top-rated wrestler at 120 pounds. Leiphart (130-12), who was a state runner-up this season, dealt Joey Cruz of California a 6-2 setback. Cruz (92-14), a two-time California champ, will wrestle for Oklahoma next season.
For his efforts Leiphart, who has committed to Franklin & Marshall, was named Team Pennsylvania’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
SWING BOUT: Iowa’s Hunter Garvin gave Team USA a massive jolt at 152 by pinning Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills. Arrington (146-8), who won his third PIAA title in Hershey a few weeks ago, shot a deep double only to have Garvin (142-7) counter with an elevator, putting the N.C. State commit to his back for a stunning fall.
Garvin will attend Stanford next season.
LOFTY CREDENTIALS: As usual, Team USA featured a star-studded lineup which had no less than four four-time state champs in tow. The U.S. wrestlers combined for 35 state titles and a collective record of 1,762-103.
By comparison, Team PA had 16 state titles to its credit and a combined scholastic record of 1,571-204.
RECRUITING BATTLE: North Carolina State and Pitt were well-represented as both schools featured three recruits. Future Panthers on the PA roster included Hempfield Area’s Briar Priest (138), Mt. Lebanon’s Mac Stout (195) and Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer (220).
Iowa, Ohio State, Missouri and Nebraska had two commits apiece, while Haines was the only future Nittany Lion to compete.
Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic
Peters Township H.S.
Friday, March 25
United States 25, Pennsylvania 21
144-Grace Stem, Bald Eagle Area d. Schyler Caringi, NY, 10-6.
120-Mason Leiphart, Dover d. Joey Cruz, CA, 6-2.
126-Troy Spratley, OK d. Jacob Van Dee, Erie Cath. Prep, 7-2.
132-Zeke Seltzer, IN d. Brandon Chletsos, Notre Dame G.P., 8-3.
138-Jesse Mendez, IN md. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 21-7.
145-Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Kaleb Larkin, AZ, 7-4.
152-Hunter Garvin, IA p. Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills, 4:28.
160-Levi Haines, Biglerville d. Aiden Riggins, IA, 7-3.
170-Matthew Singleton, GA d. Nolan Lear, Benton, 9-3.
182-Clayton Whiting, WI d. Jack Wehmeyer, Malvern Prep, 5-4.
195-Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Rylan Rogers, ID, 7-5.
220-T.J. Stewart, VA d. Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant, 4-3.
285-Nick Feldman, Malvern Prep p. Harley Andrews, OK, 3:53.
CHAMPS STAYING BUSY: Penn State hasn’t been sitting back staring at its most recent NCAA Championships team trophy, the one it secured by going an astounding 5-for-5 in the national finals in Detroit. No, Cael Sanderson and Co. have been busy stocking the shelves after winning their ninth national title in the past 11 years.
First, former Manheim Central star Will Betancourt announced his decision to transfer from Ohio State to Penn State. Betancourt went 15-6 at 133 pounds for the Buckeyes but will compete for a spot at 125 in Happy Valley.
Betancourt was a decorated scholastic performer, going 115-10 for the Barons, capped by a PIAA Class 3A title at 120 pounds in 2020. Betancourt, who had 60 career pins, was a three-time state placewinner.
Betancourt originally committed to Lock Haven before switching to Ohio State.
On Sunday, the Lions received a verbal commitment from Central Mountain freshman Dalton Perry, who is fresh off a PIAA 3A title at 126 pounds. Perry went 41-2 last season.
HODGE TO STEVESON: Minnesota superstar Gable Steveson added another Dan Hodge Trophy on Monday to cap his sensational career. Steveson, who won a second NCAA crown at heavyweight on March 19, finished his final season at 18-0. He closes his collegiate career with 52 straight wins and an overall mark of 85-2.
Steveson is the sixth multi-time winner of the prestigious award, joining Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson, Ben Askren of Missouri and the Penn State tandem of David Taylor and Zain Retherford.
Steveson won Olympic gold in Japan last summer in dramatic fashion with a buzzer-beating takedown.
Following his title win in the NCAA championships in Detroit, Steveson announced his retirement from amateur wrestling. He is expected to pursue a career with the WWE.
