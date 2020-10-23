That Bermudian Springs put the ball in Savauri Shelton’s hands with its season potentially on the line was a surprise to no one. What he did with it was a surprise to everyone.
Facing a third-and-10 from deep in his own territory and leading by a single score, Shelton took a pitch and looked for room around the right side. But with the Littlestown defense converging, Shelton lofted the ball to a lonely Matt Zelenski, who hauled in the pass and outraced a lone Thunderbolt safety to the end zone for a backbreaking 73-yard score.
The senior-to-senior connection cemented Bermudian’s 27-13 victory that should assure the Eagles a spot in next week’s District 3 Class 3A semifinals.
“We knew Littlestown was going to be aggressive and we wanted to set them up with the run all night,” said Bermudian head coach John Livelsberger of the gutsy call. “Putting the ball in Savauri’s hands is always a good thing, and the way Zelenski was playing tonight, we just knew it was the right time for a shot. We didn’t want to give them the ball back and we felt confident in our players to pull that off and they executed it. It was the dagger that sealed it.”
Even in an abbreviated season, a Bermudian-Littlestown showdown with a lot on the line made sense. And the latest installment in their storied rivalry lived up to its billing.
Littlestown (3-3) capitalized first. Taking advantage of an interception by T.J. Huffman, the ‘Bolts went 68 yards on seven plays with Nate Thomas scoring the first of his two touchdowns on a spectacular one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone.
Will Shoemaker carried four times for 42 yards on the drive, but he would be bottled up for most of the game after that as Bermudian (4-2) took over and dominated the rest of the half.
On its first possession of the second quarter, the Eagles used a steady diet of Shelton runs to get inside the Littlestown 30. On third down, Ricky Pacana took a screen pass from Jay Martinez inside the 10, then pinballed his way over the goal line to tie the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, a hard hit on the returner jarred the ball loose and Michael Carlson pounced on it to set the Eagles up with a short field. Five plays later, Shelton took it in from a yard out to put the Eagles ahead to stay.
After the next Littlestown drive ended on downs, the Eagles benefitted from a defensive pass interference penalty and Pacana busted loose on a 31-yard run to set up another Shelton touchdown to give Bermudian a 21-7 halftime cushion.
“I think our seniors just started making plays,” said Livelsberger of the momentum shift in his team’s favor. “It was their last night playing here at Alumni Field. We put our heads down before against York Catholic and Delone a little bit. I asked them to play four quarters tonight and they stepped up and did that.”
Littlestown began the second half much like it did in the first. Looking to re-establish the ground game with Shoemaker, the Thunderbolts racked up a pair of first downs on the ground before Thomas brought in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Benner to bring them within a score of the lead. Huffman attempted to run it in from the holder’s position on the point-after attempt but he was stopped short, keeping the Bermudian lead at 21-13.
Both teams traded punts until Littlestown got the ball back with 8:43 to go in the fourth quarter. The ‘Bolts stuck to the run and churned out a pair of first downs as they crossed into Bermudian territory. Facing fourth-and-8, Benner connected with Austin Grammes for a crucial first down. Grammes, who dropped a pass on an earlier drive, took a shot from Shelton at the first down stripe but maintained his balance and surged forward for a 12-yard gain.
Littlestown got down to the Bermudian 27 with under four minutes to play but had passes swatted away on third and fourth downs, the first by Zelenski and the second by Shelton as he blanketed Thomas.
“I’ve got nothing but respect for Littlestown and the way they run their program,” said Livelsberger. “We know we’re getting a quality opponent every time we face them. This is a big win for the seniors and for myself. It’s nice to get back on the winning side of this, and it’s nice to come out and play our best against this level of competition.”
Littlestown 7 0 6 0 — 13
Bermudian Springs 0 21 0 6 — 27
1st Quarter
L-Nate Thomas 18 pass from Xavier Benner (Nate Holt kick) 3:07
2nd Quarter
BS-Ricky Pacana 28 pass from Jay Martinez (Matt Zelenski kick) 6:41
BS-Savauri Shelton 1 run (Zelenski kick) 3:55
BS-Shelton 7 run (Zelenski kick) 0:55
3rd Quarter
L-Thomas 19 pass from Benner (run failed) 8:23
4th Quarter
BS-Zelenski 73 pass from Shelton (kick failed) 1:32
Team Statistics
L BS
First downs 14 13
Rushing 36-148 39-151
Passing 7-17-1 5-8-2
Passing yards 85 129
Total yards 233 280
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 4-36 2-15
Punting 2-37.5 3-27.3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-Will Shoemaker 17-76, Ethan Sheely 4-27, Benner 7-17, Maxm Akins 4-13, Braden Unger 3-10, Lucas Denault 1-5; BS-Shelton 22-104, Pacana 12-59, Chanse Boyer 1-1, Ethan Beachy 2-(-6), Martinez 2-(-7).
Passing: L-Benner 7-17-1-85; BS-Martinez 4-7-2-56, Shelton 1-1-0-73.
Receiving: L-Thomas 5-68, Austin Grammes 1-12, Unger 1-5; BS-Pacana 2-45, Zelenski 1-73, Blake Young 1-10, Shelton 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.