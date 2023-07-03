If you’ve known me for any amount of time, you’re well aware that I’m a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers.
If you didn’t already know that, now you do.
The Lakers have been the most successful North American professional sports franchise of the past 50 years, winning 11 championships, with the next closest being the New York Yankees with seven titles. The New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Bulls have six each.
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Lakers seemingly always had stars — with very few exceptions — and they’ve always gone star-hunting in attempting to win titles. Starting with George Mikan, then moving on to Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain. After a few years in between it was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was soon joined by Magic Johnson, then Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. But you get the point.
With that in mind, general manager Rob Pelinka’s approach to the offseason was clear right from the start.
At times maligned for the moves that he’s made or hasn’t made, Pelinka announced early on that he intended to bring back the bulk of the 2022-23 team which made a surprising appearance in the Western Conference Finals, losing to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in a four-game sweep.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis, arguably two of the 10 best players in the league right now, they were still in position to try for a third star and most times in the past, that’s what they would’ve done. Even at the cost of the depth needed to contend.
That’s what they did in 2021 when they packaged Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, two key cogs from the 2020 championship team, along with a first round pick in an ill-fated trade with the Washington Wizards to bring back Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook, who plays hard every single night, was a terrible fit alongside James and Davis, and the team missed the playoffs in the trio’s first year together. It was on the verge of doing so again this past year.
That’s when Pelinka finally found the right deal and shipped out Westbrook, cutting his big contract into multiple contributors that made the team significantly better.
Starting point guard D’Angelo Russell and part-time starter Jarred Vanderbilt were part of the return and a trade with the Wizards that sent out the barely-used Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks brought back Rui Hachimura, all of whom made a big impact in turning the season around.
The team went 18-8 after the trade deadline and moved from 12th in the Western Conference standings to 7th, which earned the Lakers a spot in the play-in tournament. They defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves to earn the seven seed.
From there came a six-game series win over second-seeded Memphis and another six-game series win over defending champion Golden State.
With just LeBron and AD, along with a few other small contracts on the books this summer, Pelinka chose a route that may have surprised many Laker fans, myself included. Though I was completely in support of basically running it back.
By agreeing on contracts with Hachimura and Russell, along with picking up their team option on Vanderbilt, they were well on their way right after free agency started on Friday.
The biggest move they made was retaining Austin Reaves, who emerged as their third-best player this past season. Reaves, a restricted free agent, was expected to draw big offers but they never came, as the Lakers made it crystal clear that they were going to match any offer sheet that Reaves may have signed.
Not wanting to tie up their cap space for three days while the Lakers decided whether or not to match, no one made an offer and they got Reaves back on a very reasonable contract.
They did lose Dennis Schroeder, Troy Brown Jr and Reading’s Lonnie Walker IV to free agency, along with declining their team option on Malik Beasley.
Needing to fill some holes and without a lot of money with which to do it, Pelinka went to work and found replacements for the departed players.
Former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent, who helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals, was brought in to fill Schroeder’s role, while Taurean Prince, a versatile defender and good 3-point shooter takes over for Brown Jr. Norristown’s Cam Reddish will replace Walker IV and 23-year-old center Jaxon Hayes will fill the void as Davis’ backup at center.
With two open roster spots left, the team will look to add another big man and then could leave one spot unoccupied in anticipation of a move to be made during the season.
So while there wasn’t the splashy move the team frequently makes, it brought back key guys, filled in around the fringes and should be in the mix to reach the conference finals once again, maybe even the NBA Finals.
Everything obviously hinges on the health of James and Davis, both of whom have missed chunks of games due to injuries and rest over the past few years. With James entering year 21 and turning 39 years old in December and Davis battling ailments throughout his 11-year career, there’s no guarantee of health for either.
The Nuggets were more than worthy champions, ripping off a 16-4 postseason, and deserve to be the favorites in the West, if not the entire NBA. They will have to find a replacement for bench dynamo Bruce Brown Jr, who signed with the Indiana Pacers. Though the play of reigning Finals’ MVP Nikola Jokic seems to paper over any deficiencies that the team may have. The Joker had an unreal postseason, averaging 30 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 9.5 apg.
The Phoenix Suns dumped aging point guard Chris Paul in a trade that brought back Wizards’ stalwart Bradley Beal and gave them a dynamite top four with Beal, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker, along with some really nice additions with extremely limited options at their disposal. There’s two things that worry me about them, the first being a lack of a real point guard and the other a concern about their ability to get stops in the playoffs.
The Suns will be a tough out, though.
Golden State has done nothing to address its severe lack of size, which was a glaring weakness against the Lakers in the playoffs, though a team with Steph Curry can never be counted out. The Warriors added Paul, after he was re-routed from Washington following the Beal deal, and Draymond Green was re-signed.
The really fun Sacramento Kings broke the longest postseason drought in the league at 17 years and gave the Warriors all they could handle in an extremely entertaining seven-game opening round tussle before falling. They haven’t done anything really notable, but with as young as they are, it’s reasonable to believe they could improve simply by gaining experience.
Memphis had a really good season but was thin upfront due to injuries in the playoffs, which hindered its chances against the Lakers. The off-court issues for Ja Morant could be difficult to navigate, as he is suspended for the first 25 games of the season. But if the Grizz can weather that storm, they could be in a good position to make a run.
The Lakers’ co-tenant at Crypto.Com Arena, the Clippers, haven’t been able to have both of their stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, healthy for full playoff runs and they’re seemingly always in on any star that’s available in trade. Currently, that’s Philadelphia’s James Harden and Portland’s Damian Lillard.
I think the T-Wolves should try to trade Karl-Anthony Towns because he and Rudy Gobert do not fit well together, at all. But apparently the team feels differently. They’re led by 22-year old super athlete Anthony Edwards. Ant Man keeps getting better and better and will enter his fourth year in the league this fall.
Then there’s the Dallas Mavericks, who gave up a boatload of assets for the mercurial Kyrie Irving and proceeded to fall out of the playoffs even with Irving and all-world performer Luka Doncic teamed up. Irving, who has been known to disappear for periods of time with no explanation, was brought back in free agency because the team didn’t really have a choice. They’ve got to hope that the Irving/Doncic pairing works out a lot better than it did in a short period of time last season.
New Orleans was on fire until Zion Williamson went down with a hamstring issue in early January that caused him to miss the rest of the season. The Pelicans were 23-14 at the time, but fell out of the playoffs. The health of Zion is the linchpin for everything for the Pels as he’s only been able to play in 114 of a possible 309 games in his four-year career. If you’re an NBA fan, you’re hoping for Zion to be healthy, because the league is more fun to watch when he is on the floor.
The presence of 7-foot-5 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama makes San Antonio an interesting team. The Spurs won just 22 last season but lucked into the first pick of the draft and selected Wembanyama a few weeks ago. Just 19 years old, Wemby is being described as the best prospect to enter the league since LeBron did 20 years ago. I don’t think that’s at all fair to him but they’re a team to keep an eye on and the quicker Wembanyama acclimates himself to the NBA, the quicker the Spurs become relevant again.
It’s still more than three months until the 2023-24 season begins, but I’m ready for the ball to be tossed in the air to signify the start of a new campaign.
