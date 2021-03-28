Senior Kerry McKeever scored the first of her game-high seven goals just eight seconds into the game and fifth-ranked Gettysburg College blanked visiting Muhlenberg College in the first half on the way to a 17-3 decision in Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse action at Clark Field on Saturday.
Gettysburg (2-0, 2-0 CC) 11 6 — 17
Muhlenberg (0-1, 0-1 CC) 0 3 — 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Kerry McKeever ’21 – 7 Goals, Assist, 4 Draw Controls
Bri Stokes ’21 – 4 Goals, 3 Assists, 2 Ground Balls
Maddy Ruffini ’21 – 2 Goals, Assist
Jordan Basso ’24 – Goal, Ground Ball, 5 Draw Controls
Caroline Sullivan ’24 – Goal, 2 Ground Balls, 4 Draw Controls
Nora Janzer ’22 – 2 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
Shannon Twill ’23 – 3 Saves
Game Breakdown…
First Half
Gettysburg used all of eight seconds on the game clock to take the initial lead as McKeever scooped up the opening draw control and raced to cage. The senior attacker had a hand in each of the first four goals of the game and Ruffini added another tally off a feed by Stokes to make it 5-0 less than seven minutes in.
Freshman Regan Rightmire scored her first collegiate goal at 12:24 to ignite a 6-0 run to end the opening stanza. McKeever tossed in three more goals and the Bullets led 11-0 at the break.
Second Half
Muhlenberg cracked the egg to open the second period as Eynon found a seam through the Gettysburg defense and laced a shot into the net.
Stokes was the recipient of a pair of nice feeds from Ruffini and sophomore Katie Fullowan to push the lead to 13-1 at 22:27.
Freshman goalie Gill Cortese picked up back-to-back saves later in the second half, but Dill managed to find the back of the net twice for Muhlenberg. Senior Kerry Ullman accounted for Gettysburg’s final goal with 5:42 left.
By the Numbers
Gettysburg led in shots (36-12), ground balls (16-9), and draw controls (18-4). Muhlenberg committed 15 turnovers, while the Bullets turned the ball over 12 times.
McKeever tied her career high for points with eight, which she accomplished for the first time exactly two years ago today against Washington. Her seven goals established a new personal best.
The reigning CC Offensive Player of the Week, Stokes tied her career high of seven points for the second consecutive game.
The last time Gettysburg’s defense shut down an opponent for an entire half was against Westminster (Pa.) College in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Division III Championship. The Bullets blanked the Titans in the second half on the way to a 24-1 victory.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg moved to 33-1 all-time against Muhlenberg. The Bullets have won the last three meetings against the Mules by a combined score of 48-12.
Next Up
Gettysburg visits Dickinson College next Saturday at noon.
