Sometimes, one moment of magic is all that is needed to win a soccer game.
Thankfully for the Gettysburg boys’ soccer team on Thursday, that’s exactly what they got.
Francisco Sandoval’s curled effort from just outside the 18-yard box found the back of the net with 6:30 remaining in the first overtime period to lift the Warriors past visiting Kennard-Dale, 2-1.
“It all just happened in a second,” Sandoval, a returning YAIAA first-team all-star, said of the goal. “You know, I just got the ball, I beat the one player, I cut in and just shot it, hope for the best. And yeah, it just all went so quick.”
Things started roughly for the Warriors (3-3 in Y-2, 4-3 overall) as Kennard-Dale (3-3, 3-4) took the lead just 24 seconds in when Dylan Logue found himself all alone just 10 yards away from goal and made no mistake, sliding the ball past Gettysburg goalkeeper Michael Biba.
The Warriors then began to find their footing, with forward Daniel Langman and wide midfielder Joey Wagner finding some space in between the Rams’ midfield and defense. That paid off with 17:32 to play in the half, as Wagner connected wtih Sandoval inside the penalty box, and although his shot was saved, Langman pounced on the rebound to tie the game.
“He’s comfortable with the ball at his feet,” Gettysburg coach Scott Hancock said of Langman, a freshman. “I think most of the time if you have a freshman who is starting as a varsity player, they either try to do to much like they have to prove they deserve it, or they’re hesitant to insert themselves into the game. And he’s neither. He doesn’t try to do too much and there are a few times where we’d actually like him to try to do a little bit more.”
The teams exchanged half-chances to end the half but went into the break tied at 1-1. In the second half, sophomore forward Antonio Corona was able to get in behind the Kennard-Dale defense for a chance but a good recovery from a Rams’ center back kept Corona’s shot from ever getting to the goalkeeper. That proved the best chance of the half and the teams headed to overtime with the score still deadlocked.
In the overtime period, it was the visitors who kept possession in and around the Gettysburg penalty area early on. But a quick counter saw the Warriors work the ball into the Rams’ half. After a throw-in, the ball came to the feet of Langman, who did well to flick it around the corner for Sandoval. Sandoval then dribbled inside a defender, took a touch to get the ball out of his feet and found the far post with his curling shot to win it before wheeling away to celebrate by ripping off his jersey and being mobbed by his teammates.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Hancock said of having a player with the individual quality of Sandoval. “You know you’ve always got a chance. We’ve been fortunate enough to have players like that in the past like Drew Wivell and the Yingling brothers and Jon Tarbox and a bunch of others.”
Gettysburg, was playing without two starting defenders and its starting goalkeeper due to injury, returns to action next Tuesday when it hosts West York.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Kennard-Dale 1 0 0 — 1
Gettysburg 1 0 1 — 0
Goals: KD-Logue; G-David Langman, Francisco Sandoval. Assists: G-Langman. Corners: KD-1, G-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.