FIELD HOCKEY
New Oxford 6, South Western 2
Ally Mathis delivered a four-goal performance for the Colonials in their win over the visiting Mustangs Thursday.
Mathis had a hat trick in the first half, before adding a fourth tally in the third period. Audrey Crabill and Madison Cohee also poked home goals for the Ox.
Carynn Klingler struck twice for South Western in the fourth period.
South Western 0 0 0 2 — 2
New Oxford 1 3 2 0 — 6
Goals: SW-Carynn Klingler 2; NO-Ally Mathis 4, Audrey Crabill, Madison Cohee. Shots: SW-12; NO-13. Corners: SW-10; NO-5. Saves: SW-7; NO-11. JV: New Oxford 2, South Western 1
Bermudian Springs 1, Biglerville 0
While the Canners won the statistical battle, notching more corners and shots on goal, it was a solo effort from Melanie Beall in the first quarter that handed the Eagles a 1-0 shutout win.
Isabella Bobé made three saves to notch the shutout for Bermudian Springs, which completed the season sweep over Biglerville after a 5-0 win at home on Monday.
Bermudian Springs 1 0 0 0 — 1
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall. Shots: BS-5; B-11. Saves: BS-9; B-3. Corners: BS-4; B-8.
Fairfield 1, Delone Catholic 0
Molly Nightingale’s first-quarter goal proved to be the game winner for the Knights on Thursday.
Annalise Cromer made nine saves to earn the shutout for the Knights, while Squirette keepoer Sophia Galysh came up with seven stops.
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: F-Molly Nightingale. Shots: DC-9; F-8. Corners: DC-10; F-10. Saves: DC-Sophia Galysh 7; F-Annalise Cromer 9
Littlestown 3, Eastern York 2
The Bolts scored the final two goals of the game to erase a pair of early deficits in Thursday’s victory.
Ada Slagle, Bailey Rucker and Summer Rathell did the honors for Littlestown, which saw Taytum Lombardi deliver four saves.
Littlestown 1 1 1 0 — 3
Eastern York 2 0 0 0 — 2
Goals: L-Ada Slage, Bailey Rucker, Summer Rathell; EY-Adalyn Leber 2. Assists: EY-Donnelly Bankowski; L-Kelsey McClintock, Tyiler Blme. Shots: L-15; EY-8. Corners: L-11; EY-7. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 4; EY-Kendall Felix 9
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 0
The Squirettes flipped the script on the Irish in a big way Thursday, blasting their way to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 sweep.
Holly Neiderer had a team-high nine kills, followed by Makenna Mummert with eight and seven by Marissa Miller. Emma Anderson led a big service night with four aces and Olivia Snyder came up with 14 digs. Neiderer added 13 digs to her big night.
South Western 3, Dallastown 2
The Mustangs pulled out a tough five-set victory, topping the Wildcats 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10.
Kya Rebert had a huge game for South Western, tallying 23 kills and 18 digs in the win. Sarah Nicholl also had a strong showing, notching 23 kills and five digs, while Emma Baney posted 46 assists.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 3, Delone Catholic 2 OT
Abbie Ponce knocked home the overtime winner as the Canners took down the Squirettes on Thursday.
Biglerville led 2-1 at the intermission behind goals from Ponce and Brylee Rodgers. Delone’s tally came courtesy of Amy Rupp, on a feed from Maddie O’Brien.
O’Brien knotted things in regulation before Ponce struck for the OT winner.
Rodgers assisted on both Ponce goals, and Emily Woolson had five saves in net.
Biglerville 2 0 1 — 3
Delone Catholic 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Big-Abbie Ponce 2, Brylee Rodgers; DC-Amy Rupp, Maddie O’Brien. Assists: Big-Rodgers 2; DC-O’Brien. Shots: Big-9; DC-7. Corners: Big-5; DC-4. Saves: Big-Emily Woolson 5; DC-Kallie Gilbart 6. JV: Biglerville 3, Delone Catholic 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 4, Hanover 0
The Knights posted their third consecutive shutout on Thursday when they blanked the Nighthawks.
Fairfield (8-1) led 1-0 at the break on a Nate Snyder goal. Ciaran Phelan and Jake Ogle notched markers in the second half before Snyder pumped home another score to set the final margin. Chaz Kline had three helpers in the contest.
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 1 3 — 4
Goals: F-Nate Snyder 2, Ciaran Phelan, Jake Ogle. Assists: F-Chaz Kline 3, Phelan. Shots: H-3; F-23. Corners: H-4; F-7. Saves: H-Feeser 19; F-Eric Ball 3
Littlestown 0, York Catholic 0 (OT)
The Bolts registered 12 shots on goal and tallied six corners against the Irish, but it wasn’t enough as the two teams split the spoils in the scoreless draw.
Christopher Meakin made three saves in the shutout for Littlestown, while York Catholic’s John Forjan had a strong outing, stopping all 12 of the Bolts’ shots on goal.
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots: L-12; YC-12. Saves: L-Chrisopher Meakin 3; YC-John Forjan 12. Corners: L-6; YC-3.
Biglerville 1, Bermudian Springs 0
Cam Tyson booted the game-winner at 7:10 of the second half to help keep the Canners among the unbeaten on Tuesday.
Tyson’s clutch kick was assisted by Juan Garcia.
Canner keeper Rodrigo Beltran had five saves for the shutout, while Berm’s Carter Stuart stopped eight shots on goal.
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Goals: Big-Cam Tyron. Assists: Big-Juan Garcia. Shots: Big-10; Berm-5. Corners: Big-3; Berm-4. Saves: Big-Rodrigo Beltran 5; Berm-Carter Stuart 8. JV: Biglerville 1, Bermudian Springs 1
