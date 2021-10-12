When Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Pat Riley was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s, he coined the phrase “Three-Peat” after the Lakers had won back-to-back championships in 1987 and 1988.
While the Lakers failed to reach their goal of three-peating after losing to the Detroit Pistons in the 1989 finals, the Gettysburg girls’ soccer team succeeded. The Warriors wrapped up their third consecutive YAIAA-2 crown on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Susquehannock at Robert E. Lau Memorial Field in Glen Rock.
“It’s a testament to the girls and shows that they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do here,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “There’s a great connection between all the age groups in our program from the youth program all the way up to the varsity team.”
Senior co-captain Maddy Gaydon added, “It means the world to us. We work hard year-round at getting better. We train together, we work out in the weight room together and we’re great friends on and off the field.”
Gaydon got the Warriors on the board just over two minutes into the match when she buried a penalty kick to the right side of the net after Alivia Colgan drew a foul in the box.
“We talk all the time about scoring as early as possible to try to put our opponent on its back foot,” John Colgan said. “Momentum is huge and it puts the pressure on the other team.”
Gaydon tried to double her goal output and the team’s advantage at the 24:28 mark of the opening half, but was denied by Susky keeper Ava Holloway.
That gave the hosts a short respite, but just 30 seconds later, Alivia Colgan scored off an assist from Autumn Oaster on a shot from right to left.
Gettysburg (11-2-2, 10-0-1) carried that 2-0 edge into the break and past the midway point of the second half, appearing to be on its way to a comfortable victory.
However, Susky halved its deficit when Katlyn Krebs finished an assist from Shelby Derkosh with 18:46 remaining.
Just 91 seconds later, Susky was fishing the ball out of the back of its net after Gaydon belted a deep shot past Holloway off of a throw-in from Laura Fortnum.
“That was a great response,” Gaydon said. “I think it made us mad after they scored and we wanted to get it back quickly.”
Gettysburg assistant coach Kathy Reinert added, “We knew that (Susquehannock) wouldn’t quit and we told the girls that at halftime. Our girls respond well when they face adversity.”
Alivia Colgan put the match away when she scored with 15:30 remaining off of an Izzy Gaydon helper after Gaydon played a diagonal pass forward to Colgan, who gathered and finished from right to left.
With the win, Gettysburg ran its unbeaten streak in division play to 27 straight matches. They’ve won 26 of them and had a draw with Eastern York last Saturday. The Warriors have outscored their opponents, 38-3, in division contests this year.
Colgan’s pair of markers gives her 12 on the year, while Gaydon has found the back of the net eight times in 2021.
Gettysburg held a 9-4 edge in shots on goal and a 4-3 advantage in corners,
Gettysburg occupies the fourth spot in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. A top eight finish would give the Warriors a home match in the opening round and a victory there would give them an additional home match.
The Warriors wrap up regular season play with a road match on Thursday at Kennard-Dale before playing in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA Tournament next Tuesday.
Gettysburg 2 2 — 4
Susquehannock 0 1 — 1
Goals: G-Maddy Gaydon 2, Alivia Colgan 2; S-Katlyn Krebs. Assists: G-Autumn Oaster, Laura Fortnum, Izzy Gaydon; S-Shelby Derkosh. Shots: G-9; S-4. Corners: G-4; S-2. Saves: G-Lydia Floreck (3); S-Ava Holloway (5). JV: Gettysburg 2, Susquehannock 2
