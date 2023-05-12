On serve with a chance to end the match, Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders fell behind, 40-0.
Sanders didn’t blink, ripping off five straight points to end it for him and his partner, Eli Snyder, in their 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Trinity’s Jose Centernara and Silas Gross in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 2A Boys’ Tennis Doubles Championships Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
The victory sent the Eagles to the semifinals, where they are one more victory away from qualifying for the PIAA tournament. The semis begin today at 1 p.m. in Hershey.
“You just have to grind it out,” Sanders said. “Just play it point by point.”
They earned their spot in the quarters after defeating Pequea Valley’s Wade Stoltzfus and Cole Stoltzfus 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round.
“We get warmed up after the first set,” Snyder said. “We’ve got to get off to better starts.”
Berm head coach Greg Kline added, “All year we focus on having to win two sets, that matches aren’t over after one. We keep our energy high and always support one and other. Parker and Eli have been resilient kids and they came back from a set down to win the league tournament.”
Sanders and Snyder defeated Biglerville’s Guillaume Schmitz and Sean Sneed to claim the YAIAA doubles title on May 2.
This was the second straight district appearance for the Eagles’ duo. They fell in the opening round of the 2022 tourney.
“I was really nervous last year and couldn’t hit the ball over the net,” Snyder said. “I felt much more comfortable today.”
Schmitz and Sneed also earned a spot in the district tournament, and won their opening match against East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic and Harris Ahmed 6-1, 6-1.
“I think that we played well today,” Sneed said. “I felt really good about how we played in the first set.”
The Canner duo’s journey came to an end when they were dispatched by top-seeded Freddie Bloom and Michael Georgelis of Lancaster Country Day 6-0, 6-1.
“They played really fast,” Schmitz said of Bloom and Georgelis. “They made it hard for us to get into a flow.”
Biglerville head coach Matt Hartman said, “Guillaume and Sean communicated really well in their short time playing doubles. They came together pretty quickly.”
Sanders and Snyder will face Bloom and Georgelis in the semis. The other duos to reach the final four are Lancaster Country Day’s Carson Weigle and Julian Clark and Conrad Weiser’s Armaan Malik and Jio Garcia.
Those teams took out both of their respective opponents in straight sets.
“I think we have a very good shot at making it to states,” Sanders said. “As long as we minimize our errors, mainly on my part.”
Kline added, “We understand that the competition is going to be tough, but we try to play our best and hit our best shots in every match.”
District 3 Boys’ Tennis Doubles Championships
Friday — Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A
First Round
1. A. Mahaffey/T. Mahaffey (Palmyra) d. Shank/Miller (Daniel Boone) 6-0, 6-1; Nicholson/Patel (Dallastown) d. Baughman/Brusse (Susquehannock) 6-3, 6-2; 4. R. Shkreli/J. Shkreli (Cedar Crest) d. Haupt/MacLennan (Central York) 7-6, 6-0; Chronister/Horn (Dallastown) d. Wingert/Mullins (Hershey) 6-1, 6-4
3. Snyder/Tryanski (Exeter Twp.) d. Chiong/Palandjian (Manheim Twp.) 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5; Schrader/Rodriguez (Reading) d. Murugesan/Keller (Donegal) 7-6, 6-3; Kazi/Kluger (Cumberland Valley) d. Winkler/Kohler (Wilson) 6-0, 1-6, 6-1; 1. Meng/Robbins (Cedar Crest) d. Coonelly/Dissinger (Lower Dauphin) 6-2, 6-4
Quarterfinals
A. Mahaffey/T. Mahaffey (Pal) d. Nicholson/Patel (Dal) 6-0, 6-1; Chronister/Horn (Dal) d. R. Shkreli/J. Shkreli (CCr) 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3; Snyder/Tryanski (Exe) d. Schrader/Rodriguez (Read) 6-4, 6-4; Kazi/Kluger (CV) d. Meng/Robbins (CCr) 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-3
Class 2A
First Round
1. Bloom/Georgelis (Lancaster Country Day) d. Hall/Halverson (Lancaster Mennonite) 6-0, 6-0; Guillaume Schmitz/Sean Sneed (Biglerville) d. Jovic/Ahmed (East Pennsboro) 6-1, 6-1; Parker Sanders/Eli Snyder (Bermudian Springs) d. W. Stoltzfus/C. Stoltzfus (Pequea Valley) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; 4. Centernera/Gross (Trinity) d. Jared Solorazano/Nolan Chronister (Hanover) 6-4, 6-1
3. Weigle/Clark (Lancaster Country Day) d. Yazmbrowski/Kopcik (Conrad Weiser) 6-3, 6-0; Brian Corona/Charlie Zitto (Hanover) d. Peters/Herr (Wyomissing) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0; Nolte/Engel (Kutztown) d. Helman/Grove (James Buchanan) 6-3, 6-3; 2. Malik/Garcia (Conrad Weiser) d. Domencic/Hostetter (Annville-Cleona) 6-3, 6-2
Quarterfinals
Bloom/Georgelis (LCD) d. Schmitz/Sneed (Big) 6-0, 6-1; Sanders/Snyder (Berm) d. Centernera/Gross (Trin) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Weigle/Clark (LCD) d. Corona/Zittle (Han) 6-3, 6-0; Malik/Garcia (CW) d. Nolte/Engel (Kutz) 6-1, 6-0
