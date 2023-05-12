TENNIS
The Bermudian Springs tandem of Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder posted a pair of wins in the District 3 Boys’ Tennis Class 2A Doubles Championships on Friday in Hershey. Pictured from left: assistant coach Jim Greene, Eli Snyder, Parker Sanders and head coach Greg Kline. (Tom Sixeas photograph)

On serve with a chance to end the match, Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders fell behind, 40-0.

Sanders didn’t blink, ripping off five straight points to end it for him and his partner, Eli Snyder, in their 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Trinity’s Jose Centernara and Silas Gross in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 2A Boys’ Tennis Doubles Championships Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

