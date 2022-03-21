BOYS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 3, Littlestown 2
Andrew Gervasi rallied from a 6-0 first-set loss to score a big win at No. 1 singles, helping the Squires slip past the Thunderbolts in YAIAA action on Monday.
Gervasi trailed Cyrus Marshall before coming back to score a 0-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory. Ben Elsner gave Delone a lift with a 6-0, 6-1 nod at No. 2, while Littlestown’s Nathan Snyder claimed a straight-set win at No. 3.
Delone’s Isaac Sheerer and Evan Glass closed out the win by capturing a 6-3, 6-3 decision at first doubles.
The Bolt tandem of Carter Owings and Jason Wang edged Kaleb Powell and Will Seymore in a three-set tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles.
Singles: 1. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Cyrus Marshall 0-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Nolan Westfall 6-0, 6-1; 3. Nathan Snyder (L) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Isaac Sheerer/Evan Glass (DC) d. Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritt 6-3, 6-3; 2. Carter Owings/Jason Wang (L) d. Kaleb Powell/Will Seymore 6-1, 5-7, 5-4 (7-4 short set)
Bermudian Springs 5, York Catholic 0
The Eagles made it a clean sweep on Monday, winning all four contested matches in straight sets.
Parker Sanders and Lucas Snyder rolled to big wins at first and second singles. Hunter Madara and Eli Snyder took a 6-4, 6-1 triumph at No. 1 doubles while Jaxson Bloom and Nate Brown rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Nate Gingerich 6-1, 6-1; 2. Lucas Snyder (BS) d. Evan Costnow 6-3, 6-4; 3. Bermudian wins by default
Doubles: 1. Hunter Madara/Eli Snyder (BS) d. Will Hinkston/Ethan Euclide 6-4, 6-1; 2. Jaxson Bloom/Nate Brown (BS) d. Chandler Miltsch/Evan Jarecki 6-2, 6-1
Susquehannock 3, Gettysburg 2
Susquehannock split a pair of three-setters in doubles play to edge Gettysburg in a battle of YAIAA Warriors on Monday.
Spencer Kennedy took a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles to put Gettysburg on the board. Michael Biba and Chase O’Malley gave the visitors another point with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 decision at second doubles.
Gettysburg’s Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess was edged by Colin Brusse at No. 1 singles in a match that needed two tiebreakers.
Singles: 1. Colin Brusse (S) d. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess 7-6(4), 7-5; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Lucas Reck 6-2, 6-4; 3. Zachary Rogari (S) d. Bryce Bladen 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ethan Amara/Madden Losey (S) d. Jack Delaney/Franz Stengel 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Colin Harrington/Derek Baughman 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3
Hanover 5, Biglerville 0
The Nighthawks dropped only 10 combined games in their sweep of the Canners on Monday.
Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto posted respective wins of 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0 at first and second singles.
Singles: 1. Antonio Corona (H) d. Sean Sneed 6-1, 6-1; 2. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Troy Schneider 6-0, 6-0; 3. Brian Corona (H) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aiden Chen (H) d. Juna Zarate/Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-2, 6-0; 2. Johnny Miller/Jared Solorzano (H) d. Owen Torres/Andres Pena-Infante 6-4, 6-2
