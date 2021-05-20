New Oxford 7, Littlestown 5
The Twins rode a six-run first inning to a victory over the host Dodgers on Thursday.
Matt Martin and Gavin Miller rattled doubles and Brady Topper knocked in a pair of runs for the Ox.
Justin Keith was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Curtis Harman doubled in the loss.
New Oxford 610 000 0 — 7 6 1
Littlestown 120 001 1 — 5 7 7
Alex Emlet, Gavin Miller (3), Gino Grob (7). Tom Herr, Justin Gladhill (6), Calvin Benevento (7). WP: Miller. LP: Herr. SO-BB: Emlet 0-1, Miller 5-3, Grob 1-0, Herr 1-1, Gladhill 1-0, Benevento 0-0. 2B: NO-Matt Martin, Miller; L-Curtis Harman
Hagerstown 2, Cashtown 1
Nick Jacoby singled home a run in the top of the seventh as the Braves edged the Pirates in a pitcher’s duel on Thursday.
Hagerstown’s Brock Smith and Steven Ricketts combined to fire a one-hitter, the lone Cashtown knock a double by Chase King. Smith fanned eight in five innings of work.
Mike Tempel allowed only one run over five frames for the Pirates, a solo shot by Jarrett Biesecker. Josh Topper came on in relief, striking out five over the final two frames.
Hagerstown 000 100 1 — 2 2 0
Cashtown 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
Smith, Ricketts (6). Mike Tempel, Josh Topper (6). WP: Ricketts. LP: Topper. SO-BB: Smith 8-2, Ricketts 1-0, Tempel 5-4, Topper 5-2. 2B: C-Chase King. HR: H-Biesecker.
Shippensburg 6, Biglerville 2
Todd Weldon spun a two-hitter for the Stars on Thursday, whiffing 11 Black Sox as he went the route.
Weldon also delivered a double for Ship, as did Joe Barbera.
Chase Long legged out a two-bagger and Noah Ayers drove in both Biglerville runs.
Biglerville 000 101 0 — 2 2 2
Shippensburg 310 002 x — 6 6 0
Mark Rogers, Noah Ayers (5), Brandon Miller (6). Todd Weldon. WP: Weldon. LP: Rogers. SO-BB: Rogers 3-0, Ayers 1-0, Miller 2-3, Weldon 11-2. 2B: B-Chase Long; S-Joe Barbera, Weldon
