BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 2
The Squires used a three-run fourth inning and a strong start by Jake Sherdel to work past the Irish (2-6) on Friday.
Delone (7-6) trailed 2-0 into the third when Trent Giraffa doubled and later scored on a Wyatt Schussler single. Sherdel knocked a double, and later with two outs, Aidan Wittmer stroke a clutch two-out base hit to plate two more runs.
Sherdel worked into the seventh, fanning eight, for the win. Wittmer came on for the final two outs.
York Catholic 200 000 0 — 2 6 0
Delone Catholic 000 300 x — 3 5 2
Catterall. Jake Sherdel, Aidan Wittmer (7). WP: Sherdel. LP: Catterall. SO-BB: Catterall 8-1, Sherdel 8-2, Wittmer 1-0. 2B: YC-Walker; DC-Trent Giraffa, Sherdel
South Western 5, Littlestown 1
Levi Loughry drove in three key runs on Friday as the Mustangs turned back the visiting Thunderbolts.
Loughry stroked a two-run double in the third inning, and later poked an RBI single in the sixth. Kam Truelove also knocked in a run for South Western (6-5).
Mustang ace Josh Berzonski was razor-sharp, firing a three-hitter that featured nine strikeouts and no free passes.
Littlestown (6-5) saw Ryan Jones singled twice and Michael Henrie strike out and not allow an earned run in four innings of work on the mound.
Littlestown 000 100 0 — 1 3 2
South Western 003 002 x — 5 4 0
Michael Henrie, Alex Forsythe (5). Josh Berzonski. WP: Berzonski. LP: Henrie. SO-BB: Henrie 6-3, Forsythe 2-1, Berzonski 9-0. 2B: SW-Levi Loughry
Delone Catholic 6, York Tech 1
Tyler Hillson spun a gem on Wednesday, going the distance in a three-hitter to silence the Spartans.
Hillson struck out eight and walked just two, blanking Tech (2-8) over the first five frames. Hillson threw 94 pitches, 65 for strikes.
Offensively, Trent Giraffa was 2-for-4 and Hillson plated a pair of runs for Delone.
Delone Catholic 030 200 1 — 6 6 0
York Tech 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Tyler Hillson. Giacopelli, Saylor, Bond. WP: Hillson. LP: Giacopelli. SO-BB: Hillson 8-2, Giacopelli 1-5, Saylor 1-1, Bond 0-0. 2B: YT-Hess
SOFTBALL
South Western 7, Littlestown 0
The Mustangs (7-0) banged out a dozen hits and held the powerful Thunderbolt offense in check in Friday’s tilt.
Kailey Miller went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Bolts (11-3).
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
South Western 011 230 x — 7 12 0
West Perry 11, Bermudian Springs 3
The Mustangs (3-9) came out swinging on Friday, stacking up 13 base hits to ground the Eagles in non-conference action.
Bermudian (9-5) got solid production from the top of the lineup as leadoff batter Hannah Chenault was 3-for-4 and Tori Murren followed with a pair of hits from the No. 2 hole.
Ashlyn Smith doubled and tallied two RBI as well.
Bermudian Springs 001 030 0 — 4 8 2
West Perry 201 053 x — 11 13 0
WP: Shughart. LP: Maddie Reaver. SO-BB: Reaver 3-1, Shughart 2-2. 2B: BS-Ashlyn Smith, Briella Riley; WP-Whisman. 3B: WP-Foster. HR: WP-Myers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.