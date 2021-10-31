The stakes were high for the Saturday night showdown at Warrior Stadium. Gettysburg and Twin Valley were slotted as the 11th and 10th seeds in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings and entered the contest with identical 6-3 records, as closely matched as two clubs could be. The top 14 qualify for the postseason.
In a bruising battle royal, the Gettysburg seniors would not allow defeat to enter the lexicon. Andrew Gastley scored a pair of long touchdowns and Landon McGee added 190 tough yards on the turf to pace the Warriors to a gutty 31-28 victory that clinched a postseason berth. Freshman quarterback Brady Heiser pitched in as well with a pair of rushing touchdowns and the best passing performance of his young career.
The Raiders (6-4) started the night on offense, but Gastley recovered a fumble at the opponent’s 45-yard line. Gettysburg capitalized on the good starting spot and broke on top with a 32-yard field goal by Jermain Gondwe.
After forcing a punt, the Warriors (7-3) mounted a 96-yard drive that culminated with Heiser’s first TD. Large doses of McGee got the hosts close and the signal caller finished the job with a 21-yard sprint on a zone read. The Raider defense opened like the Red Sea for Moses and Heiser dashed the distance. The kick was blocked but the home team led, 9-0.
Twin Valley responded. Dominic Caruso returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield, and later sprinted in from 10 yards out to put the guests on the board, 9-7.
Gastley had an immediate rejoinder when he scooped up a corkscrew kick, found a seam and sprinted 75 yards to pay dirt, several Raiders in his wake. Heiser ran in the conversion and the Warriors led, 17-7.
“I think they over-pursued it a little bit,” offered Gastley. “I have to give it up to my blockers.”
There was no further scoring in the period as the Warrior defense displayed a bend-but-don’t-break mentality.
“The seniors were zeroed in on how they wanted it to go tonight,” said Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser. “They definitely wanted it. I’m proud of our defense. We just have to keep getting better as a team.”
The propensity to go for broke on fourth down almost cost Gettysburg. Early in the third quarter, the Warriors went for it on fourth-and-two and came up short. After an exchange of punts, Twin Valley took over at the Warrior 25. Evan Myers ran in a naked bootleg left and the Raiders were within 17-13 with plenty of time remaining.
Heiser subsequently connected with Gastley on a wheel route that the senior receiver turned to gold. Gastley gathered in the parabola, broke one tackle and left a vapor trail to glory.
“The second kid fell and I just took it to the house,” said Gastley.
Another failed gamble set up Twin Valley in Warrior territory and Myers connected with tight end Aidan Kozan to draw the Berks county foe within 24-21 midway through the final frame.
With the game and maybe their season on the line, McGee carried the team on his back. He gained 47 yards on his 23rd and final rushing attempt to finish with 190 yards. McGee passed 1,000 yards in the first half and can now add to his 1,138 yard total in Week 11.
“I just had to be strong for my team, be a leader. I’m a senior so that’s what I did,” said McGee. “To be among the greats (in our school’s history) is incredible. I never thought I would be in this moment — it’s crazy.”
Later in the foray and facing a third-and-goal from the TV 11, Heiser took off on an RPO and reached nirvana. The frosh finished five of eight for 117 yards passing and added 50 rushing yards in his best-balanced start to date.
“I’m proud of him,” said Coach Heiser of his son. “He continues to grow and his mistakes are getting eliminated. He has a good relationship with all the guys on the team. He tries to include everybody in the conversation.”
Twin Valley showed no quit and rallied in a hurry. Myers threw a perfect moonbeam that Trey Freeman cradled in the left corner of the end zone. The kick got the Raiders within three, but they ran out of time and the Warriors are moving on.
“We are always confident in what we are doing,” said Brady Heiser.
Gettysburg finished ninth in the final power rankings and is likely headed to No. 8 Warwick (6-4) on Friday. Twin Valley fell to 13th, which would result in a matchup with No. 3 Spring Grove (8-1).
The official District 3 brackets will be released Monday.
Twin Valley 0 7 6 15 — 28
Gettysburg 9 8 7 7 — 31
First quarter
G-Jermain Gondwe 32 FG 9:11
G-Brady Heiser 21 run (kick blocked) 2:02
Second quarter
TV-Dominic Caruso 10 run (Matthew Puccino kick) 11:44
G-Andrew Gastley 75 kickoff return (Heiser run) 11:29
Third quarter
TV-Evan Myers 4 run (kick failed) 4:49
G-Gastley 63 pass from Heiser (3:39)
Fourth quarter
TV-Ethan Ameisen 31 pass from Myers (Aidan Kozan pass from Myers) 8:48
G-Heiser 11 run (Gondwe kick) 2:56
TV-Trey Freeman 20 pass from Myers (Puccino kick) 1:21
Team Statistics
TV G
First downs 17 15
Rushes-yds. 30-95 52-311
Passing 13-31-0 5-8-1
Passing yds. 215 117
Total yds. 310 428
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yds. 9-85 7-60
Punts-avg. 2-41.5 2-33.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: TV-Dominic Caruso 21-96, Evan Johnson 2-9, Nick Harris 3-3, Evan Myers 4-(-13); G-Landon McGee 23-190, Brady Heiser 11-50, Cody Furman 6-33, Jayden Johnson 6-23, Justino Neikirk 4-13, Tanner Newman 1-4, Jeremiah Scott 2-(-2).
Passing: TV-Myers 13-31-215-0; G-Heiser 5-8-117-1.
Receiving: TV-Trey Freeman 6-122, Caruso 4-34, Ethan Ameisen 1-31, Aidan Kozan 1-21, Everett Olsen 1-7; G-Andrew Gastley 3-95, Chris Boone 1-15, Scott 1-5.
